I miss the days when most conversation starters didn’t immediately sprint off down the nearest rabbit-hole. This new world has more observable rabbit holes than Omey Island on fine summer’s day, and in hindsight I can see pre-internet ignorance provided a certain understated bliss that I long for more and more. The information warfare bamboozling our attention space means we are a hybrid humanity—we know far, far too much but never quite enough. In addition, we do a lot less with a helluva lot more.

As a writer it is head scratching to figure out exactly what is worth writing about on a consistent basis that is important and serves a purpose. Most topics of interest have at least three potential answers to each posed question with each answer requiring not just an altering of an opinion but a necessity to embody a different reality. None of the offered realities seem peaceful or filled with joy. Nobody really wants reminding of the Ireland I remember, it’s dead and buried in an unmarked grave or possibly scorched to death in one of those new fangled crematoriums.

It does seems worthwhile to meet people and talk with them, though. For no other reason than to meet, listen and talk. This type of deviant behaviour might only be allowed after a four year degree in Accepted Speech soon enough methinks. Or worse, for the privilege of only the select few in future. Doesn’t bear thinking about too much. Anyway, I met some folks at the weekend and it felt energising and wholesome enough. Approached the correct way small community gathering refuels us, I think.

The country seems filled with a wounded resistance no longer clearly separated along the government policy divides of recent years. The electric battery farms of the midlands don’t seem to be energising the natives and most seem appreciative of meeting a pair of Irish eyes in the petrol station courtyards. There’s an odd lethargy in the air or perhaps that’s just me. Driving back to Tuam on Monday I went on a tour of the backroads of Laois, Westmeath and Offaly and gave some consideration to an important thought bubble.

Why do I identify more with the word cunt than prick?

I think it boils down to redemption really. Cunts have the possibility of redemption whereas pricks, especially the ones directing the nation’s present and future are more or less irredeemable. Pricks will break your heart but cunts have the honest to goodness decency to break their own hearts first. A theory in progress and in need of a few more counties and their backroads to luxuriate on further, shall we say.

I visited the holy monastic sites of Clonmacnoise and Clonfert over the last few days fighting the elements of wind, rain and occasional sunbursts as I went. One is associated with St. Ciaran and the other with St. Brendan. St Brendan was an early Irish monk and missionary and renowned for his ocean voyage in search of the promised land as recorded in the medieval tale Navigatio Sancti Brendani Abbatis. Brendan and his band of adventuresome monks encountered strange islands, sea monsters, crystal pillars, and a giant fish on their seven-year Atlantic journey. Legend has it they eventually stumbled upon a beautiful village marked with a green and white road sign just outside the same town’s 50 kilometre an hour speed-limits. A hidden island of hedgerowed fields called “Paradise”. Brendan is an Irish symbol of faith, courage and no little adventure. He died around 577 AD in Annaghdown about fifteen miles away from Tuam here and in one of his last faithful acts abandoned a 2012 Volkswagen Passat at the local Supermacs before returning once more to his heavenly place.

