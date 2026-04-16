Can't
By Edgar Albert Guest - published in 1916
Something a little different.
Can’t
Can't is the worst word that's written or spoken;
Doing more harm here than slander and lies;
On it is many a strong spirit broken,
And with it many a good purpose dies.
It springs from the lips of the thoughtless each morning
And robs us of courage we need through the day:
It rings in our ears like a timely-sent warning
And laughs when we falter and fall by the way.
Can't is the father of feeble endeavor,
The parent of terror and half-hearted work;
It weakens the efforts of artisans clever,
And makes of the toiler an indolent shirk.
It poisons the soul of the man with a vision,
It stifles in infancy many a plan;
It greets honest toiling with open derision
And mocks at the hopes and the dreams of a man.
Can't is a word none should speak without blushing;
To utter it should be a symbol of shame;
Ambition and courage it daily is crushing;
It blights a man's purpose and shortens his aim.
Despise it with all of your hatred of error;
Refuse it the lodgment it seeks in your brain;
Arm against it as a creature of terror,
And all that you dream of you some day shall gain.
Can't is the word that is foe to ambition,
An enemy ambushed to shatter your will;
Its prey is forever the man with a mission
And bows but to courage and patience and skill.
Hate it, with hatred that's deep and undying,
For once it is welcomed 'twill break any man;
Whatever the goal you are seeking, keep trying
And answer this demon by saying:
"I can."
By Edgar Albert Guest
Republished from the book titled "Heap O' Livin"
Thank you. I enjoyed it.
For the current times, the words of those who gave everything in the exact same struggle 90-100 years ago have particular relevance. It is time we unpacked the message they left for us.
Humans overcome the challenges in their path by retelling the stories of past victories, as step one.
-----------------------------
FAITH
Here am I-breathing,
Working,
Living
And Writing my poetry
(The way I am able).
Life and I glower
Across at each other,
and with it I struggle
as much as I can.
----------------------------
Life and I quarrel,
But don't draw the moral
That I despise it.
No, just the opposite!
Though I should perish,
Life with its brutal
Claws of steel
Still I would cherish,
Still I would cherish!
----------------------------
Suppose round my neck they tie fast
The rope
And they ask:
'Would you like one more hour to live?'
I would instantly cry:
'Untie!
Untie!
Come, quickly untie
The rope, you evil-doers!'
----------------------------
For Life there is nothing
would not dare.
I would fly
A prototype plane in the sky,
I'd climb in a roaring
Rocket, exploring
Alone
In space
Distant
Planets.
----------------------------
Still would I feel
A joyous thrill
Gazing
Up
At the blue sky.
Still would I feel
A joyous thrill
To be alive,
To go on living.
----------------------------
But look, suppose
You took-how much?-
A single grain
From this my faith,
Then would I rage,
I would rage from pain
Like a panther
Pierced to the heart.
----------------------------
For what of me
Would there remain?
After the theft
I'd be distraught.
To put it plainly
And more directly-
after the theft
I would be naught.
----------------------------
Maybe you wish
You could erase
My faith
In happy days,
My faith
That tomorrow
Life will be finer,
Life will be wiser?
----------------------------
Pray tell, how will you smash it?
With bullets?
No! That is useless!
Stop! It is not worth it!
My faith is armoured
Securely in my breast,
And armour-piercing bullets
Able to shatter
My faith
Have not been discovered.
Have not been discovered!
- Nikola Vaptsarov, 1939