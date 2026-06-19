How to Support The West's Awake
Dear Readers,
I’m asking people to consider supporting The West’s Awake platform today. Substack fatigue has taken hold with a number of paid subscribers dropping off in recent months. Thanks to all who signed up in February and March in particular. It helped me a lot.
So, today I am asking people who read regularly and value the publication to consider becoming paid members again or for free readers to support and upgrade. Whether through a paid membership or by one off support options on Revolut or the Buy Me A Coffee link below. All my content is free and will hopefully remain so.
Please consider one of these options today.
1. FOUNDATION membership - 250.00 euro
https://buy.stripe.com/14A5kE07n2jU6eb7GSbZe0f
2. ANNUAL Membership - 50.00 euro.
https://buy.stripe.com/eVa03899GfiHbyU9AD
3. MONTHLY membership - 5.00 euro
https://buy.stripe.com/4gM4gA5rHcYy0TRaT4bZe09
BUY ME A COFFEE LINK HERE
Revolut donations: 085 1214347 or 00353 851214347
My email contact is lynbrook1973@gmail.com and feel free to get in touch.
Thanks,
Gerry
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