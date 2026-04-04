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It was late but I was out of cigarettes. So, I grabbed the car keys from the coffee-table and headed out the door for the 24 hour on the edge of town. It was a wet night and as I eased the car to a halt at the pumps I could see the damp outline of him to the left of the customer hatch. I got out and kept my eye on him but to avoid the rain began a half-jog to the same and only customer portal. The frenetic energy of him met me well before I arrived as he argued loudly with the shop assistant from a bench. I slowed to a halt and ordered my non-prescription medication interrupting their back and forth.

“ Hey, hey, hey can you bring me to Athlone, bring me to Athlone, please bring me to Athlone “

The voice was Eastern European and I knew dealing with it would be trouble. But, ignoring it might mean trouble too. The Indian attendant disappeared to retrieve my smokes and so the two of us were left briefly alone together. The station and fore-court held a vast concrete emptiness. Interaction was unavoidable.

“ Please, please, please, bring me to Athlone, bring me to Athlone, bring me to Athlone, I’ll fooking pay you “

I turned and he grinned, then he stood up. At full stretch he was over six feet tall and dressed in tracksuit bottoms, t-shirt and hat oblivious to the cold, menacing night. His only possessions were a plastic bag, an e-cigarette and can of Red Bull.

“ I’ll pay you one hundred and fifty, two hundred euro, bring me to Athlone, bring me to Athlone, I need to get out of Tuam “

I felt his chaos, trauma, anger, exuberance and heightened excitement muddled up together and was both wary and drawn to it. I suspected some narcotics were sloshing around in his bloodstream or maybe it was a Red Bull overdose. He opened his plastic bag and removed a fistful of cash from it and began waving it in my direction and repeated his plea for safe passage to Athlone. After about ten seconds silently drinking him in, I decided there was a greater than fifty percent chance he wouldn’t kill me stone-dead and I slowly nodded my head. It was after 1am, on a night in the middle of holy week, but my nod wasn’t an act of charity. I needed the money. Plain and simple.

Before I verbalised my agreement he started doing a little jig of ecstasy and moved towards my car, the only one in the entire fore-court. Before he passed me I put out my hand.

“Two hundred” I said

He paused, smiled to himself, and transferred the cash into the centre of my extended paw. Then, we started walking together towards my car.

“ Meester, meester… “ a voice called from behind, I swivelled around.

“ You forgot your cigarettes “

It was my turn to try a little wry smile on for size. It takes a lot for me to forget about a packet of cigarettes.

When I sat into the car after retrieving the fags the stranger already had the seat moved back and was engaged in a heated conversation with someone on his phone talking a mile a minute. I said nothing and eased the car out of the petrol station onto the road.

“ Costacurva in Tuam, I need you to collect me in Athlone “ he half-howled, half-laughed at the anonymous voice on his phone.

A mini debate broke out between the two about a location and it was eventually decided to meet in Ballinasloe not Athlone. The man on the other end would find a suitable landmark spot and call us with the location when he got there. I was unsure whether the output from this conversation between the two shortened or lengthened my life-expectancy but decided not to worry about it too much and lit a cigarette. He hung up and quickly began a voice note to a woman.

“ Thank you, Thank you, Thank you….Dad is a cunt, the biggest cunt, I had to leave. He told Costacurva to leave, kicked me out. Thanks for talking me down, thanks for talking me down. Costacurva will give you a very good seeing to when I get back…you know what I mean…Hahahaha”

When the voice note dropped Costacurva relaxed a little and tried to fasten his seat-belt which was bit like watching a bull calf attempt to wrestle a garter snake. He looked over at me and began pulling on his e-cigarette.

“ Costacurva a bad man, bad man. I was gonna rob a car before you came along “

He then proceeded to give me a run-down on his life: Nearly twenty years in Ireland, broken home, violent father, jobs here and there, a couple of children here and there, and ten years in prison. Both in Ireland and Eastern Europe.

“ Mountjoy, Clover Hill, Castlerea, and some sheet-hole in the Midlands”

He referred to himself in the third person a lot, an endearing quirk of absorbing the English language from places other than the Irish educational system, I suspected. Costacurva was in his late thirties, maybe forty at stretch, his language peppered with the Irishisms long-term Eastern Europeans living here develop. Fuck was Fook, he understood the international and Irish meanings of the word ‘crack’, and had some native dexterity in his use of the word cunt. At one point I asked him what he thought of Ireland and Irish people.

“ I love the Irish and culture here. Costacurva is stupid and the Irish are very simple. So, we get on good”

Soon though, I had a problem. The yellow fuel light was on and the red dial was dangerously low. I calculated I mightn’t make it to Ballinasloe and would need to stop at the 24 hour in Loughrea—if I had enough juice to get me there. Gently, I broke the news to Costacurva not sure how he’d react to the detour.

