It was the perfect war for this strange, new world. Done, dusted and filed away in just twelve days. Heroes and villains and speeches. Incompetence at high-noon followed by promises of nuclear holocausts at five minutes before midnight. Knowing whispers, conspiracies and inside base-ball. The end of the world at any damn moment, if not sooner, apparently.

Yawn.

I’ve caught myself doing that a lot lately. Increasingly, I’m finding it difficult to get worked up into a fuming mess by prospects of the world meeting an untimely end.

Reality as we know it is ending, that is all.

A common, shared, consensus reality is now consigned to the dustbin of human history. The parlour is almost empty of things we, as human beings, can agree on and sit down to converse with and dine with each other on. So, I guess, we may starve to death in silence, eventually. Talking on any subject nowadays really involves considering two or three different realities for the duration of the discourse. This number may multiply quite quickly in the years ahead too. So, wild west times are ahead, for sure, but not the end of the 4.5 billion year old earth methinks.

My own non-scientific analysis believes Iran still only possesses very decaffeinated uranium. War-mongers disagree and believe the Iranians are/were merely hours away from putting the finishing touches to an impressive looking stainless steel espresso machine. Well, until fourteen big, beautiful bombs from the United States obliterated the craftmanship.

Or maybe they didn’t. Or maybe they half did.

As I said, consensus reality is past tense.

Now, according to the people who know things, Iran's decaffeinated uranium levels have reached 60%, which is significantly closer to espresso grade uranium than the people who know things would like. How much the people who know things actually know is becoming more and more debatable as the old reality ends and the new ones begin to emerge. It is equally possible these people know everything or next to nothing. And in both scenarios all-out war is their out-of-the-box answer.

Uranium is considered Italian espresso quality when it reaches levels somewhere north of 90% caffeine enrichment. Thoughts of Iran possessing coffee beans of this nature have been keeping some these knowledgeable maniacs up all night. For twelve nights in a row. At which point World War Three and regime change were order of the day and the only solution to ensure a good night’s sleep for many of these people who know things. Thankfully, after twelve days a compromise was found and fourteen big, beautiful bombs later a cease-fire was initiated.

For those worried that an era of world peace is upon us, fear not. A new, intense blend of aromatic coffee-beans will be sniffed out somewhere else soon enough and another war will be on the table. Probably, a seven day inter galactic conflict next-time to spice things up a little bit.

As a brief aside, civilian nuclear power plants typically run at 3-5% uranium enrichment levels which by comparison probably ranks them as some kind of herbal tea you’d find on one of the lower shelfs in Lidl. Although, people would do well to consider installing one on the roof beside the solar panels for the times ahead. For health and safety reasons just don’t put it anywhere near an espresso machine.

The world is not ending.

But consensus reality has breezed past its sell-by date.

