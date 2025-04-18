Revolut donations to 085 1214347

Readers please consider upgrading to a paid membership today.

Ireland is a country with a special grá for creating government departments that pervade in all directions like a 19th century potato blight. Stretching out into every nook and cranny of every field, of every parish, in the country. One such scourge in Ireland is the department for Arts, Culture, Communications, Media and Sport. Quite the mouthful and set of differing responsibilities. Five different areas housed within one ministerial office. Fine Gael TD, Patrick O’Donovan is the current minister occupying the office.

Yesterday, O’Donovan put on his media linked ministerial hat to “ unveil “ Ireland’s strategy to counter disinformation. Accompanied to great media fan-fare; well, to great media fan-fare in the Journal.ie at least. More about that soon.

First, though, let’s take a gander at how this department, established in 1977, has evolved through-out its history. Functionally and in name. It might offer a clue as to why the elected politicians sent into government departments are at the mercy of civil servants along with those gloriously titled “ stake-holders “ often welded to the hip of the department officials. In short, elected politicians merely end up reading and championing scripts someone else has likely written. In fact, it is the main attribute required to be a politician in modern Ireland.

1 - Department of Economic Planning and Development (established 13 December 1977)

Initially focused on economic and social planning.

2 - Department of Energy (renamed 21 January 1980)

Took on energy responsibilities transferred from other departments.

3 - Department of Industry and Energy (renamed 21 August 1981)

Included industry functions for a period.

4 - Department of Energy (renamed 17 December 1983)

Returned to focus on energy.

5 - Department of Tourism and Trade (renamed 20 January 1993)

Took on tourism and trade functions.

6 - Department of Tourism, Sport and Recreation (renamed 12 July 1997)

Added sport and recreation responsibilities.

7 - Department of Arts, Sport and Tourism (renamed 19 June 2002)

Arts and culture functions transferred here.

8 - Department of Tourism, Culture and Sport (renamed 2 May 2010)

Continued focus on tourism, culture, and sport.

9 - Department of Arts, Heritage and the Gaeltacht (renamed 2 June 2011)

Took on heritage and Gaeltacht (Irish-speaking regions) functions.

10 - Department of Arts, Heritage, Regional, Rural and Gaeltacht Affairs (renamed 7 July 2016)

Added regional and rural affairs.

11 - Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht (renamed 1 August 2017)

Reduced scope, focusing on culture, heritage, and Gaeltacht.

12 - Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media (renamed 30 September 2020)

Added tourism, arts, sport, and media responsibilities.

13 - Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media ( name until 2025 when Tourism shifted to the Department of Enterprise, Tourism and Employment.)

So, yesterday, the recently appointed minister, O’Donovan, launched The National Counter Disinformation Strategy. But, behind the scenes, this strategy has been two years simmering away in the pot with a variety of actors adding ingredients to the mix.

Initially, in February 2023, an overarching government departments group was stood up to oversee the proposed disinformation investigations and studies, and who then invited guests to join the task-force by forming into three subgroups from where the heavy lifting and research was carried out. We will be taking a deep look at one particular guest invited to join the Irish government’s disinformation party planning.

Although, the likelihood of Minister Patrick O’Donovan having any input into Ireland’s new disinformation strategy is small due to his very recent arrival to the office, he has been useful for something. His public announcement seems to have personally invited me to contribute to the debate. Specifically, in the opening line of his press release announcing the arrival of a 55 page government disinformation strategy.

“Disinformation is a serious challenge which can only be met with a whole-of-society response” “ 20250416 National Counter Disinformation Strategy En Final 2.3MB ∙ PDF file Download Download - full press release click here

As an upstanding member of the whole of society, I shall be contributing my thoughts here on what the hole of society working groups have come up with over the last 24 months or so. With specific reference to the contributions of one organisation to the strategy who are not part of Irish society at all.

The Institute of Strategic Dialogue.

