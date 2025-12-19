The Richie Allen Show was kind enough to invite me on as a guest earlier in the week to talk about my book Unvaxxed Soul. Link to the episode is below and we spend a good hour from the 40 minute mark chatting about the madness of the world in general and the madness of book in particular!

Link to Interview

I’ll be taking a deep dive into the Irish fishing industry over the next while and will be posting a video Interview with fisherman and spokesperson for Irish South and West Fish Producers Organisation, Patrick Murphy on the Scholar Gypsies tomorrow evening. The fine details of what is going on in the Irish fishing sector and of how Irish waters are colonised by other countries are absolutely shocking. Brief snippet of types of problems below.

