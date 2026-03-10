Daffodils have been trying to grab my attention for a good while now. They line the grassy verges of every old road and hedge way—cautioning me to slow down as I zip past them hallucinated and hypnotised by my car-phone ear-piece. They stand tall and proud and immune to the gossipy fumes of passing traffic. I notice them but continue on regardless.

They’ll still be there tomorrow morning or the evening after that, won’t they?

Unfortunately, I’ve lost quite a number of life-seasons asking comfort-food questions like this, I’m embarrassed to admit. So, at some indeterminate point I pulled into a motorway lay-by to have a chat with myself before I missed another one hundred thousand daffodils and what they might have to say. Thankfully, when I finally locked onto them, and with a little help from some friends, I could no longer unsee the divine earth from which they were blossoming. Yes, right there beside me on roadside tufts of spongey grass. Startling, distractingly beautiful, and pulsating with life and some answers too. I wondered how I could’ve been absorbed by anything else at this time of year.

After all, it’s daffodil season.

On close examination they appear as green-stalked sentries, sagely nodding their golden-flowered heads up and down in unison to a few unspoken truths about motor vehicles and their owners. Sometimes forming in lengthy lines as a heavenly army on a treacherous bend in the road and at others in hastily formed field-clumps of hushed togetherness as the early March gales breeze in whispered instruction sets and celestial orders for them to carry out on the speed merchants racing by. I suppose, you’d be forgiven for missing them in the rain and the showers and the muck but then again a thought strikes me—maybe forgetfulness and forgiveness do not walk hand-in-hand together in these times.

So, as war and destruction and the ugliness of false prophets invades and pervades the collective consciousness, threatening mind, body, peace and soul, I promptly took off on a detour last week. Easing away from the monotonous, cushioned tarmac and the endless string of broken white lines and promises. Surmising that this world would still be intact on that perfect road to nowhere when I returned. Instead, I set about following the trail and call of the daffodils to see where these insouciant little rascals might lead me. Oh, what an excited and wisdom filled lot they were as they directed me here and ushered me there before finally settling on a small patch of everywhere.

High into the Burren back-roads we travelled and along the west coast of Clare, then into the faerie forests of the Slieve Aughty hills for more whispered confessionals and knowledge gathering, on then to petal-guarded ancient cemeteries in the mountains, and further still into the bowels of Roscommon and Leitrim and some ancient megalithic tombs of Knockranny near Keadue. Landing by evening-tide into Connemara on consecutive nights and back down into the Clare and Limerick and other places I have altogether forgotten by name but can picture and spark to life in my mind’s eye still. Stone walls, stone circles and city churches too. The divine, alive outside and in. Or so it seemed.

For nearly a week, I guess, we traipsed and danced with no particular rhyme or reason. Night followed day and night again. The daffodils transposed into people at certain points, and I stopped for tay in a couple of houses with the feel of homes and gardens filled with those yellow-headed guardian angels. As if marking them out as sites of safe refuge and holy insight. Or perhaps, it was the opposite and these people merely cast aside their hooded capes to reveal streaks of sunlight bleaching their golden heads while exposing green-stemmed feet rooted in the brown clay of the land. You wouldn’t just know which was which when you give into the call of a season not marked decisively on the man-made calendars.

Along the way, a book arrived one morning in the post. A gift from another anonymous daffodil, I would suppose. John Moriarty’s, Invoking Ireland. I opened it and soon happened upon a forgotten truth laid to rest in print, signposting me in a new direction. The season of daffodils wasn’t quite done with me yet. Ireland has lost its conscience and consciousness and both needed to be created anew, Moriarty said. Here, here, cried the daffodils and I found my head nodding along into a new line of thinking and feeling. For, what indeed can be refreshed or reinvigorated in our nation if it does not flow from the source of a new spring-well. Or save that— a really, really old one. Perhaps, invoking daffodils might be part of such a visionary future and crusade. One can but hope, I guess. For, even as their shiny heads begin to wilt as their time patrolling the spring ditches and laneways draws to a sunset’s close, they embody a knowing truth— the line of time is only an observable fact and nuisance of other, lesser, hand-me-down realities. Not theirs. Soon, the yellow school buses will queue up at the bus-stops and bus-stations and off they’ll happily trundle to some other time and place.

That’s the thing isn’t it. You can never be quite sure when a season begins and when one fully draws to a close. Surprisingly, the daffodil trail ended today at Galway Hospice in Renmore. A concrete jungle but one not without a bouquet of flowers. It was only in retrospect that I could look back and see the winding, circuitous but obvious path I had been on to get there. The divine daffodils bookending a journey that reunited me once more with a dear, dear friend.

A soul-friend.

We’d fallen foul of one another on a dark stretch of black ice sitting atop the perfect road. Anyway, earlier today, we sat happily outside smoking and coughing, remincining and reacquainting. The music of his soul still strumming away beautifully. The two of us at blessed peace again.

We’re a mighty country for celebrating the dead but for once I’d like to celebrate someone still living. A man where my soul found refuge over the last three years, a safe and patient harbour from storms and tempests raging away in me from outside and within. Offering laughter, wisdom, music and stories of old. Ah, but he’s the special place who knows my dreams and my secrets, my loves and my lies too. Oh, that you reading this may have such a tall and handsome flower grow in the garden of your life for a season of your life.

And all the while, surrounding us in a protective circle in the red bricked court-yard were the indefatigable daffodils. Tired now and slowly nodding off to sleep, another busy season nearly at an end. Soon to be hi-jinking their hips to the next heavenly call of duty.

At peace and in harmony and with their work here on earth nearly done.

