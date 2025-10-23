The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Seanie
1d

Well said Gerry, agree 100%. We are living in a controlled state as far as the migration issue is concerned where Government, Opposition, media, Garda & the Courts are in lock step. So much so that even the serious sexual assault of a 10 year old girl is disposable for the greater good.

DANIEL BUCKLEY
1d

When the State uses its monopoly of gross physical violence and administration of Justice against the People, it is no longer a Democracy.

When the elected Govt uses its power to force thru Legislation to repress its People and damage the Nation,such as the Digital Services Act censorship, EU Migrant Pact . Covid coercive restrictions on Freedom, it is no longer a Democracy

When the State refuses to control its Borders to protect the safety and security of the People, it is a danger to the People.

When the Regime interfers in the Presidents Election by preventing the nomination of Indepependent nominations, it is an anti-democratic Regime and a danger to the People of the Nation.

When the State willfully discriminates against its People in Housing,Health , Education, Employment and Justice, the State is illegitimate, the Enemy of the People and the Regime that controls the State has failed and must be removed.

When the State controls all major News outlets ,like RTE , Radio and Print ,by funding , to control the States propaganda narrative, by omission ,suppression and manipulation. the State has become Totalitarian, is the Enemy of the People and must be removed.

