DANIEL BUCKLEY
The wheels of Justice grind slowly but inexorably.

I will believe there is a clean-out , when I see heads roll in the Four Courts.

All these injustices and down right crimes on the People of Ireland were enabled by a corrupt Judiciary, who failed their responsibility to uphold the Law and the Constitution to protect the People.

The filth and corruption runs deep in the Irish State Institutions and all made legal by bad Law and its administration by corrupt Judges and enabled by criminal politicians like Kenny, Varadkar, Martin and Harris.

The coming Economic and Financial maelstrom may have concentrated their minds and they are ditching the dead wood, or just culprits heading for the hills, before the pikes come out.

Trump is far from perfect ,but he is cleaning house domestically in the USA and that influence is reaching the rest of the Western world.

