The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Seanie's avatar
Seanie
1d

Lovely piece Gerry. Just reading ur extract from Correnthians 13 : Love bears all things , believes all things, endures all things , Love never ends reminds me of Mayo winning the All Ireland last Sunday. As a Leitrim man I never thought I'd be so happy and emotional watching those last few minutes. Tears streaming down me face. There's something about a West of Ireland team winning the All Ireland. It was like a religious experience of the impossible happening if u keep the faith long enough. Like Leitrim winning Connacht in '94. Delighted for Andy Moran as well. I'd say Gerry u would do a great interview with him. Saw a clip of him on tik tok at a training session where he was saying to his players let them make mistakes. That mentality change was key to Mayo's win to go again after a mistake rather than dwell on it and be defined by it. In a crazy, cynical, crooked world, sport can be a breath of fresh air.

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Karin Schroeder's avatar
Karin Schroeder
12h

As always, beautiful. Thank you.

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