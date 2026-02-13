The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Boris A. Doyle's avatar
Boris A. Doyle
1d

I spotted this some years ago.

Unless we do a cull of our universities we will stay the course and become Muslim in a few years.

Reply
Share
4 replies by The West's Awake and others
robert fox's avatar
robert fox
21h

The Demons are in control

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerry O'Neill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture