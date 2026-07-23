The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
15h

The wisdom of butterflies and slowing down to the pace of natural life and the peace of a turf shed. Thanks Gerry.

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cló Rae tarka's avatar
cló Rae tarka
14h

Keep the slow pace coming, it's a good reminder 🎗️

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