When incompetence is promoted, celebrated and then promoted again a nation eventually pays the price. Usually, in dramatic and devastating fashion. One gets the feeling Ireland will soon be paying the pied piper. Irish Defence and Foreign Affairs minister, Helen McEntee, is a classic example of this nefarious addiction in Ireland over recent years—the sad rule that proves the law rather than someone who stands out as the exception. Her biography and political elevation is quite startling since she inherited her father’s political seat shortly after the occasion of his untimely death in 2012.

Current roles in government.

Minister for Foreign Affairs and Trade

Minister for Defence

Previous Ministerial Roles

Minister for Education and Youth (January 2025 – November 2025)

Minister for Justice (June 2020 – 2025)

Minister of State for European Affairs (2017–2020)

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People (2016–2017)

The Irish pandemic control grid introduced social media political theatrics and digital virality as the primary characteristics preferred and honored in a modern-day political actor. I suppose when people are locked away for two years—incompetence can hide in plain sight on the empty town squares. As you can see from her long list of ministerial postings above, McEntee’s star sky-rocketed spectacularly alongside this change in political emphasis and in accordance with the pandemic time-line. She has the unfortunate habit and timing of happening to possess the very ministerial office where great historic and controversial change is occurring and at precisely the moment it is occurring too. With particular emphasis here on her light touch immigration and refugee policy approach in the Department of Justice and bizarre transgender ideology pushing in the Department of Education.

Unfortunately, we are now on the verge of a widespread, pervasive World War and she is currently charged with securing our safety and security while also being tasked with forging our diplomatic response to a globe exploding like an active volcano.

Yikes.

Or, put another way, the price of incompetence is likely to climb much higher and could get us killed in the not to distant future.

The regime-change war kicked off by the United States and Israel over the weekend in Iran exposes this fact in a way the mainstream press can’t whitewash for Martin, Harris or McEntee any longer. McEntee appeared on the Irish state’s “ This Week “ radio programme this weekend to speak on the subject of the Iranian missile attacks and her inept answers reveal not just an intellectually bankrupt person but worryingly a morally overdrawn one too. Asked if the US and Israeli strikes on Iran were illegal and unlawful she responded with:

“ I can’t say that. “

An interesting choice of four words with an obvious and implicit double entendre that’s probably lost on her. Now, I could wallpaper the sitting room of my house and a few others too with the number things this government can’t or refuse to say aloud or do. It is at moments like this one when real political nous rather than glib tokenism is required that you realise how very little talent is at nation’s political disposal.

“As far as I’m concerned, whatever is happening, whatever actions are being taken, they have to and they must comply with international law,” McEntee added .

Straight out of the rote memory hole. Like the boy or girl whose memorised one essay as Gaeilge for the Leaving Certificate Irish examination and who will print it out in block capital letters on the answer paper regardless of whether the essay question is on “ Places that have shaped my Life “ or a discursive composition on Peig Sayers menstrual cycle. I mean, even Canadian PM, Mark Carney—Woke Jesus to the new-age globalists—admitted defeat on this international law codology at the World Economic Forum, a few week ago, by outlining the new mathematical equation on it.

International law = Fiction.

Rules, and this especially applies to international rules, only apply to good times and good people. People should remember that at all times. So, this Iranian question moves from an intellectual pursuit to a moral one. Iranian state media have now confirmed the death of Iranian leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei so an addendum to the original question arises:

Was the sustained and targeted missile attack and targeted murder of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and much of Iran’s senior leadership right or wrong?

The worrying problem here is Helen McEntee and the rest of the Irish government don’t seem to know the correct answer to the question.

Oh, by the way, a couple of stray missiles hit a school.

Amongst the dead are 167 little Iranian school-girls. I don’t suppose international rules and law apply to them or protect them either.

