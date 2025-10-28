Upgrade to paid monthly or annual subscription to The West’s Awake today

Revolut donations to: - 085 1214347

Where

UCD’s School of Geography is proposing to introduce a new master’s degree programme, ‘Political Geographies of the Radical Right’, to begin from September 2026. Originally, it was proposed that this course kick off in the 2025 academic year, as a master’s in ‘Contemporary Far-Right Studies’, but was voted down. However, with a light brush stroke in the titling comes another attempt which is meeting with nods and signatures of approval all-round.

Documentary evidence of both the 2025 and 2026 submissions, supporting the claims made here, is available for download at the end of this morning’s article. My information is that this programme has passed the PDARF2 stage, with one stage remaining.

PDARF2 is UCD’s Stage-2 ‘New Programme Proposal’ in the Programme Development, Approval & Review Framework (PDARF). It’s the form used to seek approval of the strategic and financial case for any new academic programme. The first stage requires sign-off by the College Executive and then by the University Management Team. Only after PDARF2 is approved can you submit PDARF3 (the detailed academic structure) to the Governing Board.

Now, the marketing blurb for this one-year ( two-year part-time), full-time master’s programme alleges it responds to the global rise of radical-right politics. Expanded EU funding is available and aims to make UCD a pioneer in Ireland and a strong EU player in this arena. At the time of writing, only one other master’s programme of its type exists in the EU.

The programme claims to take a geographical lens on extremism, integrated with options across politics, communication, gender and law, plus envisaged student field trips to the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT) in The Hague.

UCD leadership signed PDARF2 documentation in April–May 2025 to move the proposal one step closer to final sign-off.

Who

The programme is proposed by the School of Geography at UCD. The named Programme Director is Prof Rosana Pinheiro-Machado (School of Geography). The proposal sits under the Social Sciences Taught Graduate Governing Board.

Key contributing staff and areas of expertise cited include: Prof Rosana Pinheiro-Machado (political polarisation), Prof Kath Browne (polarisation and sexuality), Prof Julien Mercille (misinformation, media, neoliberalism), Prof Alun Jones (geopolitics and globalisation), Dr Jeremy Auerbach (political economy of environmentalism) and Dr Geoff Boyce (migration and intolerance in Europe).

I think it is fair to note the vast majority of the academics above—if not all of them—are not Irish academics. In addition, it seems yet another example of the dual corrosiveness of EU funding and NGO pressures on the Irish academic sector in Ireland.

The sign-off document is signed by the Head of the Initiating School (Julien Mercille), the College Principal, Niamh Moore-Cherry, and the College Finance Manager, Padraig Kenny.

Beyond the UCD Geography department, other collaborators with the proposed programme are:

UCD School of Politics & International Relations; the School of Communication; the School of Social Policy, Social Work and Social Justice (including the Gender Programme); and the Sutherland School of Law.

Externally, UCD staff networks with NGOs in The Hague—especially the International Centre for Counter-Terrorism (ICCT)—are named as partners for student field-trip engagement.

Why

The alleged rationale for this programme is to tackle the sustained rise and geographical spread of ‘far-right’ movements not just in Ireland but further afield in Europe too. The MA programme introduces a new term into the Irish lexicon of political junk language with its references to threats posed by the ‘radical right’ and the corresponding challenges they pose to democracy in Ireland and worldwide. Given the expertise of the academics named and the departments associated with this highly controversial programme, we can easily guess where the areas of focus will be.

Despite zero confirmed evidence of the existence of any far-right movement in Ireland, the programme seems to be attempting to broaden the scope of what constitutes radical extremism into areas of gender and immigration specifically.

The document alleges a surge in academic interest (including new master’s programmes and research centres across Europe) and cites commentary by Cas Mudde (2024) on the extraordinary growth in student demand.

It also points to Europe’s Horizon programmes and increased funding to counter political extremism, including a recent €200 million across two ‘standing up for democracies’ calls—suggesting strong research, policy and labour-market relevance for graduates. It is quite clear the funding drive for all of this nonsense is coming from Europe and being pushed here by non-Irish academics. A statement of fact that will probably be termed as radical-right hate speech after a couple of iterations of this master’s degree programme.

