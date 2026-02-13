The world is collapsing. Seems an obvious enough point to note. A slow motion detonation occurring in real time as the machinery of old hisses, smokes and finally explodes into a ball of flames in the sky. People try to look away but unfortunately every narrow view scape carries some new unavoidable truth.

Sights and sounds now match the internal feelings a lot more. Feelings of a by-stander watching the seconds before and after a car crash. The Epstein files have played a role, of course, like petrol added to an already raging fire. The name slithers and slides from the volcano crater and down the mountain-side alongside the avalanche of puss, piss and shit erupting into the air and spewing forth across the land. Yes, this crater linking hell to earth is no longer hidden from the view of anyone anymore. Despite what people say or don’t say aloud.

I related this before probably but I remember being eighteen and having my appendix removed. A week in hospital recuperating but seven days itching to get back to college and back to the pubs and nightclubs of Galway. I escaped eventually. The first night out I took to a pub with my housemates in Salthill and some overdue revelry. Forgetting that alcohol and prescription medication are not great dance partners. Soon, I found myself walking home intoxicated by the night and happy. Except—I was full motion walking while face down on the concrete pavement.

Oblivious to the fall.

That’s where we are at now in the world, I feel. Face down on the ground talking about how well the marathon is going. But the intoxication is wearing thin.

It’s quite funny and surreal in a way, well, unless you’re the person on the floor. I suppose, I should be afraid really but I am not particularly frightened of a mangled car I am not currently in. Yesterday, every digital newspaper was carrying digital stories about the about the lack of sun this year in Ireland. But, the sun is as inescapable as the shadow. The trick is to know the difference between the two. A point to remember in these times of collapse.

