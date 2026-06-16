The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Marsha McGuire's avatar
Marsha McGuire
6h

Strange, about the midges? Good, but very suspect.

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Anne Barr's avatar
Anne Barr
24m

A litre of Lemon n Lime? Jeeezoz!

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