If—like me—you’re scratching your head as to why the sleepy Geography department of UCD is the location site for this highly controversial course, the marketing blurb might set you straight. It runs something as follows:

Strategically, UCD Geography claims a distinctive fit—due to alleged in-house expertise across polarisation, geopolitics, media/misinformation, migration and environmental politics—and aims to place UCD at the cutting edge of research, teaching and public engagement on this topic. The proposal also argues this would be the first programme of its kind in Ireland, aligning with the University’s ‘Breaking Boundaries’ strategy to combine disciplinary excellence in teaching and research with real-world engagement. The usual blah, blah, blah…

What

The proposal is for a Master of Arts—Level 9 on Ireland’s NFQ—entitled ‘Political Geographies of the Radical Right’. It is a 90-credit programme offered one year full-time or two years part-time. A core module will cover foundational concepts; students also take a Research Design module (alongside other MA cohorts) and complete a dissertation. Proposed optional modules (indicative) include: Critical Geographies; Globalisation, Empire and Race; and Geopolitical Risks and Conflicts.

Students are strongly encouraged to select options from across UCD (e.g. School of Politics & International Relations, Comparative European Politics, Democracy and Elections and Campaigns, Politics of Authoritarianism, Communication’s Data and Society, and gender-studies modules from Social Policy/Social Work/Social Justice).

Law is highlighted as strategically relevant for migration, rights and feminist critiques of governance.

The programme emphasises training students for roles in governments, international organisations, NGOs and academia.

How

Teaching & design. Delivery centres on a required core, research-methods training and an independent dissertation, with a structured but flexible optional menu to build a tailored pathway. The distinctive ‘how’ is the explicitly geographical lens on political extremism—linking place, region and spatial dynamics to radical-right ideologies and movements—and the cross-school integration that allows students to triangulate politics, media, gender, law, migration and environmental themes. Field-based components (envisaged trips to The Hague) are intended to connect academic learning to policy practice.

Resources. No new physical space on the UCD campus is required at this point; existing teaching rooms, library holdings, software and DeepLab facilities are deemed adequate. The proposal implies low set-up risk given existing modules and infrastructure, and it highlights the open-access status of key journals to support coursework and projects.

Recruitment. The School points to existing high enrolment/engagement in a related undergraduate module (‘Polarisation and the Far Right’, with strong Erasmus presence) and emerging interest inside the School’s Geopolitics MA.

Internationally, it is alleged the market for this education is rapidly expanding, with similar programmes noted at UC Berkeley, the University of Oslo, Richmond (The American International University in London) and the University of Gothenburg. The programme differentiates itself through a geographical approach plus cross-school integration and is pitched as Ireland’s first in this niche. It seeks to capitalise on timing to establish UCD as a pioneer in Europe and globally.

Target students. The proposal identifies three main markets:

non-EU students from the United States and the Global South (e.g., India, Brazil) for whom the blurb alleges the topic is salient and who may value academic freedom and critical inquiry. ( wouldn’t we all, eh……..) European students (especially Germany, France, Sweden), based on current enrolment patterns Irish students with interests in political developments and migration. Staff public profiles and networks are expected to support recruitment.

Fees. The proposal states fees will align with comparable programmes in the School; it cites 2024/25 full-time fee levels as EU €9,100 and non-EU €22,600 (benchmarking, rather than final fees).

Governance & approvals. As a PDARF2 submission, the programme follows UCD’s staged approval route: College Executive review, then UMT strategic approval, followed by academic approvals (PDARF3 and Governing Board/UPB as relevant). The form emphasises that programmes are not to be advertised until fully approved.

When

The proposed start is September 2026/2027 (i.e., September 2026, but with 2027 also flagged in the submission form below). Marketing is planned from Autumn 2025, via School, College and UCD Global campaigns (promotional trips, events, webinars, materials). The document’s signature dates are 9 April 2025 (Head of School and College Principal) and 16 May 2025 (College Finance Manager), indicating internal progression during Spring 2025 toward the next approval stages and preparations for the Autumn 2025 marketing launch.

2026 Ma Far Right Studies Submission 295KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

2025 Ma Far Right Studies Submission 265KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Please upgrade to paid subscription to The West’s Awake today

Revolut donations to: - 085 1214347

Share