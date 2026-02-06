Yesterday, I posted a fifteen second video that captures the flooding in Dun Laoighaire and for some bizarre reason it has received over 130,000 views so far. A simple scene of Mother Nature sorting out the climate globalists in South Co. Dublin—I cheekily posited. The serious point, though, is that even our weather is political nowadays. We must take an ideological position on the ordinary whether it be a freshening gust of wind or a downpour from the heavens. It is energy and attention sapping and more importantly mostly fruitless.

I’ve been running around the last day or two finalising details for the first event of my book launch of Unvaxxed Soul next Sunday in Tuam. It’s been wet and windy but I don’t really notice these things unless someone points them out in a fifteen second video clip and sends it to my phone. But, it’s got me thinking about creative expression.

Unvaxxed Soul is a difficult book to describe. I suppose, though, I’m exploring questions of myself I’ve been too afraid to ask in earlier parts of my life, questions I might be afraid to find the answers to as well. Answers require action after all. On the surface, it is merely a compilation of writing over nearly four years yet through the compilation a journey was discovered.

The day-to-day world encourages and addicts us to thinking and consuming day-to-day things. The many problems and outrages of the western world we live in are fed to us daily in fifteen second clips—in a fashion not dissimilar to the video I posted to Facebook. They trigger thoughts and emotions of a predominantly negative nature. We are all part of the problem—often unconsciously. However, this world only hints at another one. The spiritual realm. Most people prefer it that way, I guess.

Unvaxxed Soul lives in a world that only hints at the day-to-day world and dives into explore what else is out there for me. It is an imperfect book as I am an imperfect man but I love it nonetheless. One of the learnings I have taken from the pages for myself is a pretty simple one. In the battles around the globe between angels and demons, good and evil—the fights are wars that begin and end within ourselves. But, there is good news too. The dark forces whether they manifest on our smartphones, in our government, in our corporation or within ourselves have an Achilles heel.

An inability to create.

The creative spark is the god spark, I believe—and it is a box of matches that can be lit within each of us. Of course, it is not easy to remain in the bubble of creativity or authenticity. But a little can go a long, long way. The uncreative world rewards manipulation, coercion, deception, addiction and a host of other unattractive behaviours and patterns. These nefarious qualities exist in everyone and in me. How much time we dedicate to them ultimately determines how much time is left over to create something new of ourselves. The uncreative force twists what is already in existence into something more palatable and beneficial to ourselves but often destructive to others. It does so because that is the only war it can wage and win. The day-to-day forces of darkness can’t win a divine war because there are no energetic or physical wars of that nature in that place. There are no wars of any nature in fact.

To create something new whether it be an idea, place, object or something else is an act of rebellion. One more valuable than trusting a bullet or the ballot box to deliver the change you are looking for.

Try it.

Revolut Donations to: 085 1214347