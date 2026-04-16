The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Ruth Pelzer's avatar
Ruth Pelzer
9h

Thank you. I enjoyed it.

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Vesco B.'s avatar
Vesco B.
8hEdited

For the current times, the words of those who gave everything in the exact same struggle 90-100 years ago have particular relevance. It is time we unpacked the message they left for us.

Humans overcome the challenges in their path by retelling the stories of past victories, as step one.

-----------------------------

FAITH

Here am I-breathing,

Working,

Living

And Writing my poetry

(The way I am able).

Life and I glower

Across at each other,

and with it I struggle

as much as I can.

----------------------------

Life and I quarrel,

But don't draw the moral

That I despise it.

No, just the opposite!

Though I should perish,

Life with its brutal

Claws of steel

Still I would cherish,

Still I would cherish!

----------------------------

Suppose round my neck they tie fast

The rope

And they ask:

'Would you like one more hour to live?'

I would instantly cry:

'Untie!

Untie!

Come, quickly untie

The rope, you evil-doers!'

----------------------------

For Life there is nothing

would not dare.

I would fly

A prototype plane in the sky,

I'd climb in a roaring

Rocket, exploring

Alone

In space

Distant

Planets.

----------------------------

Still would I feel

A joyous thrill

Gazing

Up

At the blue sky.

Still would I feel

A joyous thrill

To be alive,

To go on living.

----------------------------

But look, suppose

You took-how much?-

A single grain

From this my faith,

Then would I rage,

I would rage from pain

Like a panther

Pierced to the heart.

----------------------------

For what of me

Would there remain?

After the theft

I'd be distraught.

To put it plainly

And more directly-

after the theft

I would be naught.

----------------------------

Maybe you wish

You could erase

My faith

In happy days,

My faith

That tomorrow

Life will be finer,

Life will be wiser?

----------------------------

Pray tell, how will you smash it?

With bullets?

No! That is useless!

Stop! It is not worth it!

My faith is armoured

Securely in my breast,

And armour-piercing bullets

Able to shatter

My faith

Have not been discovered.

Have not been discovered!

- Nikola Vaptsarov, 1939

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