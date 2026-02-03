Revolut Donations to: 085 1214347

According to some of the lunar charts, February’s full moon, or Snow Moon to give it its official title, fell a few minutes after 10 pm on February 1st last.

St. Brigid’s day.

Regular readers will know of my ongoing spiritual fondness for Brigid. As an Irish spirit, guide and presence of goodness. In the wider world everyone wants a piece of her; the heavenly and heathens alike. We’ve dedicated a bank holiday weekend to her memory as various factions attempt to Christianise, paganise, secularise or transgenderise her life and times. Now, I turned her into a fifteen year old Peugeot 306 for eighteen months so I can’t really cast stones at anyone from the glasshouse I’m standing in. Suffice to say, though, I was kinda delighted a full moon fell in line with the day dedicated to her in the calendar.

Anyway, at approximately 10:06 pm last Sunday night I was sat on a bench in Salthill munching away on a bag of chips and staring up at the glorious and full St. Brigid’s moon perched over Galway Bay. I usually dread full moons but this one was a little different—for me at least. I was most definitely looking forward to the Brigid’s moon arrival.

The night didn’t disappoint. Brigid’s moon felt majestic with a grand honest purity pulsing down and all around from her milky white face. I appreciated the honesty and tried to bathe in it for a minute or two. The night air was cool and the mist from my breath danced and spiralled together with the heated steam rising from my chips. The spellbinding lunar rays seemed to be transferring something powerful. Something both dense and intense. Communicative yet wordless but all told wholesomely good.

I glanced around the promenade that stretches along Salthill’s sea-front. Earlier it was packed with tourists and the feel-good of a bank holiday crowd, but that night it was mostly empty save for a young couple twenty yards away soaking up the moonlight and passionately engaged in the type of deep and expressive conversation that is the reserve of the young in the active throes of falling in love. I felt happy for them whoever they were and filled with hope for who they might become in the future. It was that type of night outside—endlessly possible. For them and for all of us.

Now, I took in this Brigid moon as a brief break from a shadow experiment I’ve been conducting over the last three days but one that has now concluded. An attempt to feel whole despite being a mirror cellotaped together with shards of broken and missing glass. How often have I thrown rocks at my own reflection just merely for the satisfaction of breaking the glass, I wonder. My reflection doesn’t really bother me like it used to anymore yet I still throw stones in its general direction.

So, over a period of three days, I entertained an aspect of myself that is of no good use to me—now or at any point in the past. Not a relapse to the drink or any such thing but I did swim in an element of my many shadows and tried to observe my thoughts and triggers. I had no idea of how much patterned and repetitive thinking I engage in on a day to day basis. I watched as my thoughts fought to trigger emotions of anxiety, anger, hopelessness and helplessness. Yet, generally speaking, I’m not an anxious, angry, hopeless or helpless person. My mind junk is though. In other words, my thinking patterns in the shadow aspects of myself encourage me to bend the knee and become enslaved to them and the protection and guidance they claim to provide. They need me in a reduced state to achieve this illusory goal. It was actually quite a revelatory few days extra illuminated for a few minutes with the Brigid’s Full moon.

So, I fell into a weakness and swam around in it for awhile but with a new feeling imbued in me. I can be whole whether I fall down and lie on the ground or remain standing and walk forward. Because the fall is just one part of my patterned behaviour. The next step, and it is always the next step, is the attempt to get back up. So, you might say the goal of the fall is the promise of hope. The hope of getting back up on my feet. Weirdly, the loss of hope motivates me and has done all my life. Quite a destructive attribute and all-round pain in my hole, excuse the pun.

Anyway, the exercise ended in boredom and comfort not raw negative emotion or with the usual accompaniment of self loathing—as usually manifested on previous occasions. I guess, I’m wholly conscious of it now and as a result it no longer has the same temptation or mysterious hold. I know where it actually ends now. Not in negativity or anxiety but in hope.

And sure I can be hopeful on a bench by the sea or anywhere really.

