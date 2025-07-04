So, some awesome news for the future of the nation. But, worrying developments in the evolution of A.I. in Ireland.

Earlier today, Microsoft announced it is laying-off over nine thousand people world-wide. The company employs about four thousand people in Dublin and roughly another two thousand at its subsidiary Linkedin.

Now, pay close attention, for further proof, if any is still required, that the global elites running things don’t just hate you, and by extension every single fired employee at Microsoft, but also would quite like to abuse non Microsoft and Microsoft workers alike into the future.

Guess how Microsoft is advising employees to cope with the stress of losing their jobs and carbon-fire bikes and lives?

Well, it goes something as follows and as reported by the esteemed and trusted bunch of spastics at the Irish Independent.

Matt Turnbull, a senior figure at Microsoft’s Xbox division which is set to see significant cuts, said that among his advice to people getting cut is “to use LLM Al tools like ChatGPT or Copilot to help reduce the emotional and cognitive load that comes with job loss ”

Allow me to translate.

Microsoft would like people and emotionally wrecked former staff to pour their emotional grief and hearts into AI so they can learn from, profit from and ultimately attempt to replicate the knowledge, feelings and wild emotions into their algorithms.

I have noted on this substack previously a recent trend I’ve noticed with people’s use of AI. Utilizing it as a kind of emotional crutch to boost themselves. This will have disastrous consequences short, medium and long-term for the special needs humans who decide to entertain this notion for very long. You are basically training Microsoft and others on how to fuck you up in the future.

Another recent trend in AI is the epidemic of AI video clips matching toddlers with the voices of famous comedians and political figures and often hilarious things they have said. Theo Von & Joe Rogan matched together, for example. As you can see from the picture headlining this article, these videos are getting billions of views.

But, a large percentage of these videos have the AI children’s voices speaking in highly sexualised language with adult themes.

This is subliminally normalising paedophilia.

Educate yourself. Because AI is educating itself at a most frightening pace and none of it is good.

* picture of this AI child will be deleted in twenty four hours.

