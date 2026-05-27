The fire comes from the belly of the land. The ancient womb of old bogs and heathered banks heave with life and potential for new birth.

It is earth and it is fire and it is a flame like no other, surely.

A casual mountain pass leaks nameless waterfalls on to the road, onto the ditches and into rivulets of water and on into the valley below. A lough of ages opens its lips and drinks in their sweet kisses.

The flame of the earth and the fire dance a jig on the shoreline. The wet mist adds tenderness and a tear or two. The water deepens beauty as the yellow blaze turns away from the blossoming gorse bushes and inwards to orange.

A damp sod smokes and the wind catches wind of it. Dark swirls scent the sunset sky with spices. Spices of the earth and the fire and tear-drop memories of lagoons of long ago.

Truth arrives slow, a knotty fat sod resisting the hot of the fire and misty waters. Dense with peat and generations of darkening browns and blacks. After a while, though, it unexpectedly cracks in two and the smoke thins to a lighter fragrance.

Only patience coaxes out the deepest ambers and wise reds. Fatherly warmth now steps in to stroke the cheeks. Strong and encouraging the eyes into a deeper place of silence and peace. The flame is man and it is woman and the air is pricked with the pregnancy of the possible.

The breeze whistles a forgotten tune as the embers nestle into the mounting pile of white ash. There is life and death in every fire. Soon, the ash will be whisked away and scattered across land and lough. To begin again, someday.

But, for a moment the simple quartet of instruments move together like an orchestra.

There is everything man could need here. From his earth, from his fire, from his water, and from his air.

From his God.

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