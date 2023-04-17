A couple of months ago I had a wide ranging conversation with John Waters discussing Irish immigration. The tech gremlins managed to ruin the video version of our chat. So, today, John is back to discuss these issues again and the Biden visit to Ireland. During our talk John questioned whether the US President on display in Ireland for four days was actually the real man. He also questions whether the “Black and Tans” slip of the tongue was in fact a contrived gaffe. I must admit these are two possibilities I had not at all considered beforehand and it kicked off a most fascinating near two hour discussion between us.

Other topics we contemplated during our discussion was the mirroring of Irish immigration policies with those of the US, The destruction of Able men & women in both the US and Ireland, Ireland’s historic love affair with the US Democratic party, and the US presidential candidacy of Robert Kennedy Junior. I hope you enjoy the video interview as we packed a lot into it!.

In my opinion, John is the most important writer and journalist of this era. I also believe that his written chronicles of the pandemic years and beyond will, in the fullness of time, become a major part of the historical record of this time and our country. So, please support him on his substack below: