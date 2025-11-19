Buy Gerry a coffee. ☕️

I’ve been pretty disconnected from all things political for the past two months. On returning to Twitter this evening I notice Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue is heading off on a jolly to the World Bank. Sounds about right, I guess. It’s a quite remarkable phenomenon developing here in Ireland over the last couple of years—politicians and senior health officials bailing out on their country for private sector deals and global positions of power.

But, at least on this occasion Ireland can sleep easy knowing the actuarial prowess of Simon Harris is now stepping into the big-time Finance position to replace Donohue. Fine Gael insiders whisper that he played a crucial role ensuring 1.5 billion was overspent on the new Children’s hospital while simultaneously managing the weekly shopping at Super-Valu for his family— two key skills edging things in his favour over direct intervention by the Open Society Foundation.

Two questions pop into my mind on hearing Donohue is off to the globalist piggy bank in Washington DC:

Will Gerry “The Monk” Hutch contest Donohoe’s vacant Dáil Seat in Dublin Central?

Is “The Monk’s” skill-set more in-tune with running the World Bank than Donohue’s?

Both Hutch and Donohue ran for parliamentary election in the same constituency last time round. I’d imagine Hutch will have learned a thing or two about a thing or two after his rushed electoral experience in late 2024. It will be interesting to see if he takes a second bite at the cherry.

However, the main reason I am typing tonight is to observe that Donohue is the latest member of the Lockdown Lotharios to bail out of government into a cushy number with an institution of questionable global integrity. The list grows.

I don’t think I’ll ever quite acquire complete Alzheimer’s for the last three months of 2021 and the cast of characters who were involved in Irish politics, state institutions and media at that time. So I’ve compiled a list and I am checking it twice, to keep an eye on what some of these characters are doing now. It makes for interesting reading.

Paschal Donohoe

2021 role: Minister for Finance and Eurogroup President; Fine Gael TD.

2025 role: Still Minister for Finance and Eurogroup President, but has agreed to become Managing Director & Chief Knowledge Officer at the World Bank (appointment announced 2025, to take effect before year-end).

Non-exec / board memberships: No separate private or charity non-exec directorships prominently reported;

Stephen Donnelly

2021 role: Minister for Health; Fianna Fáil TD.

2025 role: Out of politics after the 2024 election; now a Partner at Carnall Farrar, a health-sector consultancy, leading their Irish work.

Non-exec / board now: None clearly public.

Leo Varadkar

2021 role: Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment; leader of Fine Gael.

2025 role: Having resigned as Taoiseach and TD in 2024, he is now: Global Adviser at Penta Group, a US-based PR / public affairs firm. Hauser Leader / Senior Fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School.

Non-exec / board now: Board member of Global Citizen Europe. Board member of the Institute of International and European Affairs (IIEA). Board member of Care4Every1 / Care4Everyone (health-equity charity).



Eamon Ryan

2021 role: Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Minister for Transport; Green Party leader and TD.

2025 role: Retired from domestic politics; now a High-Level Advocate with the Climate and Clean Air Coalition and has been selected to chair an EU housing advisory board—this role is often referred to as the EU’s housing czar.

Non-exec / board now: Chair of the EU Housing Advisory Board – an independent expert panel providing policy recommendations on housing (non-executive governance role).



Simon Coveney

2021 role: Minister for Foreign Affairs and Minister for Defence; Fine Gael TD and deputy leader.

2025 role: Has left the Dáil; now a senior figure in EY’s Geostrategic Business Group based in Dublin.

Non-exec / board now: Non-executive director at Reliance Automation & Robotics (Cork-based engineering/robotics firm).



Heather Humphreys

2021 role: Minister for Social Protection and Minister for Rural and Community Development; Fine Gael TD for Cavan–Monaghan.

2025 role: Retired from the Dáil; ran as Fine Gael’s 2025 presidential candidate and lost to Catherine Connolly.

Non-exec / board now: No high-profile corporate or charity board appointments reported so far;

Micheál Martin

2021 role: Taoiseach leading the FF-FG-Green coalition (his first term as Taoiseach).

2025 role: Taoiseach again since January 2025 after the 2024 election, heading a Fianna Fáil–Fine Gael–independent coalition.

