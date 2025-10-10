Revolut article donations: - 085 1214347

I was making some midnight pancakes when an electronic dot flashed across my screen disturbing my peace. Connecting electronic dots in my head might well be the finish of me, in the end. Anyway, aggravating dots and hunger aside, a bog-standard pancake only has three ingredients which is why I like making them so much. Although, given the rise in food prices this late-night indulgence might soon cost me fifty euros a plate.

Getting a pancake mix correct is an ongoing struggle for me. No two sets of my pancakes ever come out identical. Or always edible. You see, I don’t believe in weighing scales or exact measurements or writing down recipes. Everything is done by eye and feel. So, I suppose this article is going to be a small bit like one of my pancake mixes. A hopeful experiment in sating my nocturnal appetite without poisoning the writer or reader of the words.

The Flour

Victories on the freedom front have been few and far between in Ireland over the past five years. Yesterday, though, saw a significant and unexpected win for freedom of speech. In Dáil Eireann of all places.

During a parliamentary exchange between Aontú deputy Paul Lawless and Minister for Justice Jim O’Callaghan a curious thing occurred. O’Callaghan announced the Irish government will not be reintroducing hate speech legislation for consideration by members of the Dáil. All of sudden and out of nowhere the hate speech war was over. A win and not an insignificant one.

Then, O’Callaghan stated Ireland already meets EU obligations under the European Council’s framework on racism and xenophobia by pointing to the 1989 Prohibition of Incitement to Hatred Act and the 2024 Hate Offences Act as existing legislation that adequately addresses hate-motivated crimes while respecting free speech under the Constitution.

“I assure Members of the House that Ireland’s position has been communicated to the European Commission,” he said. “That position is that the framework decision is fully transposed in Irish legislation in a manner appropriate and tailored to the domestic system of criminal law and procedure, and is in line with Article 40.6 of the Constitution, which expressly respects and protects the right to freedom of expression and of people to express their views freely… ….the Deputy will be aware that last year the House enacted legislation to provide for tougher sentences for crimes motivated by hate. That was the Criminal Justice (Hate Offences) Act 2024. This was sensible legislation that provided for increased prison sentences for certain crimes where they are proven to be motivated by hatred or where hatred is demonstrated. For approximately 36 years, we have had the Prohibition of Incitement To Hatred Act 1989”

After all was said and done, the only thing missing was a slashing of ties and ripping open of political shirts to reveal white vests printed with the words:

Drink! Feck! Girls!

We’re all far-right now, Ted

But, is there more to this story than meets the eye?

The Eggs

Now, with the oddly positive news out of the way we might now consider, more broadly, what in the name of God is going on. One can’t help but wonder if the Trump administration had some background influence on this abrupt about turn. A fair question - considering this was a government hell-bent on hate-speech laws for three years. But now are suddenly abandoning the good ship hate-speech and facing the ire of the EU for an inflatable dinghy called freedom. Whatever the true reason it is a most welcome development, I believe.

However, to expand further we’ll need to crack open a couple of free-range eggs and move the conversation outside of the Dáil chambers and Donald Trump to muse on another dot. The Irish government, and in particular O’Callaghan as Justice minister, appointed a new Garda Commissioner a month ago. The new police chief is Justin Kelly, who was appointed for a five-year term and took up the post in early September, succeeding Drew Harris.

Kelly’s elevation marks a return to a more traditional type of Garda leader. Possessing as he does over 30 years of Garda experience and a strong background in operational policing, tackling organized crime, and more lately in a senior role safeguarding national security. He’s a throwback choice. The homegrown spud contrasting starkly to the imported vegetable previously in the role. There is no evidence in Irish police commissioner history that throwbacks are good but the salient point to note here is they are most definitely not super-woke.

