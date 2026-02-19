Hi All,

As many other substack writers have noted the substack platform is increasingly working against long-term writers on the platform. Dropped delivery of emails, an inability to like and comment on posts, and difficulties upgrading to a paid subscription to name but a few. I am endeavouring to cut Substack out of the subscription equation as much as I possibly can. No easy task but not impossible.

So, I am asking old and new supporters alike and the free readership to consider upgrading to one of my three membership tiers directly via the Stripe links below. This cuts off the substack connection and fees. Thank you to readers who have recently used this option.

ONE OFF contributions or subscriptions can also be made to 085 1214347 on Revolut. Thanks again for your continued reading and support, it is much appreciated and vitally needed to continue.

1. FOUNDATIOIN life-time membership - 250 euro https://buy.stripe.com/14A5kE07n2jU6eb7GSbZe0f

2. ANNUAL Membership - 50 euro.

https://buy.stripe.com/eVa03899GfiHbyU9AD

3. Monthly membership - 5 euro

https://buy.stripe.com/4gM4gA5rHcYy0TRaT4bZe09

Kind Regards

Gerry O’Neill, The West’s Awake.

Share