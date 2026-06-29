The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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J. P. Bruce's avatar
J. P. Bruce
6h

"The last couple of mornings, a lone magpie greets me hopping across the back wall of the garden as if to say sorrow is on the way but not just yet."

That sorrow is for a world disappearing around us. It's the only world we have known so no wonder we are sorry to see it go.

But I believe we can help create something an awful lot better for ourselves and for our children. We can start by really enjoying this great Irish summer.

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Seanie's avatar
Seanie
6h

Gibran had it right about life although I'd say with that philosophy there would be frustration in-between the good days 😃

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