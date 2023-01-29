The West's Awake

Seanie
Jan 29, 2023

Mighty article Gerry. My theory on it is a real cunt never think they are a cunt. That's why at the back of it all John o the Hill was all right . He was thinking of the woman when he says hed never let a woman marry a cunt like me. A real cunt wouldnt think that way.

Daithi
Jan 29, 2023

Great article. I grew up in the 70s and we all knew what the word meant and it was nothing to do with women in any shape or form.

the question asked reminded me of a couple of lines in a poem by WF Marshall the bard of Tyrone:

Did you ever know wee Robert?

Sure he's nuthing but a wart

A nearbegone oul' divil

with a wee black heart.

A crooked crabbit cratur that be's neither well nor sick

Girnin in the chimbley corner

or goan hoppin on a stick.

in other words an oul' c**t.

