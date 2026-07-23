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Galway were getting battered black and blue on the television set in the kitchen. Another All-Ireland hurling final falling by the wayside. With twenty minutes to go in the match I got up and left them to their sad demise and headed out to the turf shed. Unlike the hurlers the turf was saved and protected under a galvanised roof.

Once upon a time, the final hurling game of the season would take place on the first Sunday in September but no longer. The inter-county hurling and football seasons are cut short in modern times and by modern demands. I understand the rationale but no-one seems to recognise the energetic void left on the first and third Sunday of each new September as a result. It echoes and echoes and will probably echo through the ages. Leaving a cultural vacuum unattended like this is dangerous. As any damn thing might seep into the emptiness trying to fill it.

Earlier in the week, I borrowed a turf fork to try and throw a bit of shape on the untidy turfy hillocks sprawled across the concrete floor and needed to return it back to its owner sooner rather than later. There was an hour’s work left in it—no more—and before long the mixture of heat and labour lathered up a sweat which began to drip-drop the word “satisfaction” in Morse code on the ground close to my feet. All told, I was happy enough and at peace with both the hurling and non-hurling results at play in the world around me.

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I’ve been pushing five years on this platform and what I notice most is that people don’t really want to read too much about moments of peace. It doesn’t set the reading pulse racing, I guess. The news cycle and attention moves somewhere else pretty quickly at any outbreaks of serenity around the globe. Turbulence and the big swings of triggering emotion are more of a page-turner. Tranquility, though, is something everyone strives for in the wars of the outer and inner worlds.

Allegedly, at any rate.

I guess, I’m determined to record the small sods of peace that I sometimes trip over abroad in the turf shed and elsewhere from time to time. It seems important to me that I do and I am not sure why. Rewiring the brain and inner dialogue takes effort. But, the simpler the message the better, I find. I try to repeat the words “I’m humble” a couple of times a day. Some days I forget and these are usually days marked by an over-thinking, ego-driven mind. Of course, I’m anything but humble most of the time but every now and again my eyes well up with enough wetness that the words and I temporarily step into alignment for a minute or two. It feels good and wholesome if a little alien. Maybe a lot alien.

Half-way through the fork work I stop to catch my breath and contemplate a cigarette. I rule against the temptation and instead catch sight of the developing beauty of the early evening outside. Contemplating it from inside to out through the doorless door. From the shade of the shed I can see the sun dancing across the tall green nettles, who in turn cast long pretty shadows across the van stampeded grass and trail of turf mould outside. These shyly moving shadows indicate a breeze exists that the sun and heat do their best to camouflage.

An orange and black butterfly saunters in through the back door—lazy, unhurried and rather glorious. I eye her for a few seconds and try to track her rhythmic yet unprogrammed movements. I soon lose her, though. So, I tune back to the turf fork and offer up a few more scoopfuls of turf. Aiming high and up towards the corner of the back wall.

A new thought emerges: The season has changed and a new season of summer is subtly beginning to strum. It will bring ups and downs as every season does but it will be different and there is joy in the recognition. The apple tree outside will ripen and the first apples will fall to the ground. Already the jackdaws and crows are picking at them. Swooping down like crooks and testing them like cooks. As if checking boiling potatoes with a knife. Just to see when they’ll be soft enough to feed on with some salt and melted butter.

These nights are quietly magnificent. Especially to drive through and on the back roads a half-moon hangs lopsided in the sky. The main road to Tuam is six miles, the back roads to Tuam ten miles. In a fit of forgetfulness I drove the shorter route the other night in search of the eclectic trio of: a bag of sugar, a litre of engine oil and a packet of cigarettes. I immediately noticed the vibrational difference between the routes. Not a fox, hare or rabbit to be seen anywhere. Inorganic yellow lighting announced the town and polluted the sky from a good four miles away. The once familiar felt tangibly awful now. A mistake not to be made again, a mistake not made by foxes, hares or rabbits.

Another thought strikes. Ireland is not a country that can be re-imagined from the main roads and motorways, not that anyone is offering to re-imagine it or anything. But, unfortunately I do comfort myself with these daft notions and dreams. In re-imagining myself, even at this stage of life, the world seems to change too. As if different movement automatically alters the landscape. The extra four miles slows down the pace of getting from A to B but opens up different possibilities that stimulate the mind and imagination too. Slow, new thoughts need time to process and drink in the fragrance of the hedgerows. Patience too. A new reality seems feasible from this vantage point amongst the night-time animals and day-time clumps of broccoli-headed trees.

Looking around the shed I can see the long block wall to the front needs to be broken through for a window facing onto the garden and apple-tree. Then, a small writing table and chair needs to be built and placed in front of it. Old wooden pallets will do the trick nicely. A comfortable spot where thoughts can be scribbled down and come alive on the moon-filled nights or mornings when a rising sun is visible through the winter clouds. An old stove for a fire and a tidy up of the workbench completes the painting in my mind’s eye. And sure the place is already covered with the fuel needed to keep the fire burning. The next step ahead is as much visibility as I need for the moment until the window arrives. Take your points and the goals will come, as they say. Indeed, I might have time to work on something for those lonesome pair of Sundays in September too. A carnival of ideas might flourish handy enough from the re-imagined shed, I reckon. A new world in an old space. Altered but recognisable.

There’s probably a season’s worth of work in it all. A place where life might transform to new living.

Hmmm. I might need a longer screwdriver and a few more loose screws.

That’s the butterfly effect, I guess.

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