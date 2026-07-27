The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Shay McInerney's avatar
Shay McInerney
1d

Two tea bags. Sweet loving Jesus. And probably Lions at that.

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Charles Foster Kane's avatar
Charles Foster Kane
1d

Even the most hardened cold-blooded Globamentalist couldn't suppress in himself the slightest glimmer of a smile at witnessing Mayo's long sought-after victory in the All-Ireland yesterday. Just a slight glimmer mind you.

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