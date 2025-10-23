A second night of violence and unrest took place last night outside the taxpayer-funded holiday camp, CityWest. It’s home to sexual predators from around the world who have no place else to go and where deportation orders don’t apply. The violence follows the alleged sexual assault and rape of an innocent ten-year-old girl in the early hours of Monday morning.

For those not in the know, CityWest is the jewel in the crown of Ireland’s asylum system and houses up to 2,000 people on any given Sunday night. Now, that number doesn’t include any children smuggled onto the campus or anyone else for that matter — so who really knows what the actual number accommodated there might be?

Take a guess or makeup a number.

Controversially, the Irish government purchased CityWest for 148 million euro in June and is now attempting to side-step all known planning regulations to turn the hotel site into a full-time, state-funded house of horrors for all eternity. Planning laws and deportation orders be damned.

Two nights of riots have bought some breathing space for the government by allowing them to avoid answering some pretty basic questions on a ten-year-old girl. Indeed, Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan is front and center of the cameras talking about almost anything else. Issuing warning statements about the severity and illegality of the CityWest riots like he’s Terence “Big Balls” from Love/Hate. Not so much, though, about the horrors and damage inflicted on the girl, interrupted.

“The scenes of public disorder we have witnessed at CityWest tonight must be condemned. People threw missiles at Gardaí, threw fireworks at them, and set a Garda vehicle on fire. This is unacceptable and will result in a forceful response from the Gardaí. Those involved will be brought to justice.” - Statement Jim O’Callaghan, Minister for Justice on gov.ie

A simple question no one is asking:

Why do Jim O’Callaghan, Minister for Justice and Norma Foley, Minister for Children, both still have gainful employment?

You’d have to wonder about this little nation of ours. Even in the semi-corrupt Ireland of twenty years ago, someone’s head would have rolled by now. Not even a murmur of resignation yet. Thank goodness for those far-right riots!

Now, how the hell can a Minister for Children still retain her position when a ten-year-old girl has allegedly gone missing, been sexually assaulted and raped while under her care?

How, how, how…

A man is charged with the offence, so we can at least reasonably say the attack occurred without violating anyone’s rights or interfering with an open police investigation.

You’d further wonder how Norma Foley and a number of senior management at Tusla, Ireland’s child protection agency, aren’t facing police investigation for criminal neglect. Section 246 of the Children Act 2001 makes it an offence for a person with custody of a child to wilfully assault, ill-treat, neglect, abandon, or expose that child in a manner that could cause unnecessary suffering or injury to the child’s health or seriously affect their well-being.

Have the Garda Síochána opened a criminal investigation on this specific matter?

In Dáil questions earlier in the week, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald revealed the following in section of her speech:



“There’s huge public shock and anger regarding the reported sexual assault of a ten-year-old girl on the grounds of the CityWest IPAS centre here in Dublin.”

The key claim made here is that the girl in question was on the grounds of the CityWest complex—a statement unlikely to have been made in Dáil Éireann without briefing beforehand from senior members of the Garda Síochána, I would have thought.

The exact location needs to be made crystal clear by the Garda Commissioner, Jim Kelly, so we can start firing politicians and members of his force can begin investigating them.

And pigs will fly.

But, if Mary Lou McDonald’s statement of facts is true, quite how the Minister for Justice is still sitting upright in his position beggars belief. An asylum seeker, marked down for deportation since March of this year, casually wandered onto one of his state-controlled “Alcatraz” facilities with a ten-year-old and managed to carry out a sexual assault on the innocent child before any alarm was raised.

Of course, within a day, media and politicians had moved on to the protests and the violence of state convenience outside the CityWest complex. How helpful the non-existent far-right can be to the political establishment at times eh...

I mean, what would they do in moments of crisis without them?

Of course, this exact same riots pivot occurred after the child stabbings on Parnell Square in November 2023, with the obligatory police vehicle going up in flames in time for the front-page news editions the following morning. Yesterday, nearly every mainstream news outlet carried front-page headlines on the riots—a courtesy of decency not afforded to a sexually assaulted ten-year-old girl under state protection a day earlier. The Daily Mirror the only exception to this rule.

Immigration, like Lord Voldemort, is a word that must not be spoken aloud, so we must instead speak far-right gobbledygook as a substitute. Despite the fact that 80% of Ireland does not believe this bogeyman exists in the manner the state claims it exists. In fact, a sizeable majority don’t trust the establishment narrative on either the sexual assault or the riots, given the monumental fabrications erupting from our state and government over the past five years. Yet, all within the system keep beating the same drum. A drum beat of self protection.

If you think there is any long-lasting hope or outrage on the opposition political benches—think again. Mary Lou was so concerned and outraged by the attack on a little girl that she was smiling and joking for the cameras while singing Mary Black songs out and about on the presidential campaign trail within 24 hours of her Dáil statement, posting videos of herself on Facebook and other social media accounts. She and others aren’t visiting ten-year-old girls in state care. That’s assuming ten-year-olds still in state care aren’t somewhere on O’Connell Street roaming the streets unsupervised.

Not a flying fuck do any of these people give about the girl, interrupted. Or girls, interrupted. Whether it’s in the care system, the education system, or the health system. We live in a country where a ten-year-old child can be raped and assaulted and nobody in establishment Ireland is held accountable or facing criminal charges.

Really, really think about that fact.

We also live in a country where an asylum seeker with a deportation order hanging over his head for over six months is free to roam around Dublin without a care in the world, while allegedly bringing a ten-year-old child onto state-controlled facilities to sexually assault them to his heart’s content.

Jim O’Callaghan isn’t losing any sleep.

Norma Foley isn’t losing any sleep.

Instead, the Minister for Justice, who is responsible for CityWest, is busy plotting plans to become our next Taoiseach.

How many other men with deportation orders unimplemented are in the asylum system at the moment?

How many more girls will be sexually interrupted before heads start to roll?

When a country descends into a pit of despair where zero accountability is the order of the day for failure to protect children in state care and the general population observes this in black and white, trouble will inevitably follow, as has happened over the last two nights.

An eyewitness account of the unfolding drama on Tuesday night raises as many questions as it answers about the Garda Síochána response and preparedness and, in fact, whether the small cohort within the crowd causing trouble were colluding with elements of the police force to maximise the spotlight on the riots and move it away from the alleged sexual assault on the ten-year-old girl. Many unanswered questions exist.

When the public loses faith in the authenticity and truth of its institutions, it’s every man, woman, and child for themselves. All the government press releases in the world won’t save you then. We are moving closer and closer to that moment in Ireland

If Jim Gavin needed to retire from a presidential campaign over a three-grand rent overpayment occurring nearly twenty years ago, then Jim O’Callaghan and Norma Foley should be in Mountjoy.

