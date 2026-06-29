The summer is hijacked by climate porn. Yesterday, I ran into a headline warning that next weekend might “bake” to the tune of 25 degrees celsius. If only cakes could bake at such low heat wouldn’t this be a mighty little country altogether. As dawn approaches and looking out the window, I see calm grey clouds and the tarmac drizzled by overnight showers. Small green apples are popping out, here, there and everywhere on the apple tree ready for lift-off and picking in a few short weeks more.

Out on the road, diesel prices have dipped below 1.70 a litre in parts of the West of Ireland. So, I can only surmise that the warring factions abroad are in a temporary state of befuddlement or have agreed to concentrate all ballistic weapons on the climate for a few weeks. A temporary calm in the storm, though. The last couple of mornings, a lone magpie greets me hopping across the back wall of the garden as if to say sorrow is on the way but not just yet.

I don’t have much use for talk at the moment, or words, or anything of external usefulness. The turf will soon be ready to bag. Then, the hauling homeward of white 10-10-20 fertiliser bags—filled to the brim with bars of brown gold—can begin in earnest. A few days work that will draw bog season to a close and full stop.

So, I wait.

A lack of purpose agitates me. Any small purpose will do to complement my blatherings on here. Like the turf or baking brown bread in the middle of the night. More and more, people are removed of meaningful purpose it seems. Purpose and wholesome energetic vibration are surely linked. The decay of authentic purpose is probably a by-product of this digital age. Purpose is outsourced and then improperly insourced again. But summer should be a little about pleasure too. Recently, a lady of some acquaintance but not native to these Irish shores outlined a novel summer idea she was considering.

A season of pleasure.

Not two seasons mind, or a year, or God forbid a lifetime of the cursed thing but a season. It immediately appealed to my sensibilities as a concept after five years of writing about the misery and misfortune of the inner and outer worlds. And such a totally un-Irish thought bubble to contemplate entertaining into the bargain. Then, she wondered whether the two of us should engage in a season of it together.

Pleasure without purpose but with a start and end date.

Tempting.

Mind and aging body seemed to react in a slightly surprised and negative fashion. Not to the proposition itself but rather to some hidden untruth rattling within the boundary walls.

Does not purpose produce the only lasting and worthwhile pleasure?

On the longest day of the year, I returned to the pilgrimage site Máméan in the Maamturk mountains. As previously stated on these pages Máméan is home to the bed and well of St Patrick and comes highly recommended to hike by my good self. The forty minute hike up to it is definitely worth the effort.

Two months ago, I came to this place with a lot on my mind. On the way up, I lay down beside a waterfall, gazed up at the sky, and looked God in the eye to ask a pretty serious question. A few minutes later I rose up to my feet and he unexpectedly answered me. I didn’t much like his reply. His response was a piece of rock. As I marched away from the waterfall I stumbled upon a fair sized stone and looked down, there resting between my shoes was a heart—half a heart.

It took me a good six weeks to figure out exactly whose heart he was referring to, because I’m a bit slow like. Anyway, I went back to Leaba Padraic and Máméan on the longest day to offer up my half a heart and promise more. Then, to the well to fill up a bottle with some water and hopes for renewed purpose and pleasure too.

Now at the end, I am reminded of a poem by Lebanese/American poet Gibran Khalil that I used to listen to religiously during the worst days of the pandemic restrictions. When I’d be up half the night feverishly writing about the latest outrages and listening to poetry in the background to guide my hand.

Ah, those were the days.

"Do Not Love Half Lovers" “Do not love half lovers Do not entertain half friends Do not indulge in works of the half talented Do not live half a life and do not die a half death If you choose silence, then be silent When you speak, do so until you are finished Do not silence yourself to say something And do not speak to be silent If you accept, then express it bluntly Do not mask it If you refuse then be clear about it for an ambiguous refusal is but a weak acceptance Do not accept half a solution Do not believe half truths Do not dream half a dream Do not fantasize about half hopes Half a drink will not quench your thirst Half a meal will not satiate your hunger Half the way will get you no where Half an idea will bear you no results Your other half is not the one you love It is you in another time yet in the same space It is you when you are not Half a life is a life you didn’t live, A word you have not said A smile you postponed A love you have not had A friendship you did not know To reach and not arrive Work and not work Attend only to be absent What makes you a stranger to them closest to you and they strangers to you The half is a mere moment of inability but you are able for you are not half a being You are a whole that exists to live a life not half a life”

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