Thanks to old and new members alike. This is just a note to let everyone know the discount window for membership to The West’s Awake that’s been in place for the last while will be ending tomorrow. Please consider supporting my publication in whatever way you can through one of the membership or one-off options below.

Please contact me directly if you are having issues.

1. FOUNDATIOIN life-time membership - 250 euro https://buy.stripe.com/14A5kE07n2jU6eb7GSbZe0f

2. ANNUAL Membership - 50 euro.

https://buy.stripe.com/eVa03899GfiHbyU9AD

3. Monthly membership - 5 euro

https://buy.stripe.com/4gM4gA5rHcYy0TRaT4bZe09

ONE OFF contributions or subscriptions can be made as Follows:

REVOLUT donations to 085 1214347.

Buy Me A Coffee Click Here

Thanks again for your continued reading and support, it is very much appreciated and vitally needed to continue.

Kind Regards

Gerry O’Neill, The West’s Awake.