CLICK HERE —> Buy Gerry a coffee. ☕️

REVOLUT DONATIONS to 085 1214347

Cow Parsley have thundered into summer and onto the roadside banks quite magnificently. Long columns of green and white flank both sides of the laneways now. Together, their heads turn in excited unison as the turbulence of passing traffic sweeps past them and up the road ahead. Dangerously inching their bobbing heads onto the beat up road like a motor rally crowd at the Isle of Maan TT of old. Trading safety for the potential joy of catching wind of Joey Dunlop rounding a dangerous bend; his elbow, knee and backside grazing the tarmac. For a split second caught together at eye level, in fleeting alignment, as he whizzes by.

The blossoming and ancient whitethorns look on approvingly from the safety of the green, fertile ditches, while their branches arch over the road in spots to gather a better view and provide an umbrella of protection to the unruly rascals growing high and handsome and nosey below.

The past couple of weeks have been spent like this investigating the boundary roads and by-ways encircling the old village. Scavenging for sight of forgotten flowers I once knew intimately. Also, following a hunch that new roads dissect while these old ways protect. Summer is in and grumbling about its annual weatherly imperfections is to miss the beauty that only a blemished stretch of evening can create afresh—year after year.

In generations gone by this is the time of summer when national school children would soon move up a class ahead of the summer holidays. From third to fourth, fourth to fifth and fifth to sixth class. Trying on new desks and books for size without much attendant pressure. Printing names on new copybooks and proudly filling in the blank of their new, upgraded class. Back then, a copy-book would be reserved for leaves and flowers. Gathering them and then placing them carefully between pages, before applying enough weight until plucked nature stuck to the pages without recourse to the ugliness and unnaturalness of glue.

A time for hunting down the flowers and leaves of local place and locking the valuable knowledge into memory for eternity. These final few weeks of early summer evenings dedicated to unearthing hitherto unknown species of both from the fields and bogs and ditches. Cow Parsley were the poor relation in the schoolyard flower transfer market as they were so plentiful and everywhere. No-one quite certain whether they might be more first cousin to a weed than blood relative to a primrose or a marigold.

The glory and vibrancy of them persists, though.

Imagination and reality still live side-by-side on the backroads of the old village. The fields are the fields still and the cattle indifferent to the noise of the passing tractors weighed down with bales of new silage. Here, the first cut of grass has come and gone and the fragrance scents the air while jogging old memories into new refreshing thoughts.

The big roads are slowed with mechanical traffic lights. Diggers and trucks and men line the sides of the road here. Hauling stone and gravel and laying down black tar and cement. Progress looks unhappy, impatient and disconnected from the rural backdrop. The angry red stop lights and digital signs countdown slowly to zero from one hundred and twenty or two hundred and forty. Allowing time to observe the scarred landscape and the absence of youthful cows parsley or wise whitethorns. New, smooth concrete and freshly painted white lines strip the old road of its imagination. Safer, perhaps, but worryingly unprotective of what has been too.

At the homeplace, the sun still sets between a small gap in the bushes beside the shed. The same way it has always done since I first began observing such things in nineteen eighty nine. Nineteen eighty nine was a year filled with the excited anticipation of a new decade’s approach. My first conscious appreciation of the wonder of a new decade and all the possibilities it might have in store.

There is change everywhere of course but an old steadiness and nature persists. The only worrying note is the crab-apple tree beyond the fence has shrunk in size. It once stood at least a hundred feet tall but now looks, more or less, like a prickly overgrown shrub. I suppose I’ll need to patrol the hidden roads awhile longer to get it back growing up to its proper size again.

CLICK HERE —> Buy Gerry a coffee. ☕️

REVOLUT DONATIONS to 085 1214347