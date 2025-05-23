You are good when you are one with yourself,

Yet, when you are not one with yourself you are not evil,

For a divided house is not a den of thieves; it is only a divided house.

- The Prophet, Kahil Gibran.

Summer is early and everywhere. The west of Ireland trembles with lustful growth. For what seems like forever now. Perhaps, it will all end tomorrow, or the day after that, or maybe never. The mountain grasses grow with speed and raw aggression. Like they’re on a secret mission to overthrow Galway city by the June bank holiday weekend. Wishful thinking, lushful thinking.

The endless can end quite abruptly in these parts. So, I’ve been trundling up some of the Burren’s hills and the mountain ranges of north Connemara. Cruising along by-roads in third gear in the hopes of finding second. A season of weather designed for short sentences and grassy stream-side naps. Parts of the west are gloriously empty and immense and now paint-brushed in sunshine.

I’ve been searching for peace within myself along the winding roads. It evades me, though. Like a chunk of ham from a deli-roll lodged between two back teeth. I can sense it is there, but can’t quite dislodge it with my tongue. Frustrating but not calamitously so. Peace comes and goes like the summer dragon-flies whizzing around a connemara bog. But, I remind myself it is summer and I spend a lot of time buzzing around connemara so…….

I’m a divided house. As the verse above goes. Upstairs in the mind much of the time recently. And not downstairs at the hearth lumping sods of turf into my heart. I’m hard on myself but soft on myself too. Last night, I tried to get to Lough Nafooey before sunset but just missed the setting sun sinking below a mountain. I was disappointed, but consoled myself. There would be other sunsets. Of course, I had missed the turn for Finny, and by the time I realised the error of my ways and turned Brigid around, it had cost me a sunset. But, it wasn’t too bad, really. It still looked beautifully coloured and dipped in the after-glow of radiance.

Every-time I hit the right indicator light on at the top of the main street in Clonbur headed for the mountains I can feel the tension in my neck and shoulders ease a little. My mind relaxes as I absorb the reality of leaving the world behind. And as soon as I pass the football pitch on the right, the wi-fi signal usually starts to melt away, and then a few moments later the digital world goes kaput altogether. Alone with just breeze shooting through the window for company.

Yesterday, the evening sun was massaging my forehead too and so I lit a rollie. The rollercoaster of giving the damn things up continues. Again and again. A couple of days ago someone revealed to me the reason they thought I smoked. I listened carefully as not many offer an opinion, usually.

To cope with grief.

No-one knows the answer to this question. Except me and not even me. So, I was shocked and laid bare too by the correct and simple analysis. Afterwards, I spent some of the night remembering the first grief moment. The crutches and the quiet tears and the grief. The wrecking-ball grief. Knowing the dream was finally over. The first big one killed stone dead in its tracks. Then, ripping open 10 Benson & Hedges on the bus. And smoking and smoking and smoking away the tears. Silently and intensely. One after another. Until, I could lift my head and fake a smile. And watch the world of ordinary things pass by the window. On crutches in more ways the one. The grief wasn’t just for the ending alone but for all the times I casually neglected what I loved. That I didn’t chase it down hard enough. And there is was. Gone. In a flash.

I smoke for many reasons now. A nice paragraph or pleasurable thought will do the trick. I’ll amble out to the kettle and treat myself to a cup of tea with two tea-bags and then walk outside and look up at the sky and smile and smoke. And exhale.

I could do these things without a cigarette, I would say. But, for the hurts too deep to breathe out, I still like a little something within arms reach to inhale. So as not to buckle in two, I guess. As I did the first time.

I probably don’t need them.

I don’t.

Maybe, I do.

And the cycle continues.

Anyway, back to the mountain roads of yesterday and a train of thinking of a differing, slowed-down kind. A thought bubble was gently wrestling with me, Wednesday evening, or maybe even pleasuring me a little. It was as a result of this enjoyable distractedness that I missed the damn right turn and black & white signpost marked:

Sunset 15km thatta way —>

Now, maybe it was the mountain air, or the relaxed smoking, or the peace beginning to simmer and pervade slowly within but two words struck me kinda hard. Two words from a Leonard Cohen song.

