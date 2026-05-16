The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
1d

Thanks Gerry-nice description !

Along the hedge the cow parsley

Lifts its pale and scattered fire,

Filling every winding lane

With the ghost of vanished summer.

Bees move slowly through the white,

Dusting air with borrowed gold,

While evening folds the meadow down,

Into green and silver cold.

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Seanie's avatar
Seanie
1d

Bit off topic here but I was over in Gerry's neck of the woods in Tuam a few week ends ago at a country music festival in a place called Kilconly, outside Tuam. It was a mighty weekend all round. The event was organised and run by the local GAA community in Kilconly and I'd have to say I never came across a sounder bunch a people of all ages. Heartening to see we havn lost the traditional Irish charm and decency.

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