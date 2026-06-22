It was 11:20 pm on Saturday and the sun still haunted the lower night sky from beyond the horizon. The night before the longest day. I was on the road and the turf was footed and all was well within the world within. The purples, fiery oranges, blues, and reluctant blacks of the heavens seemed to mirror back a tired yawn and aching peace.

Earlier, I stumbled upon a long, sandy, and mostly deserted beach. Gangs of rocky boulders conspired together to obscure sight of the Atlantic Ocean in the mid-distance. Views needed to be earned in these here parts they seemed to grunt.

I eased the car onto the sand and parked, then tried to remember if the magical boot of earthly things contained a pair of shorts to complement the red towel sat on the passenger seat, a towel doubling as a cushion on the rainy days. The boot obliged and I skipped off onto the beach and began walking towards the rocks to negotiate. Flashing my bog pass and dirty fingernails at their stoney glares and manes of dreadlocked seaweed as I skirted by.

Close to the water stood a woman in a long black parka down to her ankles. Dark sunglasses blocked out the sunshine and hid her face. Thirty or a year or two younger, perhaps. Oblivious to the sweltering heat. The sound of the voice in the palm of her hand carried across the inlet. A man’s voice but not one breezing in much joy. Or so it seemed.

Soon, I was ankle deep in tropically heated waters. A most curious state of Irish affairs. I kept walking out into the green-blue seas and after one hundred yards the gently lapping waves still remained below my waist. After awhile I began moving horizontally across the sea in search of a little more depth. I turned to face the shore and could see the woman was tracking in the same general direction. Phone still in hand and looking down at her feet as she moved. I wondered if one of us was lonely and if one of us was just alone.

I chanced a dive and was rewarded with instant cool refreshment. Underneath the surface, narrow, slightly colder jets of water, mixed with the warm current. Injecting coolness here, and massaging warmth there. My hamstrings appreciated the attention. After a few dives and short swims my mind floated off to one of the small islands dotted around the vicinity. I floated on my back for a few minutes and began to drift with the current. I wondered why this piece of ocean was bereft of people.

It was a beach and sea for the young. For cocky boys and pretty girls. For loud music, barbeques, a stolen barrel of Harp, and the odd fire-side joint. For daytime frivolities, flirtatious splashing and chatter that smoked into earnest conversations long into the night and a throng splintering away into rhyming couplets as brief as the night.

The sea was gloriously calm and I debated whether Harp was the appropriate lager for this re-arranged beach scene of my imagination, and as I untethered more, I bumped into a character from my bar-working youth who was banned from drinking Harp on the premises. He was allowed to drink Guinness, Smithwicks or any of the new-fangled foreign lagers invading the country like Carlsberg and Heineken. But, not Harp, Harp was too dangerous. Harp drove Mattie demented. Demented and more uncontrollable. Demented with what no-one, including Mattie, was quite sure. He went from mumbling quiet to an outrageous loud in about two pints flat. Anyway, he was happy enough to drink contemplative Guinness most of the time and save the Harp outbursts for a wilder spot down the road.

Was it better to be a lonely Guinness drinker or a Harp man who ended up alone on the side of the road?

The murmurings of the sea waters provided no answers.

My musings were interrupted by a rogue wave invading my airwaves and startling me back to my senses. I stood up and shook myself free and began edging my way back to the shoreline in the distance. I passed the parkaed woman once more, maybe only at thirty yards distance this time, and could now hear that both voices were still speaking, but in a tongue not of these lands, or rocks, or bogs and seas. She didn’t look up or look like she was planning to throw her phone into the sea.

Soon, I lay down beneath a seaweed wall of rock, picked up my book and promptly fell asleep after a few sentences for a minute or ten. My last thought—plotting a return. A quietly determined notion to walk these sands again, back to this hidden beauty with two bags of footed turf and a couple of natives to firelight the evening with some throaty conversation. The silence of the second longest day was illuminating but maybe the difference between loneliness and aloneness is a mere question of knowing when the time arrives to open your mouth and when again to shut it.

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