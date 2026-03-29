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There’s a stretch of old road along the west coast that I drive to from time to time and then park up on a grassy mound facing out to the sea. It’s beautiful and remote and a peaceful place to sit and read for awhile. It also possesses an outdoor wooden book-case where people can exchange books. Every few weeks I pop down there to check and see if the previous copy of my book that’ve I’ve dropped off has been picked up by a random stranger. And when I find that it has—secretly pop another copy into the cubby-hole.

Today’s piece of writing was born from a series of articles I penned during the late summer of 2025. It is much changed from the original and probably one I wrestled with most before deciding to finally include it in my book Unvaxxed Soul. I remember the rain and the wind of that period and that the clocks were moving from summer to winter time as I grinded away to get this chapter into shape for inclusion in the book. I thought of it again this evening as the clock moves once again from winter to summer time.

It seems like yesterday and a lifetime ago. Hope you enjoy it.

Track Machines of Intimacy

Part 1

Late last week, the track machine moved in on The Green Mile to dredge the stream. After the summer’s growth the waters are slowed by reeds and rushes. Floating sweet-grasses sunbathe in the current of the stream, swinging their narrow hips, while their slim ankles anchor their movements to the river-bed dance floor. The mechanical beast sits quiet by the river’s edge, the day’s work done. It rests before resuming in the morning to clinically scoop out more overgrowth. Each day, the metal tracks inch further and further up the riverbank, restoring water flow and releasing stagnancy.

Or do they?

On one hand, these watery islands of green rushes provide natural filtration and purification services, but on the other, excessive growth of the same reedy lads can affect water quality and flow, and degrade oxygen levels as they decompose. The scene is a picture of machine and nature trying to figure things out. However, something jars with the image, perhaps nature’s overwhelming disadvantage in the face of the machine’s steel feet, iron bucket, insensitivity and lack of subtlety. It cares not for water quality or oxygen or restoring balance but merely remorseless progress up The Green Mile while shovelling giant pails of dead grass on the riverbank.

I shuffle by and photograph the memory.

All week, the potholes fill. Rain bursts fight with the warm sun for control. The dark weeping clouds bucket tears down on top of the rural landscape and the summer potholes transfigure into winter puddles. They please my eye to observe, yet are topped up with hidden danger now too as their innate depth or shallowness is veiled by the heaving cries of the sky. A careless step, a broken ankle.

These holes pock-marking the road are brushed in a sandy brown and my search for a clear pool of water to gaze into ends in failure. The unpredictable wind and frequent showers mean much sediment swirls excitedly around in the darkening puddles as the turn of season whistles and ripples across the face of them. The particles breast-stroking happily in a different reality for a while but muddying the waters. I dip my runnered toe into the icy cold of one of them to stir the pot a little. Maybe someday, on some sharp, chill morning of still sun and icy frost the potholes will calm and I might peer down into one and face my reflection. Perhaps chancing to forget the man staring back and continue on walking reborn.

Behind me, out on the streets and down in the smartphone reality, the glitches in the matrix are everywhere. It is almost the only thing people silently nod and hypnotise themselves on nowadays—the glitches in old universal truths. Something is awry, and five thousand euro bikes and face-lifts can no longer transform the unnatural into the natural. Is this age of laser-removed eyebrows beginning to raise an arched, grey, pencil-lined tattoo where a wild, bushy eyebrow used to live?

I feel a slight dawning—a comprehension that while eyebrows are bothersome to maintain, the world residing in the palm of our hands is not just tattooing eyebrows anymore. But, more and more, digitally printing new lives to replace the pale, pudgy arse cheeks squeezed into ill-fitting pairs of Lycra bicycle shorts and ball-hoggers.

Yet, I speak of these people as if I am not of these same people. But, I am. A slight condescension I must work to eradicate within. I played Gaelic football with many of the men and chased around the nite clubs of my youth after some of the women. So, maybe I am the problem—never a fruitless place to start an existential conversation with myself. Slowed to a walking pace, I’m noticing universal peculiarity in the small details of the town, yet privately seething at my reduced circumstances. Certainty and doubt. Doubt and certainty. Old wounds bubble beneath the scar tissue. Old questions too.

Was I good or was I fucking bad?

