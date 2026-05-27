The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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SpicyIndio's avatar
SpicyIndio
9hEdited

Jaja - Catchy title: 4 my bog is def damp. However, the flame is no smoke, nor less of an ember to the light in which you speak. While deep inside, the seed alight - Will make reep!

Blessings,

MedicineWomanStandsAlone ~

Cherokee Nation

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
1d

Beautiful wordsmithery Gerry, haunting and beguiling , thank you.

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