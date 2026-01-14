Now, that the Christmas is out of the way and the first couple of weeks of the new year are under the belt—I’m organising a couple of small events in the flesh for the launch of my book Unvaxxed Soul.

Two are scheduled. I’ll have copies of my book available and attempt a short reading!

I’m hoping to use this opportunity to invite along a couple of special guests for some down-to-earth conversations on negotiating the world we live in at present in a positive, soul-based and meaningful way. With some Questions and Answers to finish out both evenings.

The first event will be held at The West Wing Restuarant in Tuam on Sunday February 8th at 4:00pm.

The second event will be held in The Rabbit Hole Cafe near Ballybrittas in Co. Laois on Sunday February 15th at 4:00pm. Full address is Dublin Road, Killinure, Ballybrittas, Co. Laois, R32 AC03.

Regarding the second event, many will remember that I held the last Tuatha Dé Danann here and it is run by my good friend Richard Kelly. Richard packed in the steel-making business to become a baker and opened his bakery and cafe during the second-half of last year. At least four chapters of Unvaxxed Soul were written in front of his out-door kitchen fire in the quiet of night at different times late last summer. I would encourage anyone passing this neck of the woods to pop in to him for a coffee and scone or full Irish breakfast and some wild conversation. It’s vitally important to support our own in these times and for the times ahead, I feel. I know I wouldn’t have completed Unvaxxed Soul without the support of Richard and his wife Sabrina. Wandering, as I did, onto their property at various times of the day and night like a stray dog with a sore hole.

The gates were always open, a bed was always made, and the fire always lit. A big thank you to both of them.

Anyway, if you think you can make any of the dates just drop me a text on Whatsapp 085 1214347 so I can get some idea of numbers.

For those that can’t make it the link to the Amazon site is below.

https://www.amazon.ie/dp/B0G2MQT18F

