Stop whining about grand global conspiracies of a religion that has zero to do with Ireland and half-assing it.
Happy to spend an hour talking to you about this on The Scholar Gypsies if you can keep the word that rhymes with blue out of your fucking mouth for an hour and talk about Ireland. Deeply.
Everyone knows what the global problems are and who the global forces are. Most people know a whole lot of things are a lie.
But, all you’re doing is feeding increased toxic negativity cycles leading to demonic behaviour in decent or struggling people. Congratulations.
Quite a feat considering the holier-than-thou and superior radical Catholicism you preach and patronise people with everyday.
Is your last article helping the cause of Aaron Brady?
Was it inspired by Mary, the mother of God?
Probably not.
That would be an interesting conversation Gerry. Gemma and Gerry, no holds barred. Seriously though, I am a fan of Gemma when it comes to investigational journalism on Irish matters of garda corruption, justice system ineptitude, political shenanigans and the like. She is second to none in that area, but she loses me on the global topics because I am not in the ¨all is fake¨ school. Suggestion, could you add Enoch Burke on his next release to make it a threesome? I would sell tickets for that!
I find it amazing that there are so many people in this 'movement' who will forgo the in-your-face, clear, and present dangers, and instead claim that a wider, external, and non-localized intangible conspiracy is the only issue. For instance, the two Gay lads beheaded in Sligo; these types expect them to say..." we know it is not your fault...it the wider Jewish conspiracy..." to the Jihadist putting the knife to their necks. As if some broader, theoretical exploration beyond the slaughter as it is taking place somehow makes up for the local Muslim on a local rampage.
If they were attacked by a tiger they would look for the shark to blame because they saw the movie Jaws.
Of course, there is a reason for this. It creates a situation where they do nothing in their own community and instead wave Palestinian flags. It's just another version of the hungry kids in Ireland of the past rattling the Trocaire and Concern boxes being told they'll go to heaven feeding the Africans rather than get decent nutrition themselves.