The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Kelly's avatar
Richard Kelly
1h

The contrast between the beauty of our land and the ugly of the Sleeveen class shows us how the land will always win out in the end . Thanks Buddy .

Reply
Share
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
4m

Wonderful imagery Gerry. One day the trees will get them !

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerry O'Neill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture