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My mother has noticed my writing life involves more driving and peering up at the moon than writing. A secret I’d kept out of earshot of her faltering hearing aid until recently. The following conversation engagement has battled out over darkening skies for a week or so.

“Are you not writing anymore?“

“ Yes, I am “

“ What did you say? “

“ YES, I am “

“ I can’t hear you “

“ YES, I AM “

“ Now, there’s no need to be shouting at your poor old mother—I’m only asking a question “

Anyway, temporary peace and a reduction in the output of four letter words is restored thanks to a hearing aid appointment. However, the row raised a useful bubble in my mind to chew on. I never sit down to write. Most of the pen-pushing takes place in my head. The aim is to sit down and capture presence for a few hours and then perhaps write about it in my mind. So, a lot of attenuation happens in the car. A lot of attenuation flies out the window of the car too. Or some mountain, lake, forest or shoreline close to the car. Unfortunately, this literary conceit is not ideal for the mass production of sentences.

Especially at this time of year.

I can get lost in the gentle peace and pace of summer. The short, intense downpours of rain, the surprising Atlantic breezes gusting here and there, and the occasional blasts of heat from the yellow furnace in the sky—all massage a lazy tranquility across the landscape’s brow and my own. No one complains about the Irish summer except for the people. So, I think the word ‘weather’ should be banned from all public places and public houses in Ireland from now until at least mid-October. You know, the bores crying for just a ‘drop a rain’ after three days of sun cream and ice-cream. Or the weeping willows grieving over drooping meadows as if sixty consecutive days of sunshine a year would produce green fields and hedgerows and seasons of daffodils, tulips, cow parsley and cow daisies running seamlessly into one another.

The Irish summer is the Irish summer, just like a boy is a boy and a girl is a girl. Each different but all uniquely the same. If you need a more scientific explanation on these matters I’m afraid I don’t have the psychiatric qualifications to hold space for the conversation.

I’ve been tracking the mini-seasons of flower and fauna on the verges of the road since the arrival of this year’s daffodils. So, I’m even more distracted than usual this summer and even slower getting around the place. For the past week or two, bunches of pretty cow daisies mooch around every turn in the road. Tall and dainty looking. Drawing the eye but calming the mind too. And ever so gently elbowing into the domain of the cow parsley. Softly edging them away from centre stage as May moves to early June.

This is the sweet-spot of Irish summer.

Each day stretching further into the night until midsummer in three weeks’ time. When a slow stop and gentle about turn commences. I always experience a little melancholy on the evening after midsummer night—the faint, worrying pulse that the days are once more abbreviating. Invisible at first but not for long.

During one of these rambles I stopped for diesel and stumbled across some dark magic from Lego-town. Dark magic words, to be precise. According to the “World Meteorological Organisation“ El Nino is going to hit us pretty hard here in the West of Ireland late in the summer. Now, not just here in North Galway and South Mayo but in all of the known world too obviously and a couple of unidentified galaxies as well. I’ve never heard of the World Meteorological Organization but, similar to the World Health Organisation, the WMO are full of the joys of life and drooling over impending calamities and disasters.

“WMO’s latest updates confirm that El Niño conditions are developing and are set to influence global temperature and rainfall patterns, increasing the risk of extreme weather over the coming months. Although some uncertainty remains about El Niño peak strength and timing, most forecast models suggest it will be at least moderate—and possibly strong”

Three years ago, I’d have dived straight down this rabbit-hole to unearth more information but nowadays I just note the new magical formula and vehicle, record to the memory bank, and move along with my life. Suffice to say, the World Meteorological Organisation, will be greedy for power, influence and control over our day-to-day lives and seek retail space in our mental, emotional and physical spheres.

Anyway, looking out the back kitchen window the summer seems well in itself and un-bothered about El Nino’s approach. The birds sing at such a happy pitch it suggests they intuitively believe that the World Meteorological Organisation is probably filled with bats. Bat-shit bonkers ones with no internal radaring system and scientists that can’t make it at the World Health Organisation. Or worse, scientists that did make it at the World Health Organisation. I suppose, when the birds stop singing the morning chorus I’ll start worrying more about climate and maybe read a scientific journal or a Fintan O’Toole article again.

In unrelated but kind of related news, I had the blessed good fortune to be in the Sligo and Leitrim region last weekend and happened upon a sign marked:

The Lake Isle of Innisfree.

Needless to say, I couldn’t help myself and took a quick detour off the narrow back-road I was meditating on and onto an even narrower one and after a few kilometres there she was.

I’m an absolute sucker for a couple of W.B. Yeats’ poems and The Lake Isle of Innisfree is one of them. I still remember reading it for the first time in school and the way the second verse shifted something inside me. A hidden vibrational element I didn’t know existed. It occurs to me now the poem is set in summer or late summer.

And I shall have some peace there, for peace comes dropping slow, Dropping from the veils of the morning to where the cricket sings; There midnight’s all a glimmer, and noon a purple glow, And evening full of the linnet’s wings.

The pretty island is tiny and overrun with trees and not quite the wild, peaceful beauty queen of my imagination. Though, as I stood near the shoreline of Lough Gill gazing out at it for a while, I found if not peace a little connection with the natural order of things. I guess, it is true what they say. You should never meet your heroines.

The next day, or the day after that, another petrol station refill brought my eyes back briefly to the drudgery of the political landscape via front-page headlines on the newsstand. I’m hoping to soon discover a filling station without one. At any rate, my mind was drawn to the front page of the Daily Mail. Now, if you closely examine the picture below you might notice the cover page is a big pharma infomercial. Four of the five articles referenced are celebrating not health but pharmaceutical products.

Pride of place is reserved for a revolutionary new mRNA vaccine that “ could “ work to reduce melanoma—the most aggressive and deadliest forms of skin cancer. Enough celebratory couched language is used so as to indemnify the products from ever needing to work while simultaneously doing enough to move a few billionaires into the trillionaire class. No doubt the WHO will roll in behind this one and sure once El Nino finishes up its business in August these new magicians at WMO might get behind it too. Because, after all, the overall sales package and messaging is this:

The Irish summer could kill you, or at the very least give you skin cancer.

So, have you inoculated yourself from the Irish summer yet?

Please do, as quickly as possible, at a pharmacy near you.

I guess, once you notice these aggravating patterns in the media there is no actual need to engage with the individual storylines really. The headlines may change but the fine print remains the same. Always.

Fear, more control and whatever delinquent desire you’re having yourself there Mister or Minister. All of it far removed from The Lake Isle of Innisfree. I think I might have a backroads summer and burn the passport. Because the birds are singing joyously, the hedgerows are packed with intrigue and the cow daisies are right on schedule. Every motorway exits onto a thousand backroads and silent ways around these times. That’s the bit the WMO or WHO don’t necessarily want everybody to understand. Fruitful places to tune in attention and recharge. There’s no need to shout or fix a hearing aid in places where the sounds vibrate through every living thing.

A world that wants us to hear everything but listen to nothing.

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