Why did I get up off the floor and start typing?

Was that good or was that fucking bad?

Why can’t I just give in to the darkness of myself, take off my clothes and just fucking skinny dip in the muddy pothole until I drown?

The questions mount and mount and my mind devours them like piranhas in a feeding pool. My eyes are wet from the showers of rain and hauntings of the past and present. I have no answers. I sit down on The Green Mile’s concrete bench and smoke and smoke until the smoke clears a little. After a long while I hear a whisper on the wind.

‘I will not defeat myself ever again’

The voice is my own. I roll the words around in my mouth and try them on for size. Then say them again. Tears laced with fire burn my cheeks and I taste them hot on my lips. I utter the words again to the fields and the river and the cows peacefully at rest. A little understanding slips into my senses.

There’s a furnace within and I need it to fuel me. Desperately need it—but I need to fuel it too. I can’t ignore it or fear it anymore as it’s all I’ve got left. I can’t turn to it for life-giving oxygen only on the days I’m choking to death unable to breathe. Someday soon, I’ll bend down to throw a few lumps of turf and moist tears into the flames, and find the potholes are empty of both. On that day, I’ll expire—in soundless anguish and eternal damnation. Himself will shrug his shoulders:

‘I was there in the deep red of the flames, but you turned away from my warmth’

This is me when I’m not trying to be somebody else, I guess. I get up from the bench and turn for town. The height of the storm passes. The rain and mucky path squelch beneath my feet and the sound is now music to my ears with puddles as far as the eye can see. I feel a small bit better. A private joke emerges. Maybe the last steps before total calm, surrender and peace are always a tightrope walk across a grand canyon of total madness. If not—I could be totally fucked. Humour is the last defence of my defenceless wits.

Soon, I soak my ears in the music of the funeral ballad ‘The Parting Glass’ and hum along. A verse seeps into me: ‘And all the harm I’ve ever done, alas it was to none but me, and all I’ve done for want of wit to memory now I can’t recall’—I listen, and listen again. I can feel the words coursing through my veins. The rain and the wind and puddles of memory sing along. I’m saying good-bye to a part of me I don’t want to leave behind and it’s viciously painful and sweet to the end. ‘But since it fell unto my lot, that I should rise and you should not, I gently rise and softly call, good night and joy be to you all.’

I’ll keep walking and humming until the rain stops and the tears dry—in case, just in case, I change my fucking mind.

Part 2

There’s no fatigue in my legs or mind all day and night. It seems a battle of wills and a pivotal moment. I see-saw between participation in the war and being a mere observer of the drama taking place. I hit the pavement again for a midnight stroll, heading out to the twenty-four-hour plaza on the edge of town, and sit on the outside bench with a coffee, scribbling down a few thoughts into a notebook.

A couple of Brazilian lads emerge into the night air and outdoor decking area through a side exit. Tired and grumpy looking after a night flipping burgers and dousing the great and good of the town in salt and vinegar chips. The rain lashes down in sideways sheets across the forecourt. Too heavy for the Brazilians to even chance running to their car for flight and exhausted sleep. The duo plonk down near me, under the canopy, glumly accepting their fate. Together we watch the rain for a minute before they start scrolling through their phones. They converse with each other in tired grunts but don’t look up to initiate eye contact or connection. None of us do anymore, do we?

I feel sorry for them but I’m unsure as to the reason why exactly. A part of me wants to assure them the heavy shower will pass in less than ten minutes, probably five, and a window of escape will be provided by Himself for both of them to escape to their cars and beds. Passing weather never stands still long in the West of Ireland, and when you get over the sadness of such a thing, it brings considerable joy and peace.

My head and feet call a truce so I just place my chin into the palm of my hand and rest my elbow on the bench, absorbing the spectacle of nature thunderously howling with laughter at man’s concrete glories as it grinds the forecourt to a shuddering halt. Since my exile from Brigid, I find I could sit outside Supermac’s watching illuminated rain patterns dance across the carpark sky all night long.

The intimacies of this land bring more balm to those souls water-bred in generations of Irish gales and storms than those baptised in the waters of sunnier climes, I think. I feel inclined to ask the two lads if Irish weather troubles their South American souls. I decide against sharing my caffeinated questions with the two buckos, though, and just return my attention to the theatre of the night.