In Kelly’s inaugural press conference as Garda Commissioner he refused to be hooked by a baiting Irish Times question on far-right extremism in Ireland. He declined to single out the non-existent “far-right” as specifically the biggest threat facing the Irish state, instead referring to political extremism generally:

“ I would say rather than even saying far-right political extremism, it’s political extremism, that leads to violence on all sides, so all sides of the spectrum. Once it transgresses over into violence we have got an interest in that,”

Kelly’s response above lay down a clear departure from the tone and temperature set by his predecessor Drew Harris. For once the Irish media did not receive the answer they so desperately craved to advance their news headlines and agenda. One always felt Harris and the corporate media worked hand in glove together. Both sides fully paid up inhabitants of the same apartment building on woke-set boulevard. The Kelly response was an interesting choice of words but a single, non compliant answer does not a Garda Commissioner make. Time will tell us more.

So, my dot joining thus far in the pancake mix goes something as follows: Elements within the Irish state and system now understand all too well that the decisions made over the past half decade have completely and utterly ruined Ireland’s future on several fronts — and the chickens are finally coming home to roost. The Kelly appointment along with O’Callaghan’s free-speech announcement are attempts to quietly rollback some of the crazier decisions and triumphalism of the pandemic years.

Too little, too late methinks.

But, anyway…

Of course, even if the synopsis is in someway correct nothing is out in the open and transparent about the new manoeuvres. The guilty political parties are trying to execute this slight change of course silently, slowly and largely under the radar. Because to do other-wise would require a mass confession of the mortal sins committed during the pandemic era and then the mass-immigration one. No-one in Irish politics, state or media are ever going to entertain notions of declaring the errors of their past ways in those two arenas. Not yet, at any rate.

It seems clear O’Callaghan is ruthlessly ambitious and wants to be the leader of the country. A point he clarified a mere two days ago in response to a media question. His boss, Micheal Martin, the current leader of the country is extremely weak after the Jim Gavin presidential debacle. He’s also guilty of promoting the worst excesses of the last government and the current one by cheerleading both mass immigration and hate-speech legislation. O’Callaghan is waiting in the wings and not being shy about it.

The Milk

The final dot for connection in tonight’s pancake bowl is the strange happenings in Irish media land. This week brought to public attention a rather telling faux-pas made by Minister for multinational greed and globalism, Paschal Donohoe. After another shadowboxing interview with Claire Byrne, this time on the subject of Budget 2026, Donoghue was pictured off-camera handing a gift over to his ehhhh…arch nemesis in the mainstream media. The offering - a book from the bookstore Hodges Figgis. A little gift for the wholesome grift, perhaps.

Claire Byrne is scheduled to soon leave RTE studios for pastures new. An observation worth noting is that in Ireland crusading news media journalists live in imminent danger of receiving dainty books and fawning government press releases as opposed to bullets to the back of the throat. Not that I or anyone should want to see the latter.

Now, this embarrassing O’Donohue codology is only registering as a connection point with me because as I sat down to type word filtered through that Ray D’Arcy is also leaving RTE Radio 1 after 11 years service with immediate effect. An another odd and rather sudden departure. These two casualties follow on from the departure of Ryan Tubridy from the Late, Late Show in mid 2023 and the exit of Joe Duffy earlier this summer. Quite a line of stars walking out the front door.

Put all together, the main protagonists, promoters and faces of the Irish pandemic years have now almost all left RTE studios in Donnybrook. Add into this mix the knowledge that all of the main political and civil service actors of the Irish pandemic years have already left the stage too - Leo Varadkar, Stephen Donnelly, Tony Holohan, Ronan Glynn, Paul Reid and a few others. Gosh, in a certain sense we are running out of people to blame and hold accountable for the last five years. Imagine that.

Micheal Martin and Simon Harris are the only real big-hitters still left in the game and it is probably soon time for both to depart.

I suppose, though, they can leave with a nice romance novel and cushy new consultancy role in the safe bosom of globalist Ireland. But, they should watch their backs because the clean-up crew seem to be stealthily moving into place. Obviously, this crew won’t bring accountability for old crimes but will be dab hands at a bit of whitewashing and applying slight changes of colour. They probably don’t want any of the old crew hanging around to fuck things up.

Anyway, back to the pancakes.

