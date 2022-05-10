I should have guessed where Dr Ronan Glynn, the Assistant Chief Medical Officer of the grand old Republic of Ireland would go next. By that, I mean, I’m very annoyed with myself that I didn’t see this coming in advance. Like, I knew he was on the verge of exiting the building but I should’ve figured out he’d jump into the viper’s nest of global consultancy. I mean it’s been staring me in the f**king face for the last two months. I am banging on here about the WEF, WHO and also Health minister Stephen Donnelly and his previous management consultancy ties for awhile now.

In other words, I’ve been trying to work out global links like this in my coffee addled brain for a substantial amount of time. I missed it though. Also apologies in advance, I wanted to give you folks a break from my writing for a couple of days but this is a subject I can’t let lie in the long grass.

Now, I better make a confession at this point and offer a little background before we proceed. In 1998, yours truly here, got hired as a management consultant with PriceWaterHouseCoopers in their technology solutions department. I wasn’t exactly their standard type. The emergence of IT and technology solutions as a profitable business in Ireland was just beginning to kick-off at that time. There was a dearth of college graduates with IT qualifications in the late 90s because damn all IT education existed in any of the universities or regional technical colleges. So, first thing to note, I didn’t come through the normal hiring process of these companies which was the graduate milk rounds. I got lucky or unlucky depending on your viewpoint.

Back then, the milk round process usually involved management consultancy firms, and some big Irish companies like Smurfit fighting with each other over access to the best 1 or 2% , results-wise, of the Irish graduate population. They’d hold recruitment drives on college campuses. It’s going to come as no shock, to most of you, to realize that I wasn’t within an asses roar of the top of my English or Economics classes.

However, in 1997, I fell into a post-graduate IT course for want of anything better to do with my time. I had never turned on a computer prior to signing up to do that course. As luck would have it, by the time I came to the end of that fast -tracked education, the Irish economy flipped on a sixpence. Suddenly, Ireland was cool and an emerging multi-national corporation hotspot. I remember the Irish Times jobs supplement each Friday used have 4 full pages of computer jobs in it. And that was what they called them. The phrase Computer jobs encompassed everything in IT in 1997. Fortunately for me, there was hardly an IT graduate to be found anywhere in the country.

Anyway, fast-forward through 1 year of work experience at General Electric in Shannon, and I found myself working for one the biggest management consultancy firms in the world. With a shiny office on Georges Quay, a decent salary and importantly only a 12 minute walk from CopperFaceJacks.

Now, I bring all of this up today, not to regale you with stories of Dublin in the rare old times, but because I feel I know this Ernest & Young world that Dr. Ronan Glynn is suddenly jumping into a little bit. I’ve had two separate stints in it. Bless me father for I have sinned…..

So, sharpen your pencils folks as I unleash Management Consultancy rule number 1.

When a new, emerging market is born - global management consultancy firms are all over it like a rash.

Now, Dr. Glynn looks like a management consultant, talks like a management consultant and acts exactly like a management consultant. If this was 1998, he’d most definitely be the milk round type of graduate hire. The Milky bar kid of the milk rounds in fact. In 2022, chances are Dr. Glynn was headhunted by Ernest & Young although neither party would phrase it that way.

Now, carefully read the Irish Independent headline above. I would argue this is not not a ‘job’ at all. Dr Glynn is not “ taking up a job” in Ernest & Young. Ernest and Young operates a partnership model. Dr Glynn must be going in there on their partner track. Probably, to head up some type of new Public Health division. The Irish Independent knows this yet they headline it as “ a job “. Read into that what you will.

Now ask yourself a very, very, pertinent question.

Why are a management consultancy firm, famous historically in the field of accountancy and audit, fast tracking a guy that has a bachelor’s in Medicine and also a Bachelor’s in Surgery?

Answer: Go back and read Management Consultancy rule number 1

There is a new and emerging global market. It would seem it is in Health. This Ernest & Young hire kinda illustrates the point. Dr. Ronan Glynn possesses a huge national profile and has also acquired a 1st class honors, masters degree in Public Health from the University College Dublin in 2015. My thesis is that Public Health in Ireland, and across the world, is now starting a corporatization process with the helping nudge of the WEF and WHO. The global management consultancy class obviously want a piece of the pie, perhaps maybe even the biggest slice. To be at the forefront of the imminent gold rush as it were. In fact, not at all dissimilar to the IT gold rush I benefited from at the tail-end of the 1990s.

Dr. Ronan Glynn is a statement hire in that regard for Ernest & Young.

Now, I am going to have to ask you to do something you don’t want to do. Close your eyes and pretend you’re triple vaccinated. In addition, it will be helpful if you day-dream that Dr Tony Holohan and the rest of NPHET deserve to have a line of statues running up the centre of O’Connell Street in honor of their pandemic efforts.

Ready?

OK. If you wanted to co-ordinate a global health response to replace many of the sovereign functions of national health ministries - How would you go about doing it?

