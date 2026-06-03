The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
10h

Lovely words Gerry, thanks .

I must arise and go now , for the lake wind calls at eve,

Where Innisfree lies dreaming beneath the silver skies;

And there among the reeds my restless heart may leave,

The noise of mortal days, and find where silence lies.

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G Lenore Mena's avatar
G Lenore Mena
9h

Great title!! hahaha

And as always thanks for the tour around your neck of the woods. Beautiful.

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