But, before we get to that juicy little nugget let’s pause for a definition. Just in case any of you degenerates reading this find yourselves in a spot of legal trouble in the future as purveyors of misinformation or disinformation. Heaven forbid.

Disinformation vs Misinformation

Although the words misinformation and disinformation are often used interchangeably in the digital arena they are quite, quite different. The ramifications of being accused of one over the other will have contrasting outcomes if strategy becomes government policy. To be brief, intention is what separates these two words. Mis-information indicates a lack of intent to deceive, while dis-information supposes an intentionality to deceive.

Now, pay attention and don’t hit the snooze button just yet. When the government issue press releases regarding media matters they usually do so in two distinct places. The first is on the government information website Gov.ie and the second location increasingly seems to be that little den of disinformation iniquity known as The Journal.

“ Media minister Patrick O’Donovan said that the recommendations outline how the government will tackle the “serious challenge” of disinformation, which he added can only be met “with a whole-of-society response ” - journal.ie April 17th.

Point information to The Journal: Ireland does not have a media minister, we have a minister for Arts, Culture, Communications, Media and Sport. To describe him as such is to mislead the public, technically. Hopefully, no-one goes to jail over there.

Anyway, Ireland’s newly launched counter disinformation strategy has 9 main points. Some of the problem points are highlighted in bold below.

Build knowledge of effective counter disinformation strategies

Strengthen public communications and trust in public institutions

Promote trust in the media and support media pluralism and media freedom

Adopt a lifelong approach to empowering all citizens with media literacy

Support the growth of fact-checking and pre-bunking expertise in Irish media

Effective Implementation of Legislation and Regulation

Effectively counter Foreign Information Manipulation and Interference (FIMI)

Support international initiatives to counter disinformation and promote information integrity, consistent with human rights and freedom of expression

Establish a Counter Disinformation Oversight Group

For arguments sake, let’s just strike upon the daft notion that Ireland’s public institutions are not trustworthy. It’s a hard concept to wrap your head around, I know. But, let’s just suppose Irish public institutions are not whiter than white. Then, our shiny, new disinformation strategy states as a goal to provide a general amnesty to the historic failures and past sins of Irish public institutions and the Irish media by pumping trust into them. Some people might call that a proposal for the production of propaganda. Not me, of course.

Another point to note is nobody goes to the actual trouble of defining “ media “ above but I think we can guess it is all of the traditional sources of media who have consistently failed this country over the last five years who’ve promoted ideological narrative over straight news. Now, where things got interesting two years ago is when the main working group set up three subgroups to dive into all things disinformation.

The Working Group was established in February 2023. Three subgroups examined and reported on key issues relating to disinformation, including existing countermeasures, the current and emerging regulatory environment, and ways to support free independent high-quality journalism and protect public interest information. There was a public consultation process and an in-person stakeholder forum as part of the development process.

Link to source click here

While the press release names all of the main stakeholders in the umbrella working group, a little more digging is required to unearth the members beavering away in all the sub-groups. Where all the work and “research” is carried out. It is here in the detail that a curious name pop ups.

So, the UK and London based Institute for Strategic Dialogue had representation on two of the three Irish subgroups created to develop Ireland’s “ National counter disinformation strategy “ launched by Minister O’Donovan yesterday.

Oh what could possibly go wrong…….

( link to full listing of subgroups click here)

Who are the Institute for Strategic Dialogue?

The Institute for Strategic Dialogue (ISD) is a London-headquartered, progressive left leaning, non-profit think-tank founded in 2006 by Sasha Havlicek and George Weidenfeld. It originated as an extension of the Club of Three, a strategic networking organization founded in 1996. The Club of Three was a strategic forum designed to foster collaboration, dialogue and influence between France, Germany, and the UK on major European and global challenges outside of official governmental channels.

In recent years, ISD reports have targeted a number of Irish content producers, activists and critics of Ireland’s lockdown and immigration policies. In December 2021, ISD produced a rather thinly researched report entitled: Anti Lockdown Activity: Ireland Country Profile - linking many critics of the Irish pandemic lockdowns and Covid-19 vaccination program with the term “ far-right “. Indeed, the adoption of the phrase “ far-right “ into common Irish usage originates from this specific period of time and supposed independent non-profits like ISD played no small role in this outcome.

