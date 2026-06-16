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Basically, midges are flies with a recreational cocaine habit. They can smell fatty blood from as far away as Barnadearg, possibly Moylough, and usually swarm the peatlands of Ireland at this time of year. Heavy downpours of rain aside, midges are the number two excuse to emergency exit from bogside exercise. I’ve been keeping an eye out for them around my banks of turf and along the Cloonascragh approach road. Fortunately, none have popped on the radar or attempted to snort a line from my forearms yet, which, all things considered is a minor miracle. Because, midges view the bog the way twenty somethings in the early noughties looked upon a summer vacation to Ibiza—a euphoric melting pot of possibility. A hazy permission to engage in wild, frenetic dancing and chaotic exchange of horizontal vibrational energy. Sadly, though, these boglands are scarce of youthful blood and a far remove from the midge glory days of my youth.

Over the weekend, I developed some turf-footing rhythm and conceded to myself the bog experiment is my summer holidays. In layman’s terms, I was taking my time over the work and the weekend. Two lines in the morning and two in the evening along with two litres of Lemon ‘n Lime and an ice-cream to finish off the day’s endeavours—and devil a raving midge in sight.

My optimum turf stack has ten sods of turf. Under ten sods to the stack means the turf is wetter and breaking up in the hand and disturbing my peaceful groove. Above ten, means outbreaks of long, thin sods, almost bone-dry—rare occurrences, sadly. A blackbird landed on one of my stacks and stayed for a long minute. His orange beak and eyes scanning the stacks in the general vicinity. He seemed satisfied the natural order of the landscape wasn’t too inconvenienced by my labours to date. When I moved again he moved too and haughtily flew off to a neighbouring bank. I stood up to watch him take flight, hands on hips, and spotted a whitethorn in the far-off distance—spellbound by the blossoming beauty of it for a few seconds. I looked down again at the mounting stacks of my efforts and wondered how many fires they would light during the winter and what conversations they might spark. Or, perhaps, some sods would quietly flame and offer nights of silent contemplation and company. The thoughts pleased me and so I bent my back again and returned to work.

On a break, and sitting in the driver’s seat of my car with the door open, a gentle voice drifted in, interrupting my cigarette. I half-heartedly began swiping away the beads of sweat dripping down my face and turned to face the words.

“Are Monaghan winning the match?“ the old man enquired.

The radio in my car was voiceless but out through the windscreen I could see four men in their early forties footing turf maybe seventy or seventy-five yards away. More talk than animated work seemed to be going on over there. The car door of one of their cars was wide open and the noise of a football match from the All-Ireland Football Qualifiers was blaring from the dashboard and out across the bog. I looked up at the voice asking the question, a man in his eighties with a walking stick, and rifled through my memory to see if I had an answer to his question recorded in there somewhere.

“I think Roscommon were two points up but that was half an hour ago“ I replied after a time.

Soon, the unmistakable roar of a score could be heard and a commentator’s voice bellowed out the up-to-date scoreline. Monaghan were now leading and a good scatter of points ahead of Roscommon with only a few minutes remaining in the game.

“Ah Monaghan, have it“ the man whispered knowingly and then quietly wandered off to his own car. Gingerly, he took up a seated position in the driver’s seat but made no move to drive away. He just sat and unobtrusively observed the bog population at play. Engaging in physicality that he no longer had access to or enough strength to participate in anymore. His fate sealed the same as Roscommon’s but unable to give up the bog-ghost—and wouldn’t right to the final whistle.

The turf is like this, I suppose. No Hi’s or goodbyes, really. People saunter onto the stage, utter their lines, and then go back to their own patches of sacred ground. Still sitting in the car, I returned my gaze to the neighbouring turf bank across the path from my own bank and the vista mildly aggravated my senses. A woman, in her sixties, steadily making her way through a mountain of turf, at least eighty yards of it. Her progress for a couple of days a little steadier and little faster than my own. The general shape and economy of her movement suggested a hardiness not acquired by an annual gym membership in Tuam.

Now, there is one big decision to be made about turf before commencement of the work each year.

To turn or not to turn, that is the question.

Turning turf adds an additional step to the process and increases the workload. Theoretically, at least. So, then, either turn and stack or skip the turning step and move straight to footing it. My goodly neighbour obviously made the decision to turn her sods first and was now gliding through the footing phase. This means every sod is handled twice, while this adds to the time it also adds to the care. It is properly the way to do it, in my opinion and I chose not to. Read into that what you will, I suppose. Given the moisture content of some of my lines of turf it seemed like hers was much the sounder logic. Every forty-five minutes or so, of bending, lifting and stacking sods she’d take a break in her car for twenty minutes and return again. And again. And again. I was mightily impressed. Similar to me, she showed up each day on her own and kept herself to herself.

The physicality of bog-labour means muscles not normally worked in modern life or by automated fitness regimes get thoroughly examined. On morning three, I woke early in the bed and tried to move. Only to discover my lower back was threatening to spasm and at least one arse cheek was vibrating. My upper hamstrings on both legs were taut and contemplating a snap, crackle and pop when I dipped a foot outside the boundary fence of the duvet. All told, a most pleasurable but long forgotten sort of pain and l bathed in the natural ecstasy of it for a minute or two. I suspected my competition across the gravel bog-road wasn’t suffering to the same degree.

Yet, conversely, the muscles of mind were completely massaged, relaxed and planning for two boiled eggs and heavily buttered brown bread for breakfast. Also, a simple decision was reached to continue driving the circuitous back-roads to the bog despite the addition of five miles to the trip and ten to the round-trip. It is no great revelation to say most of life is in the journey through it, but at some unknown point I’ve become insistent on regularly bumping into outbreaks of natural beauty to guide me along the way. I’ll fork out a little extra diesel money for the tuning fork of flowers, living hedgerows and the changing colors of season. For the foxes, birds, stray bullocks on the road, and for the young family of pheasants lined up on the grassy verge last week that I never before witnessed in all my years.

Sometimes the bog throws up more than turf from the womb of her belly. Worms frequently squiggle and stretch beneath the wet sod, startled at the sudden exposure to light. However, on plucking up one long piece of turf I uncovered a gemstone. A glistening white, bog-stained but remarkably smooth piece of quartz. Perfectly smelted by a few thousand years of simmering beneath the surface. I wondered about drilling a hole in it, inserting a shoelace, hanging it around my neck and advertising my services as the local midge hunter for next year.

Indeed, by the end of evening four the midges were still nowhere to be found and I promptly celebrated on the homeward journey by treating myself to a picture of some cow daisies hiding behind a gate that have been catching my attention on all four days but who I’ve been passing without pause to drink in. So I did, finally. After which, I felt inspired enough to rearrange and adapt the lyrics of an old, anti-war, Pete Seeger folk song—Where Have all Flowers Gone? and soon started humming the new tune for the remainder of the evening.

Where have all the midges gone?

Long time passing

Where have all the midges gone?

Long time ago

Where have all the midges gone?

Young blackbirds have tricked them, every one

Oh, when will they ever learn?

Oh, when will they ever learn?

The five extra miles seem to be a hallucination on the road back. I suppose, at the start of bog season you wish fifty yards of turf was thirty but towards the middle and end—the hand is itching and arse vibrating for a hundred more.

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