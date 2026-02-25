A cook who works with his hands is a labourer. A cook who works with his hands and his brain is a craftsman. But a cook who works with his hands, his brain and his heart is an artist. —Marco Pierre White, three-star Michelin cook and artist.

I crouched down on my hunkers to examine the shiny blue object on the edge of the stony path. I picked it up and slowly began to flick it back and forth across the knuckles of my other hand. I’d been an hour or so, zig-zagging across the hill-trail and I was surprised by this revelation near the end and calculated the chances of stumbling across it were quite low. Almost immediately, I felt the discovery was the starting point to a journey already two or three weeks old— a new battle in an old war between head space and soul space. Between Scholar and Gypsy.

I looked down into my hand at the shiny blue object again, a bank card, and gently massaged it between my thumb and forefinger, then rose, and jammed it into my coat pocket. It was my own card, my only one, and I had no idea how it dropped out of my pocket or that I’d lost it at all. It was Sunday and my stranded diesel tank was down on the road below flashing yellow. My mind was calm as it tends to get out in the wilds of the West but I was hit by a stray thought that translated into a feeling pretty quickly.

The ideal time to start worrying and fretting about the things or people we lose in our life is at the exact moment we find them again.

No easy trick, granted. I suppose, though, what leaves will magnetically return in time if it is meant to and what doesn’t probably isn’t worth over-worrying about too much. Even if it means hitch-hiking back to civilisation. Anyway, I shuffled on thankful and luxuriated in a few moments of anxiety for a loss I didn’t quite have the misfortune to experience in real-time.

Big drops of rain were beginning to fall and pool in small puddles atop the carboniferous Burren limestone that covered the gray-brown land as far as the eye could see. Slicking the rocks and threatening to make the last little descent more hazardous than my earlier climb. I was on the lower slopes of a small hill on the final leg back to my newly baptised car, Brendan. Brendan and his eh…untrusty navigator.

The newly falling rain reminded me of how the weather is hitting people hard this winter and early spring, striking them in a manner I’ve not really witnessed before in the country. Any recent conversations I’ve overheard on the subject or read on-line seem more akin to grief counselling than anything else—a widespread emotional impact and imprint deeply felt by many who should know better. This is mythical, mystical Ireland after all.

It’s as if the first cousin once removed of everyone has just been killed in a car crash and the whole nation is huddled outside the same funeral home lamenting the collective loss. In the lashing rain, obviously. And yet, the sun is everywhere in pockets. At the same time most seem totally oblivious to an obvious point—time is now moving at the speed of light. A frightening notion on one level but trivially unimportant on another. It seems to me two worlds are fighting for supremacy or consciousness and I kinda casually walk in and out of each of them more and more frequently but without much clue as to where the entrances and exits are located. Nature provides the only satisfactory comfort and understandings to any musings I have.

Recently, I’ve been dabbling in some current affairs writing again and so have been forced to indulge in a lot of late-night research and deep analysis of Lego-town—which mainly boils down to watching Marco Pierre White teach people how to cook and season the perfect striploin steak on Youtube. This has the added benefit of listening to someone who clearly loves old-school butter as much as I do. All told, this seems the correct preparation for this form of functional scribbling. Marco is one of those celebrity chef characters who has been with me all my life. Every ten years or so, I stumble upon his latest body of work, add it to the accumulated library, and take an overzealous interest in whether he’s doing okay.

At one time a three-star Michelin chef, at present he’s producing a series of ten to twelve minutes videos for the BBC which are more philosophical musings in the kitchen than strictly culinary. Needless to say I love them. The whole series works in a way it wouldn’t have done five years ago or probably won’t again in five years time as free-flowing, free-thinking of this nature will surely be fully banned on the BBC at some juncture and everywhere else too.

In Marco’s early, heady days, back in the 1980s and as he emerged as a huge talent cooking up a storm out of Harvey’s restaurant in London, the BBC dedicated a documentary series to him. A raw mix of human ingredients was on full display. Arrogance, brashness, outrageous talent, ego, sensitivity, intelligence, insane drive and a hard working nature—the whole caboodle. Yet, looking once more at this series with older eyes I can see what I missed in him as a younger man. His beautiful shadow. At once driving him on and hauling him back. Viciously and with great style at times. Today, its mark is etched on his face in a way that no amount of make-up can fully disguise. It’s cost him and probably saved him too.

His Italian mother died at a young age when the young Marco was barely transitioned from toddler to child. Unconsciously he turned to nature for support and comfort. As a sixty something in his autumnal years her memory lives on in his latest gastronomic undertaking to the public about life and recipes.

“When my mother died, my childhood ended. I fell in love with mother-nature and she became my surrogate mother. Mother-nature is the true artist and our job as cooks is to allow her to shine…..You have to have a love-affair with food, or else, how can you create something delicious in the kitchen? “

Ah, mother-nature there she is once more in an article of mine but unshackled from the politicians and NGO types. It strikes me that the people self-appointed to ‘protect’ her by the unnatural world don’t understand her, because they’ve never truly felt her presence and pregnant throb in the same manner as a Marco Pierre White. In this setting, she is living and breathing, wild and abundant, nurturing and protective.

Anyway, on my Sunday ascent into the Burren Hills I brought along my book for company. It occurred to me that for all the jabbering I’ve been doing about it in the past three months—I haven’t read it since the final edit. It is a book to be consumed out-doors one haphazardly plucked chapter at a time, I think. The trail up was mostly devoid of people but half-way up two approached and soon were within ear-shot. Two Irish women separated in age by a generation. The older of the two was in full linguistic flow as we passed each other without a second glance or pause for greeting. “ Oh, sure, I spent a year in Sri-Lanka and then six months in Australia…..” the final words I heard floating by on the breeze before the duo were consigned to the annals of Burren history.

When did we become a people that spent a year in Sri-Lanka, I wondered to myself. Was it ninety-three or ninety-two or a decade earlier, perhaps?

Soon, I stopped to catch my breath and looked around. A cold, grey-silver beauty engulfed the senses—Irish poet, Patrick Kavanagh would have had a field day with this type of vista and probably did in the past. Or even Marco for that matter. I found a large boulder and sat down to read a chapter of my book picked at random. Below and in the distance, the sound of a boy-racer in a souped up rally-car pierced the air as he zoomed up and down the narrow, lonely and deserted by-road leading into this part of the Burren. Dangerously free he was and for a fleeting minute I was too. And to think at that precise moment in time I didn’t have a card in my pocket or care in the goddamn world.

All that would return later.