“ It’s ok, it’s ok, it’s ok. I can get out in Loughrea if you want. If you say to me get out in Loughrea, Costacurva get out. I believe in Karma “

“What do you mean?”

“ Costacurva a bad man but he believes in Karma. If I say I do something, I do it. If you ask me to get out, Costacurva get out”

I assured him I just needed some diesel. He told me a story about his apartment to elaborate on his Karma theme. A year earlier he moved into a place but signed no lease and promised the landlord he’d leave when asked. In early March the apartment owner duly asked him to leave with a week’s notice as he’d sold the apartment.

“ Costacurva just shook his hand and left on St Patrick’s day. Not happy but a deal is a deal “

“ What’s your work? “ he asked

For the first time in three years I was tempted to lie about this type of question.

“I’m a writer “

“What do you write?“

“Books” I replied. Satisfied the answer contained enough truth for the night that was in it. Then it occurred to me to ask him a question from left field.

“Did you get the Covid Vaccines?”

He started laughing at the enquiry in a manner that suggested Tommy Tiernan had just dropped a punch-line.

“ Costacurva no take that fooking sh-eet. Bad sh-eet”

He didn’t elaborate further on the subject and wasn’t passionate talking about it for more than sixty seconds. In the way a drug-dealer might recognise a bad batch of e-tabs and dump them down the toilet. Not because of a particular concern for anyone who might take one of them but rather understanding that selling them would be bad for business in the long-term.

After thirty minutes we arrived into another empty petrol station off the Galway-Dublin motorway near Loughrea and I jumped out to fill the tank with forty euros of diesel. With two hundred euros in the pocket it was the first time in a while I wasn’t staring intently at the price. Costacurva hopped out to get himself more red-bull and was dancing and shrieking his way across the forecourt towards the hatch. I looked around hoping no on-duty cops would arrive for their night-time coffee break and snooze.

When I finished up I started shuffling across towards the hatch to pay for the fuel and met Costacurva on the way back holding two cans of Red Bull. One for him and one for me. I advised him that the last time I drank Red Bull it had a double vodka in it. He shrugged his shoulders and moved past me towards the car.

“It’s ok, its ok, its ok, Costacurva’s pay for the diesel”

A mystery wrapped up in an enigma jammed into a can of Red Bull. I turned and followed him back to the car but made a quick diversion to the boot of the car. In it was my left over box of books from my book launch in February. I pulled out a copy, closed the boot and sat back into the car. I placed the copy into his lap and waited for his response. He picked it up and examined the cover.

“Is that you on the front?”

I nodded my head.

“How old are you?”

“ 50” I said. Shaving two years off, in case, you know, anyone in the car thought fifty two years olds wouldn’t be prepared to fight if it came down to it.

“Hmm. You look 44”

He stared at me, then back down to the book.

“I will read it. Costacurva promises he will read it even if it takes ten months. I read a lot of books in prison.

You wrote this from your heart didn’t you?”

I was inexplicably surprised and speechless. He had a way of boiling things down to the bare essence in a sentence. I wasn’t quite sure if this was a chemically induced superpower or not but suffice to say not many can distil so effortlessly.

“Costacurva is not as stupid as he makes out” I eventually smiled.

“Hahaha..and you’re not so simple. Are you sure you’re not an Irish Traveller?”

We got back on the road and the rain was bucketing down. I offered him my coat for the journeys ahead but he declined. His phone buzzed and it was our rendezvous man. He was in place at a car park in Ballinasloe that shall remain nameless. I advised Costacurva we were fifteen minutes away and he passed on the information.

“Are you sure you can trust this guy?” I asked

“Costacurva trusts nobody but he will do his job”

Whatever pyramid or pyramid scheme Costacurva was involved in the rendezvous man was lower down the food-chain. We didn’t speak much for the rest of the way and he began texting, pulling on his e-cig and polishing off the last of the Red-Bull. We arrived at the location and circled an empty car park. My anxiety briefly spiked but the phone buzzed again and his new chauffeur announced he’d moved to a different place across the road. We crossed the street and I pulled up about thirty yards away from eighty grand’s worth of automobile.

“ Thank you, thank you, thank you..” he said and opened the door to leave. A new adventure on the horizon. We shook hands and he was gone. Skipping across the distance between the two cars oblivious to the rain and the same ball of frenetic energy I met an hour previously. I sat and watched him greet the man in the new car and move excitedly across the front of the car towards the passenger seat.

An image struck me. The black sheep I met on the road in the Inagh Valley. Costacurva was another black sheep, I thought. Similar to the Connemara sheep, from the side-on angle I could see he was also one that was one flecked with streaks of white too.

Dirty but unbothered.

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