ISD report writers regularly feature, write and are quoted in Irish mainstream media outlets like the Journal. For example, ISD’s Aoife Gallagher has written several articles for The Journal, primarily focusing on topics related to misinformation, LGBTQ+ issues, and social media dynamics.

Link below to articles authored by ISD’s Aoife Gallagher and published in The Journal

Based on ISD’s pivotal input into determining government strategy, along with the ISD’s linked articles above (especially the last one), we can surmise where Irish government strategy and policy will likely be directed in future when it comes to identifying who and what constitutes disinformation in Ireland.

Yes, the old far-right reliables. The same reliables largely created by ISD reports and scare-mongering in 2021. It is frankly unbelievable that a UK headquartered, Bill Gates and Soros funded think-tank could be so influential in deciding Irish policy matters in this arena. I mean the George Soros operated Open Society Foundation alone has funded the Institute for Strategic Dialogue to the tune of over $3 million in recent years.

Is the Fine Gael minister with responsibility for disinformation strategy aware of this fact?

A great day for ISD. The incestuous relationship between the non-Irish, non-elected ISD and Irish media now extends right into the heart of Irish government too.

Historical Overview of ISD

2006: ISD was established to address rising extremism and social division.

2012: Began collaborating with social media platforms like YouTube to research online radicalization and develop counternarratives against groups such as ISIS, Al Qaeda, and white supremacists.

2015: Partnered with the U.S. Department of State and the United Nations to launch the Strong Cities Network, a coalition of city governments combating extremism; also worked with the Obama administration on the Countering Violent Extremism Summit.

2016-2017: Collaborated with Facebook to establish the Online Civil Courage Initiative and launched initiatives like Be Internet Citizens and the Innovation Fund with Google. ISD helped Google distribute $10 million to anti-extremist groups in Europe and received a $1.3 million grant from Google in 2017.

Recent years: Expanded research to cover alleged misinformation and disinformation related to climate change, public health, election integrity, and supposed conspiracy networks. ISD has analysed election interference in multiple countries and studied the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack. By any measure the ISD is highly ideological and positioned to the progressive left. It is not “ independent “ in any meaningful way.

ISD operates globally with offices in London, Washington D.C., Berlin, Amman, Paris, and Nairobi, focusing on extremism, disinformation, polarization, and hate, combining research, digital analysis, policy advice, and community engagement.

Additional note on Institute for Strategic Dialogue Funding

ISD is funded through a combination of government grants, charitable donations, and partnerships with private sector organizations. It is a veritable who’s who listing of huge ideological private foundations and US and UK government departments. Including the US Department of Homeland Security, and both the UK Home and Foreign offices. Full listing of its current partnerships and donors can be found the ISD website here

ISD Government grants: ISD Received funding from multiple Western governments including Canada, Norway, Germany, the UK, New Zealand, Australia, the U.S., and the European Commission.

For the financial year ending 2023, ISD reported £357,038 from 5 UK government grants.

Philanthropic foundations: Includes support from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the Omidyar Network, the Gen Next Foundation, the Open Society Foundation, International Organization for Migration (IOM), and the European Climate foundation.

Corporate partnerships: ISD Works with major technology companies such as Google, Microsoft, Meta (Facebook), and the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism. For example, Google provided a $1.3 million grant in 2017 and ISD helped distribute $10 million to ISD defined anti-extremism groups in Europe.

Financials (2023): Total income was approximately £5.7 million, with £4.58 million from charitable activities and £931,830 from donations and legacies. Total expenditure was about £5.94 million.

‘tis a mighty little country we have isn’t it?

Thank god for the UK think-tanks running it for us.

Revolut donations to 085 1214347

Readers please consider upgrading to a paid membership today.

Share