The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Sarah Posthuma's avatar
Sarah Posthuma
19h

I find football fascinating because I have zero interest in it or any other games ..they make very little sense to me ..not the rules etc but why most humans seem so motivated and inspired by them. There's obviously something in it but I feel like an alien watching humans do something that doesn't exist on my planet .

'Manifesting' is fascinating too but makes more sense to me .. on both occasions that I tried manifesting a lottery win by imagining newspaper headlines they were scarily and one would think impossibly exact , within the 'normal ' bounds of 'reality ' and yet it wasn't me who won . .so next time I will try your method of imagining how a particular thing will feel after manifesting an outcome ..peace on earth, for example . Maybe that's what we all could be doing ..

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John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
19h

Yes, but Lineker and Gascoigne couldn’t do it in Italy in 1990, and Shilton was taller than Pickford (still got lobbed, but ok, a cruel deflection from a free kick - then penalties and a lot of tears). WEST Germany went on to win it - last world cup before reunification.

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