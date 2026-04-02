A black sheep stood in the middle of the road. Close to Lough Inagh, somewhere along the glorious expanse of emptiness that is Inagh valley in Connemara. I slowed the car to a full stop and waited for her to move. Impatiently enough, I might add, buzzed up from caffeine and distracting nonsense humming loudly and consuming much of my mind. Nonplussed, the ewe looked up at me for a few seconds and remained welded to the ground. After maybe half-a-minute she slowly shuffled across to the right. The rear-view mirror revealed that the strip of black masking tape behind me was as empty of vehicles as the one ahead. So, I paused for a second or two to consider the significance of meeting a black sheep on the road and traced her new path and quietly determined gait through the windscreen.

From side-on I could see she was black but with streaks of white too. Dirty but unbothered. She moved off onto a grassy verge and then disappeared. I chanced inching the car forward a few yards to try and catch sight of her again. This slightly altered viewing point revealed another road. Narrower and stringing vertically upwards towards the Maumturk hills in the mid-distance. Up she trotted. Off to the right and left of the new path more sheep dotted the way, sheep of a whiter variety. Hmmm, I thought and hymned it again. The discotheque in my head began to die down as some silence approached. Then, I flicked the right indicator stick and began following the black sheep from the quiet road onto the quieter one still.

As I sit here and type it is early doors on Thursday morning. I met the black sheep on Monday and despite the grand introduction it is only now that I can see that a journey began when I turned right. I usually don’t start scribbling about a journey until a destination is reached but this one might run for awhile. You’d never just know.

Monday was the beginning of holy week but also the first Monday of extended light. The evening stretched its legs with a dusky yawn—long and luxurious. I passed the black sheep and gave her the big salute but kept moving on. Some cottages and houses dotted the lower mountains—all guarded by roaming livestock moving freely between road and land. After awhile, I looked down at the emerging view of lakes and boggy lower slopes, some parts bathed in the setting sun and others cast in cloudy shadows. There was moisture in the air but the rain held invisible. All told, a landscape wiping the sleep and winter from its drowsy lids.

Potholes pocked the tarmac encouraging patience and a gear no higher than second. I pulled in on a grassy patch and lit a cigarette. It occurred to me that I’ll be giving them up soon. The thought comforted me for a change. I hopped out of the car and breathed in some mountains and bog and took a few photos. I could feel my heart aching for summer and less darkness and so I greedily gulped in a few extra mouthfuls of bright evening and cleared some cobwebs of winter from my lungs.

More sheep passed, here and there, and a few hardy souls on foot. Derelict ruins and new dwellings dotted the way. Though old, it was a lived on road. With spectacular wonder thumbing a lift at every turn, begging the car to stop and momentarily gaze in its direction. After a few more miles I happened upon a gravelly inlet. It was deserted of vehicles so I pulled in for a minute and observed the sign.

Máméan - Tobar agus Leaba Padraic

“Pass of the Birds“ - The well and bed of Patrick.

Another Hmmm to add to the collection. Only later did I find out that Máméan is an ancient pilgrimage site that combines pre-Christian traditions with early Christianity. Old wisdom advises that St. Patrick stopped here to bless Connemara, and by so doing made it a sacred site. Now, my relationship with Patrick or Padraic isn’t the best, I’ll freely admit. Brigid is my spiritual cailín—a fact long-time readers are all too familiar with. In fact, I’d choose almost any other saint than St. Patrick to dig deeper into by way of a little digital research. Like Christmas, too much of his name and symbolism has been wrapped up with alcohol and debauchery in my own life. I’ve seen him from both sides of the bar counter. Perhaps, a case of where God is close—the devil sends an army of revellers to meet him. Additionally, he’s also a saint who sparks a dozen different interpretations and religious conspiracies.

Anyway, I got out of the car to take a closer look at the sign and then turned to look at the walkers path leading up into the mountains to his well and bedding. The evening was turning to night as the moon moved into place in the sky and nodded over to a tiring and grateful sun battling the clouds all day. It was too late to investigate the trail not that I was certain I wanted to but undoubtedly this was the road and spot the black sheep had led me to. A detail I couldn’t escape or deny.

“ It’s Padraic not Patrick “ I whispered to myself as I hopped back into the car. A random thought but a soothing one. In Connaught Irish the “D” in Padraic is silent and for a good while on the way back to civilisation my mind was too. Soon, I ended up on the main Clifden to Galway road. Resigned to the fact that I’d be investigating Padraic further before the end of the week.

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