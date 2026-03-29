The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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Meitheal Man's avatar
Meitheal Man
8h

Beautiful, Gerry. I really enjoyed that.

I've had a vague nagging feeling for a while that I should read less of my usual depressing stuff about PDF rings and politicians etc, and sink the teeth into something 'earthier'. It's a thought that seems related to 'intimacy'.

BTW, IIRC, you've written a few times about a sentence that just occurs to you (like 'I will not defeat myself'). You write about it as if it didn't come from you. Have you considered that these are moments of mild clairvoyance?

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Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
10h

Great writing as always Gerry. Sometimes when reading blogs and suchlike on the infernal electronic device I almost feel a sort of intimacy with the writer. Then when they cover a subject with diametrically opposed views to my own, I kind of divorce myself from them. Is it the unreal world of the Web that is sending us all mad ? I've reduced my exposure to its magnetic pull recently and spend much more time talking to strangers and friends in social and other situations and feel almost human again.

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