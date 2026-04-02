The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sarah Posthuma's avatar
Sarah Posthuma
4d

Amazing how long the Pagan and Christian traditions lived alongside each other quite happily in Ireland in the lives of ordinary people ... there's something in that .

Reply
Share
1 reply
John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
4d

Now Gerry, have you not heard the energy lockdowns are coming and you have been deemed non-essential (again)? Sheep spotting is not on the Tanaiste´s approved list of activities. You may want to look into camouflaging your vehicle and adapting it to run on poitin - could save you money too, if you avoid the fines. Good luck out there - from an envious city dweller.

Reply
Share
1 reply by The West's Awake
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerry O'Neill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture