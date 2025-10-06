I’m a Barbie girl, in the Barbie world

Life in plastic, it’s fantastic - Barbie Girl, Aqua

And then three became two.

As the harvest moon fast approaches political matters in normie-land become curiouser and curiouser. I thought I’d written my last word on the upcoming Irish presidential election. But, the race has taken on a wildly strange energetic force and my eye is drawn to it once more. The most inconsequential of Ireland’s high offices of state threatens to crack the foundations of all public land. Some vibrational element and rhythm at play not previously seen in modern Irish politics.

It’s as if some ancient Irish tune is whistling soundlessly in the background and the music is exposing the disgusting underbelly of the Irish political system and the stinkfest it has become. Áras an Uachtaráin, the official residence and principal workplace of the President of Ireland located in the Phoenix park seems to have been commandeered by the faery realm and folk of the otherworld. As far as I can ascertain this other-Irish-world have taken it upon themselves to utilise this election cycle to rid politics of politicans and celebrity candidates. Where it all ends is anyone’s guess.

Fianna Fail’s Hollywood nominee Jim Gavin is the latest presidential hopeful to fall foul of the faerie kingdom and find himself booted out of the competition. Most will know, but for those who do not, Gavin is a former Dublin Gaelic footballer and manager. As Dublin manager from 2012 to 2019, he guided Dublin to six All-Ireland Senior Football Championships, including an unprecedented five-in-a-row between 2015 and 2019. Known for his composed, calm leadership with a strong focus on teamwork and preparation, Gavin is regarded as one of the most influential figures in GAA history.

However, in his final days as a politician Gavin looked increasingly like an overweight, heavy-drinking Junior B footballer. A club player. With his fastest run of the match saved for the sprint to the substitutes dugout. Where he could finally rest his weary hole on the bench in comfort for the remainder of the game. Safe at last to sit back, light a cigarette, and wait for the pub doors to open. In a normal world, Irish Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Gavin’s cheerleader-in-chief would be forced to resign and bow out too. But, alas, the main feature of Irish normie-land is the copious amounts of abnormality.

Anyway, the central point to note here is the faeries obviously weren’t buying any of Gavin’s droning shtick and drop kicked him into the upper reaches of the Hogan stand. The final political straw an alleged three grand and change owed to a former tenant renting an apartment owned by him.

Sixteen years ago.

Now, for most of Fianna Fáil’s history an ability to swindle a member of the general public out of three thousand yoyos and walk away smiling would’ve ear-marked the lad out as one to keep an eye on for future greatness. While I’m not pro corruption this alleged episode seems a rather minor and old infraction to be folding a presidential campaign over. Not withstanding some other infringements around the story-line. But, then again, I am forgetting the pious idiocy and faux-morality at the heart of Ireland Inc. An immorality tale not at all related to Jim Gavin but one that goes something as follows:

In Ireland, a political fella or lass can kinda live peacefully enough as an unassuming champion of mass-murder or mass-extinction given to occasional legislative acts of wanton death, destruction and misery and still be left to stroll around undisturbed in public and private life. A few might even be immortalised. But, elected psychos still need to tread carefully. Because if the same Oompa Loompa puts two Irish flags on the roof of his house and tries cock-blocking a lad entering a woman’s toilet or prison-cell, well now, that chap might find himself serving twenty years in prison soon enough and savaged on the front-cover of every newspaper in the country.

There is a wonderfully feverish celebration of felling the big man for his small occasions in Ireland Inc rather than radaring in on and highlighting his largest ones. The ones actually dismantling the nation.

Now, on this train of thought we should at this juncture introduce Ireland’s most famous sex offender. The transgender felon that is Barbi Kardashian or Gabriel Alejandro Gentile in old money. He got early liberation from prison last week serving just over half of his five and a half year sentence. A women’s prison, I should add. On his release the man dressed as a woman had this to say about his crimes.

‘I don’t regret any of my actions, I don’t have any remorse’

Hmmm. Maybe Kardashian was a little overwhelmed and intoxicated breathing in all that new found freedom and misspoke. Let’s try again.

Asked if he might have been a mite over the top with threats to his own mother and other deviant behaviour patterns in his psychological make-up, Kardashian had the following act of contrition to get off his fake chest.

‘I enjoy the impact my actions have caused. I enjoy hurting people. I would describe myself as someone who enjoys making people suffer. I enjoy the fact that my mother felt so scared that she was going to get murdered, that she had to leave her house. It makes me feel power. I like having control over people.’

Ah now, wouldn’t a speech like that just warm the cockles of the coldest heart. Sure I’d say the chances of Kardashian re-offending must be pretty close to zero. After all he only has the 15 previous convictions, all for violent offences, and including one for sexual assault tracing back to his teenage years. In his most recent trial in 2023, he was convicted of multiple counts of threatening to torture, rape, and kill his mother, but not convicted of any sexual offences. So, a grand lad, basically.

Of course, last Wednesday, the Irish mainstream newshounds were all lined up outside Limerick prison awaiting his release with bated breathe. Hanging on his every word. Indeed, in print all were careful to use one word in particular to describe him.

She.

Barbi Kardashian convicted sex offender and all round abuser of women, his mother and the 2015 Gender Recognition Act is still referred to as she by Ireland Inc. Isn’t that fact kind of fucking amazing. In summary, Ireland is the type of country where you could find yourself hauled into the judicial system for calling Barbi Kardashian an extremely dangerous prick instead of a mightily twisted cunt.

Another Hmmm.

I wonder if the ballot papers for the Irish presidential election have already been forwarded to the printers for printing with Jim Gavin’s name still in place. Now, unfortunately, as a recent recruit to the Irish ringfort dimension I do not vote in Irish elections anymore but if I did I might sneak a magic marker into the polling booth and cross out Jim’s name and replace it with another. In all-caps.

B-A-R-B-I

A president for our times. After all, in Ireland Inc and normie-land, the following is true:

Gabriel is a Barbie girl and Ireland is a Barbi world.

Apparently, it’s fantastic.

Revolut article donations: - 085 1214347

20% discount on paid monthly or annual Subscription today.

Get 20% off for 1 year