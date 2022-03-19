Awake Conversations: Celine O'Donovan

Today, marks the beginning of an expansion to the type of content I will be providing to my paid subscribers. Once a week, I will be interviewing creative people from around the country and hopefully around the world too in time.

One of the important foundation stones in a free society is open conversation. Freedom to explore and express thoughts openly. Thinking-out-loud is how I like to term this type of talking. Frequently, you are attempting to test the boundaries of what is possible in this type of discussion. Mistakes and error are often a by-product of this boundary testing though. Increasingly, it is the type of chat that can get you cancelled from a platform and polite society. But I believe too that is a vital cog in the natural evolution of humanity and is worth fighting for - a freedom to question and to seek and explore new paths.

A good place to start this endeavor, to my mind, is with people I loosely would describe as creative. Writers, artists, poets, singers and songwriters, playwrights, comedians and a wide variety of people in the alternative health and wellness sphere. Really though, a creative mind can come from any walk of life and my experience is that I know them when I see them kind of thing. You probably do too.

One of the commonalities I noticed during the insidious domestic vaccine passport era was that many of the people that stood up in fury against the discrimination were people of a creative nature. I want to explore more of their thoughts and ideas through this series of interviews. I am new to streaming and recording video so you’ll need a little patience as I attempt to improve at delivering this type of content. I had a couple of glitches in this first attempt that is for sure. So apologies in advance. The stream dropped a few times but fortunately we managed to muddle through it. It will get better in production quality as we go!

In Episode 1 - I chat with Celine O'Donovan. She is a fellow writer and author, cancer-survivor and much more besides. Celine’s latest book “Gifts from the Devastation “ is out on March 25th in written format and can already be purchased in audio format directly from the author here

We talk on a wide range of issues in the world around us today and some of the personal things we can do to try and overcome them in our daily lives. The the things little and large we can do to support each other. The last 30 minutes of our conversation goes into this in some detail.

Hope you enjoy and thanks for your continued support.