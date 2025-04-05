At some point in the future I may write more fully about the experience of engaging in this podcast series “ Through The Looking Glass “ with John Waters. On a personal level, it has felt like a most profound and moving journey so far. I raise this today, to make a point and tell a little story about the title I’ve chosen for our sixth episode.

On Thursday, a day before recording, I met a man for a cup of coffee. He came bearing gifts although I didn’t see all of them until after we parted. One of the physical presents was a book entitled “ The Greatest Philosopher Who Ever Lived “ penned with a lovely personal message inside the sleeve of it.

Later that night, I randomly picked up the book and began to turn a couple of the pages, trying to distract myself away from over-thinking too much about the followings day’s conversation with John.

Now, the author didn’t reveal the name of this greatest philosopher until the reader found the patience to read a few pages of the book. Then, after the initial investment of time I discovered that Mary, Mother of God, was the name offered up by the book-writer. I was surprised but after a smidgen of reflection decided I probably shouldn’t have been. It was a couple of paragraphs after her name when things got even more interesting. Another name was name-checked along with an essay of his.

C.S. Lewis and an essay of called - Meditations in a tool-shed.

My late night lethargy vanished in an instant. Our scheduled episode the following day was to take place in a tool-shed. There was in an inescapable spirit-clue here if I could just still myself enough to see it, I felt. I had never read the essay so I quickly went on the internet hunt for it.

In his essay "Meditation in a Toolshed," C.S. Lewis explored the distinction between two ways of understanding the world: looking at and looking along. The personal experience versus the observational truth of watching from a distance aside. Both contain instructive truths. Whether it be in love, pain, religion, faith or anything really. This metaphor was illustrated by a beam of light into a darkened tool-shed. When Lewis stood in the beam, he saw only the specks of dust within it (looking at) and could see nothing outside of it, but when he moved so the beam fell on his eyes, he could see the world outside, including leaves and the trace of sunbeam all the way back to the sun (looking along).

The podcast episode came and went and still I didn’t understand the meaning of the message contained in the book and then the essay. But then, I received the recording of our conversation this morning and listened to it back.

I was surprised.

The episode, in its essence, seemed something different than what I thought I experienced by being part of it. On one level, it is a conversation about the world we live in and the main in characters at play in that world at present, but I can see now it is also something more. It is also a podcast episode about men. The good, the bad and some of the ugly of them too. Observations of us through the personal experience of being members of the herd.

Yesterday, including camera guys, host and John and myself there were only men present from absolute start to finish. An accidental happening but then again perhaps not. It’s the first episode such an occurrence has played out from start to finish. For good or ill, this is what we produced.

Five men with a little bog in their soul.

A lovely phrase and the final inscribed gift from the man in the coffee-shop.

Hope you enjoy it.