Non-exec / board now: Not applicable while in government

Simon Harris

2021 role: Minister for Further and Higher Education, Research, Innovation and Science.

2025 role: Tánaiste and Leader of Fine Gael, serving as Minister for Foreign Affairs, Trade and Defence (having previously served a stint as Taoiseach in 2024). Will move into the top Finance job at the end of the month.

Non-exec / board now: Not applicable while in government

Michael McGrath

2021 role: Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform; Fianna Fáil TD.

2025 role: EU Commissioner responsible for democracy, justice, rule of law and consumer protection. Non-exec / board now: As an EU Commissioner he is not in any private directorships.

Health / Pandemic officials

Dr Ronan Glynn

2021 role: Deputy Chief Medical Officer (Department of Health)—previously Acting CMO during parts of 2020–21 and central figure in NPHET.

2025 role: Partner and Health Sector Lead at EY Ireland. Adjunct professor / lecturer at UCD Smurfit Graduate Business School.

Non-exec / advisory now: Member of the Research Advisory Committee of the Irish Cancer Society. Involved in advisory work with Mental Health Reform’s innovation initiatives.



Paul Reid

2021 role: CEO of the HSE (Health Service Executive).

2025 role: Chair of An Coimisiún Pleanála (national planning body). Chair of Ashdale Care (social care provider).

Non-exec / board now: Non-executive board chair of An Coimisiún Pleanála.- Non-executive board chair of Ashdale Care.



Dr Tony Holohan

2021 role: Chief Medical Officer (CMO) at the Department of Health; front-and-centre NPHET leader during Covid.

2025 role: Adjunct full professor of public health at UCD and Trinity College Dublin. Director of the UCD Centre for One Health, a WHO Collaborating Centre.

Non-exec / board / advisory now: Board member of the Irish Hospice Foundation. Board member of An Taisce (The National Trust for Ireland). Chair of the Medical Advisory Board at Enfer Medical (private diagnostics company). Chair of the Governance Committee at FutureNeuro (SFI research centre). Former non-exec chair of the strategic advisory board at aCGT Vector (cell & gene therapy company) until 2023.



Broadcasters / media figures

Dee Forbes

2021 role: Director General of RTÉ (since 2016); previously President & MD of Discovery Networks Northern Europe.

2025 role: Out of RTÉ since her 2023 resignation. Not in a new executive media role, but still visible in media circles.

Non-exec / board (mostly historic): Former non-executive director of The Irish Times. Has served on boards of Childline and on the commercial board of Munster Rugby. I can’t see evidence of new post-RTÉ directorships. It’s unclear which of the above, if any, she still formally holds.



Joe Duffy

2021 role: Presenter of Liveline on RTÉ Radio 1; among RTÉ’s highest paid presenters.

2025 role: Retired from RTÉ in June 2025 after 37 years; doing commercial work (e.g. campaigns for Lidl) and running his own media company.

Non-exec / board now: Director / board member of his own media firm, which he co-owns with his wife. No widely reported external charity or corporate non-exec positions.



Ryan Tubridy

2021 role: Host of The Late Late Show and a daily RTÉ Radio 1 programme.

2025 role: Presenter with Virgin Radio UK and Dublin’s Q102 after leaving RTÉ in 2023 over undeclared payments. Rumoured to be returning to RTE.

Non-exec / board now: No clear public non-exec or board roles. He works primarily as a broadcaster and author.

Claire Byrne

2021 role: Hosted Claire Byrne Live on RTÉ One and Today with Claire Byrne on RTÉ Radio 1.

2025 role: Left RTÉ radio—signed to move to Newstalk to take Pat Kenny’s morning slot from 2026.

Non-exec / board now: No major board roles for the broadcaster that I can see.



Prof Luke O’Neill

2021 role: Professor of Biochemistry at Trinity College Dublin.

2025 role: Still professor and science communicator; also involved in multiple biotech ventures. Still major public voice on a range of topics post lockdown and regularly featured on Newstalk and The Sunday Independent.

Non-exec / board / advisory now: Non-executive director at Poolbeg Pharma. Board member of Remedy Biologics. Member of scientific advisory boards for Systems Biology Ireland and Concept Life Sciences.



