A sign Enoch Burke is winning.

As the year closes out, the evening shadows curtain the cell in a false darkness. For, the light is already approaching. Sure and steady, inch by inch.

The brow of the rotting hill oozes in rivulets of mucous. Untruths gushing down in sweaty streams on life boats filled with soulless words. The Men frocking as women so as to escape first, perhaps.

The untruth must escape by any means possible now for the truth is erupting fast behind. Exploding from the false dusk in volcanic and thunderous voice. The heavy curtains flung open, a gospel of truth exposes rickety ships to oceans of light.

Ah, these boats made for sea will drown in heavenly illumination.

Plain to see, plain to see.