Well, you might take the trusted faces, and people that guided the last major global pandemic, in Ireland, and move them over to your side of the football. Team Corporate Health. WEF & WHO kinda combined. And place them into strategic positions of apparent power at the local, national level but in point of fact powerless to curtail the overall global health drive and capture. To that end, keep an eye out for any members of the upper echelons of Irish public health moving into NGO roles or management consultancy positions over the next year or two. I wrote about this recently in relation to Stephen Donnelly as I tried to surmise what his next move, post politics, might be.

Today, with the Dr. Glynn’s announcement, we have some concrete evidence of an official actually moving out of the family home. Remember, all these people, central to the Irish pandemic response are smart enough to know they can’t alter unvaxxed peoples opinions and that we now question everything. Again, as I’ve outlined many times before, they are not worried about us - as we are so easy to label and marginalize. It’s the 75 % of the adult Irish population that are triple-vaxxed and that still believe in the integrity of the Irish pandemic response that they need to keep on-side and to buy into Team Corporate Health. With a few major pieces in place Irish politicans and elites can then say to the electorate:

“ Sure, look hardly anything is changing and besides isn’t Dr Holohan directing Public Health policy at Trinity and Dr. Glynn is directing Public Health from a corner office of Ernest & Young - and sure we all know they are on our side, looking after our interests. “

Open your eyes.

Fortunately, Dr. Holohan’s move was thwarted (so far) but if you look at it now in light of Dr. Glynn’s resignation it gives you even more pause for thought.

One of the elements of management consultancy that I got an opportunity to work on during my time in that industry was helping to draft bid proposals for government contract work that would come on stream from time to time. This is a hugely competitive arena between the top global consultancy firms in Ireland and a few boutique Irish ones. Bear in mind, this is 20 years ago now and I was mainly involved in photocopying and copying & pasting document sections together. Nevertheless, one aspect hasn’t changed and that is the requirement to populate your bid proposals with the CVs of the people that will be leading the proposed project and the members of the team that will be dedicated to the work if your firm is successful in winning the government contract. This is where the value of Dr. Glynn comes in, from the point of view of Ernest & Young, in my opinion.

Having Dr. Glynn at your disposal would be similiar to an aspiring 1990s modelling agency having access to Cindy Crawford’s photography portfolio for issue to prospective clients. That is the way the management consultancy class would look at it. Of course, these establishment names would probably laugh at everything I have just outlined above. After all I’m unvaxxed and a conspiracy nut right?

Well a good way to prove whether I am a nut or not would be to ask a question.

Will the government prohibit Ernest & Young from bidding on any Public Health contracts in the HSE, Department of Health or its subsidiaries for the next 3 years?

It shouldn’t be problem. I mean after all they are an accountancy, tax and audit house - no big deal to them right?

I am willing to bet it is a big deal to them and the answer to the question would be a big, fat no. According to Irish Times reporting the HSE has paid out…wait for it…over 20 million euro to Ernest & Young during the course of the pandemic. I doubt they are hiring Dr Glynn and others because they believe this figure is going to drop in the coming years. See Below.

Yesterday, quite in jest, I shared a picture of Klaus Schwab of WEF fame and Dr Tedros of the World Health Organisation. It was a photo used in some sort of promotional capacity for the upcoming WEF annual summit in Davos, Switzerland taking place from May 22nd 2022.

Whether by accident or design the Dr. Ronan Glynn appointment to Ernest & Young fits in snugly with this gathering of the great and good in Davos. In essence, Dr Glynn moving from the Public sector and the Department of Health to the Private Sector and Ernest & Young is a similiar type of handshake to the one taking place between Schwab and Tedros above. Centralizing and corporatizing global health. Today’s information and announcement also provides a clearer picture as to what is going on with this WHO pandemic treaty and the negotiations taking place around it currently. It seems to me that the Health of our future will be managed increasingly by an elite, expensive management class as opposed to our public health institutions. A corporatization of national health. Both here in Ireland and in countries around the world that are dumb enough to sign up to it.

If you view the world through the same kaleidoscope as do the WHO and WEF then the Dr. Ronan Glynn and Ernest & Young match is one made in heaven. There are many reasons why this type of Public Health management is catastrophically bad news for Ireland and its own sovereignty. I’d need a few articles to go through that alone and maybe I’ll get around to writing some of them in due course. But for the moment I’ll mention one aspect as it is a very simple one to understand.

Ultimately, this approach will be crazy expensive for the Irish Taxpayer or the slave class of citizen. It will be hugely profitable only for private sector companies and the partner class of Ernest & Young and others. And the service to the end-user will be abominable.

Case Study: Irish Water.

I hardly need to say more do I? - Millions and millions of tax-payers money was spent and wasted on the creation of Irish Water. Or to put it another way - millions and millions was wasted when global management consultancy decided they wanted to get into the plumbing business. Remember, this would be a class of individual that doesn’t know the difference between a stop-cock and a safety valve.

Which leads us nicely to the end of this piece and Rule 2 from the management consultants handbook:

A good management consultant, even when they barely know what they’re talking about, will never be afraid to charge you 15 grand a day while they’re educating themselves. At your expense of course.

