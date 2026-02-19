The West's Awake

Dear Jerry, I agree. It’s now all verification codes and nonsense. 1984/The Matrix Reloaded. I find that I work as a stable hand for min wage. Even if I want to I just cant afford any of the luxuries such as being a subscriber to a zillion things so I am leaving substack too as i did years ago with anything Meta. sad but its just a waste of time jumping through tech hoops. Better of gardening, foraging, practicing Druidry. I do pay 5 pounds per month but thats now my tribe and my only online platform . Sorry I shall miss your work. Maybe we should go back to old fashioned pen and paper and pst and send your articles from one to the next by snail mail!.

