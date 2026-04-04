The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Seanie's avatar
Seanie
2d

There were a lot of downsides to that decision Gerry but all's well that ends well. I'd say there's a good book in that man's life, maybe a movie. Definitely 18 cert.

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
2d

Great story Gerry, I guess that makes you the Good Shepherd !

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