Deep yellow buttercups and patches of small purple and white flowerets kidnap the back garden in a growth burst of aromatic revolution. White clover and self-heal bouquets balm the thick lush grass. Belatedly, bees make their long awaited appearance. Buzzing unhurriedly in ones and twos, flower to flower. Transferring pollen and peaceful instructions to the floral foot soldiers huddling in conspiratorial bunches near the shed. The silent power of summer is at its height—muscular, aggressive and bristling with vibrancy. If high growth season was the FIFA World Cup Ireland would be Brazil. Yellows and greens abound and multiply.

Everywhere.

The bumblebees time their arrival to synch with the kerosene fumed engines and touchdown of Countess Ursula. Flying in from Europe for a few summer days to greet the native sleeveen class and pat them on the backside for a demolition job well done. The genetically engineered brussel sprouts on the continent seem pleased to have a nice spot to rest up and be treated in an unbonkers fashion. Sleeveen and sprouts alike assure themselves and anyone who’ll listen that any imported species of plant can grow here.

But nature sides with nature in the end. As if to illustrate the point in secret code, heavy invasive ivy clambers on top of and all over the concrete, galvanised roof and steel of the turf-shed. All pervasive and all poisoning to the unliving. There will be only one winner in this war, eventually.

The Countess and concrete take note.

Along the back ditch, the green nettles, though, are growing high and handsome at a lightning rate. Smiling that prickly native smile of theirs, itching for a fight.

“Come…just a little closer…a little closer still” they whisper seductively to the sleeveens and sprouts.

The season of nettles collides inconveniently with these skirmishes in the outer world. Manmarking Ursula and the rest while Ireland plays host to Euro Disney for the next few months. The nettles lie in wait well capable of devouring anyone or anything fantasising about disrupting the order of things.

To interrupt these European salivations a lone dandelion sticks up its head. The flower a cheeky orangey-yellow of the most brilliant and simple kind. It ponders why non-European leaders are giving the fields, rivers and lakes a pep talk about Europe, war, and man-made destruction in general. While, all and sundry smile, clap and nod along to a manufactured soundtrack of incomprehensible white noise. The dandelion juts out an impervious chin questioning the authenticity—the taste and feel— of these pale, watery greens. Imported sprouts, native sleeveens.

A baffling display of the unnatural.

Except to the poplar trees guarding the boundary line of the homeplace. Unbaffled they understand the rattle and hum and begin to counter move accordingly. Soon, they are singing and swaying in perfect movement with the evening breeze. At times, gaps appear between them, but, then, the gaps suddenly vanish as they move in unison as one. A rustling music of vibrational potency bending the wind to their will. Quietly, ever so quietly, generating raw, natural power and song while infusing the yellows and purples and whites of the field below their protective boughs with nourishing strength and energetic force.

The perfect generals, really.

The strawberry moon lingers in the night sky. Milky with natural pharmaceuticals for any who care to stare and absorb the silent prescriptions for a whileen or two. The lunar rays cast an empathetic light on the ancient ash tree. A survivor of lost limbs and generations of nesting crows and thieving magpies and cocky, interloping cuckoos. The leaves still grow green if gingerly slow. The weight of its burdens are voiceless. The old wounds are plain to see on the bark and in the missing branches. Hard earned rest and wisdom slowly sprinkled around. But, the garden listens to its silence. The growth around its feet is of the most ravenous kind. Ravenous with spirit and fertility.

The old losses were not in vain nor lost on the other bushes, briars and trees. Not lost on the fiery nettles. At night one branch of the old ash rests an elbow on the galvanised roof of the shed and sups in these strawberry milkshake moons. The ash has seen and fought it all. There is peace here in these moments. Sometimes, calm dark clouds and the odd shower of rain roll across the face of the moonlight. Not to cast shadows but to stop the tears of the ash clogging up the roof gutter and downpipe with wet leaves moved by the illuminating sights and sounds of the night. The unassuming ash is part of this wild beauty and abundance but in the moonlight an observer of it too. Humbleness shimmers with powerful authority and one of these nights the shed-roof might collapse under the weight of its dominion.

In these moments the poplars can be heard but not seen. Whistling down a new hymn-sheet to the clovers, and self-heal, and buttercups, and to the proud dandelion too. To the renegade bees and avenging nettles. Every living thing, every memory, every sound and seasoning of summer matters and shuffles together now.

The old ash mattered and matters still. And so it will not be defeated but serenaded to the very end of the summer.

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