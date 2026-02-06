The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
J. P. Bruce's avatar
J. P. Bruce
17h

"...even our weather is political nowadays."

It sure is!

Ever since Storm Eowyn in January 2025 I've suspected that the Irish weather is not entirely natural. I realise that we can expect a lot of rain here in our home in the north Atlantic, but this is ridiculous.

Are we being targeted in some way to make it seem that we are being hit by the effects of manmade climate change? Or maybe the goal is to cause widespread depression among the population? Or is it both?

Reply
Share
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
16h

Great insights Gerry !

You've created a great little community here with your spiritual and inspiring writing and ability to touch the soul.

My theory about the weather is God has never forgiven Noah so he's trying to drown us all!

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerry O'Neill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture