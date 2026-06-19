Dear Readers,

I’m asking people to consider supporting The West’s Awake platform today. Substack fatigue has taken hold with a number of paid subscribers dropping off in recent months. Thanks to all who signed up in February and March in particular. It helped me a lot.

So, today I am asking people who read regularly and value the publication to consider becoming paid members again or for free readers to support and upgrade. Whether through a paid membership or by one off support options on Revolut or the Buy Me A Coffee link below. All my content is free and will hopefully remain so.

Please consider one of these options today.

1. FOUNDATION membership - 250.00 euro

https://buy.stripe.com/14A5kE07n2jU6eb7GSbZe0f



2. ANNUAL Membership - 50.00 euro.

https://buy.stripe.com/eVa03899GfiHbyU9AD



3. MONTHLY membership - 5.00 euro

https://buy.stripe.com/4gM4gA5rHcYy0TRaT4bZe09

BUY ME A COFFEE LINK HERE

Revolut donations: 085 1214347 or 00353 851214347

My email contact is lynbrook1973@gmail.com and feel free to get in touch.

Thanks,

Gerry