Everybody Knows.

I remember a similar experience a couple of months back when the phrase “ You’re not strong enough“ hit me out driving. I didn’t really pass much heed on those words after I wrote about them but I can see now, looking back, that I could accurately re-name the four weeks following that piece of writing as: The month of divine opportunities to get fucking stronger. As one thing after another seemed to go astray in my life.

So, we shall see what Everybody Knows shall mean for me in the fullness of time. Something or nothing.

Everybody knows that the dice are loaded

Everybody rolls with their fingers crossed

Everybody knows the war is over

Everybody knows the good guys lost

Everybody knows the fight was fixed

The poor stay poor, the rich get rich

That's how it goes

Everybody knows

As I wheeled the car around in a U-turn to chase down the sunset, something dawned on me. An addendum to the original thought.

Everybody Knows. Everything.

Vibrationally, the truth is everywhere. It is unavoidable isn’t it? - I wonder what will happen if or when the vibrations rise to the level of the unavoidable. What will that scenario look like, the tipping point.

Everybody Knows.

So, how long can enough people keep shovelling Everybody Doesn’t Know, Everything, into the world. And keep the fantasy merry-go-round spinning. At the moment that world seems to end at the top of Clonbur, in County Galway. About fifty yards up the street from the Centra supermarket.

Seems hopeful enough.

Last Monday afternoon, I was lying down on some headland near Doonbeg, half-looking out at the Atlantic ocean and half asleep. I had a hoodie doubling up as a pillow beneath my head. About twenty yards behind me was a grassy path that walkers could follow to do a loop of the headland. It was sunny and busy with a mix of tourists and locals out walking. Soon, the sound of birds and the waves overwhelmed me and I closed my eyes fully. Allowing me to drink in everything through my ears. Then, suddenly it began.

Eh, the sound of podcasts and incessant news.

I couldn’t hear the actual steps of the walkers as they passed behind my head because the sonic boom of what they were listening to on their ear-pods invaded my senses first, every couple of minutes. Almost every passer-by was listening to something and I was surprised none seemed to be listening to music. Or very few. No, by the tone and rhythm of the noise almost all were listening to serious words on serious topics. I think we might be fooling ourselves - a little - into believing everyone is listening to just RTE and local radio. A lot of people are trying to tune into something.

So, I suppose, the culmination of my three half-day trips out into the wilds with Brigid isn’t much. Distilled into an essence it is this: Everybody Knows.

Leaving aside the vampiric energy sucking the truth out of the world, we might say the following: Everyone knows old truths are no longer solid. Everybody Knows, something is up. Or else they wouldn’t be so consumed with such serious things walking round one of the most beautiful spots in the world. During one of Ireland’s most beautiful summers. They fight the same struggle I fight: To tune out long enough so I might tune in.

Everyone is searching for a truth. Some a confirming truth, maybe some denying a truth, or more still avoiding the truth of the world within and without. But, we are all in the truth business, it seems to me. Ireland is a divided house. Each bed and head divided too. But, not yet fully a den of thieves. People are starting to stutter a couple of common truths, methinks. It is slow speech and indecipherable at times, but words are forming. Hopefully, these truths will vibrate and stir the ancient within like a piece of long forgotten sean-nós.

Right, I’m afraid it is time for a cigarette, some tea, and a tune from my own music.

You are good when you are fully awake in your speech. Yet, you are not evil when you sleep while your tongue staggers without purpose. And even stumbling speech may strengthen a weak tongue. - The Prophet, by Kahil Gibran.

Revolut donations to The West’s Awake on 085 1214347

Readers please consider upgrading to a paid membership today.

Share

you are good when you are fully awake in your speech.

Yet, you are not evil when you sleep while your tongue staggers without purpose.

And even stumbling speech mat strengthen a weak tongue.