Perhaps, this is the extra douse of sympathy I feel for them. The freezing rain and blustery north Atlantic aren’t tattooed into their DNA. The intimacy of Irish weather is alien to them and would be for a couple of generations to come if they continue careers slaving away for Supermac’s or some other fast food soul factory of this gluttonous nation.

Recently, I tuned into an episode of a podcast, and a thread of their conversation seeped into my consciousness, demanding scrutiny. One of the two has been living completely off the grid without technology for a number of years. Even watching them interact on my digital lump of metal, I could feel the tech-free writer was vibrating at a much slower, tranquil pace than his friend. It was visible and reminded me of my visit to Lugh and Pomona high up in the Finny hills a few years ago. But, it was a question asked and answered that struck a deep chord within me. The off-grid scribe was asked what the biggest positive gain he’d inherited was from sacrificing the modern world and technology.

His simple answer?

Intimacy.

Intimacy with the food he eats, the water he drinks and the natural environment around him. Bingo, I thought at the time. Fucking bingo. Although not quite sure what jackpot he’d hit for me.

Tonight, I contemplate the trigger of his words and consider my endless walkathon afresh. My day and night are all about intimacy. I think back to my earlier episode on the Green Mile. An internal intimacy, really. Raw, aggressive, throbbing emotions from unhealed wounds submerged in the puddles. But for once I didn’t foxtrot or quick-step through them. Rather a slow waltz and careful appreciation of my shadowy dance partner.

Reduced circumstances and my limited ability to mechanically move have forced a developing intimacy with the natural and even unnatural world around me, one slow pace at a time, and I guess that trail leads to a surprising destination. My relationship with myself. No others can move properly until that one improves. Drastically. Hmmm.

Maybe, this explains a little of my rage at the machine too. It destroys intimacy like a track machine scoops living sweet-grasses from the riverbed. Cold, calculated and emotionless. An intimacy destroyer between each other and within ourselves.

I reach for the past in my writing a lot not as a form of nostalgia, per se, but to remember what it felt like to be Irish in those times, to track down some of the succulent juices of Irish community intimacy. How we looked at each other, felt each other, and humoured each other. I’m not searching for a return to the outer world of harsh existence and dark authoritarianism of a melded church and state, but to the intimate language, depth, music, spirituality and stronger pulse of those people.

The peculiar intimacies of place no longer seem to exist as they once did. There is a creeping sameness rubberstamping everywhere. Again, the new adoption of Lycra bicycle shorts and Botox lips might be an outward feature of it. No one falls in love with the lines around their eyes anymore. Even though they are the careful carvings of every anguish and joy of our lives.

When I think anew about my rejection of the pandemic injections, I can see it was the forced intimacy of a bullying state prescription I was railing against in the first instance. A recognition that in the panicky coercion and authoritarianism, a sacred frontier was being crossed. An invisible boundary but a most important one.

The rains halt as predicted, but when I look around the Brazilians are already gone. As I walk back to town I don’t quite escape the arrival of the next wintry shower. It is close to 1 am and the back of my jacket is starting to turn a different shade of wet grey from the latest downpour. The local night-club is open for business and a small crowd huddles outside in a queue. I look up and notice nearly everyone is in their late thirties and early forties. Chatty and loud and filled with the joyous release of faux intimacy that liquor brings. I knew it well once and queued outside the same doors once upon a time I’d like to forget. But, I can still feel the faint tug and temptation. All seem quite undisturbed and unnoticing of the falling rain.

‘Nobody Noticed the Falling Rain,’ I think, looking at them and myself a final time. It might make the perfect title for a novel to explain these surreal times to future generations. The streets are mostly empty other than the crew queueing for the disco. I put my head down and keep walking on the opposite side of the road.

Where are all the young people? I wonder.

Hmmmm. Perhaps, tucked up in bed, glued to Grok or ChatGPT and trying to figure out how to overturn the wild, damaging intimacies and sins of their parents. Hopefully they’ll figure it all out for the ageing codger roaming the streets at night. As I edge in the door, my feet are tired and my mind is too—a score draw between the two warring factions.

I’ll probably sleep tonight.

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