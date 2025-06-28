The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Seanie's avatar
Seanie
1d

Whatever about the strength of the Iranian's coffee I reckon back home we are sleep walking inta a Joe Duffy presidency. As if Robinson, McAllese and Higgins wern bad enough we are now faced with Duffy. Another Oligarch of the Irish regime. The man who apparently allowed us talk provided the subject matter stayed within the regimes lane. Mickey Martin no doubt is working in the background to ensure it happens.

Eoin Clancy's avatar
Eoin Clancy
1d

Apparently, the end of the world comes tomorrow. That's right, the 29th June 2025. According to 'The Simpsons'.

It seems that this date has been referenced in numerous episodes dating back to 1999. The last episode which refrenced this date was one were Mr Burns mentioned the date and the end of electricity.

I turned off from outside noises for the last few weeks, I was yawning so much, been driving an artic all over our beautiful country, delivering the essentials for our survival and witnessing so much bizarre behaviour at truck stops.

2 things I noticed Gerry, the obesity levels in Ireland are through the roof, saw nothing but families spending a week's worth of shopping on one obesity rich meal which the diners should be avoiding due to their obvious morbid obesity, children especially. Heartbreaking stuff.

The 2nd thing is EV owners. Parked as I usually am by 5pm over by the ESB chargers, I get to observe the habits of this new breed of consumers. Nearly all seem to wear shorts or summer dresses and stand happily in the lashings of rain affixing the charger to their car and then spending an eternity pressing buttons on the charging machine and their phone before hopping off into the building which offers nothing but fast food, toilets and an overpriced shop. Here they spend 1 to 3 hours, intermittently hopping out in the lashings of rain to stare at the charger and their phone. This breed of consumer all have a civil servant vibe about them and many were seen with a copy of the Irish chimes.

Apart from these two things, everything else I saw was normal.

3 replies
