Cardinal Robert Francis Prevost, was elected as Pope Leo XIV a couple of hours ago, becoming the first American pope in the history of the Catholic Church.

A surprise. So, I’ve been doing a little snooping around.

Born on September 14, 1955 in Chicago, Illinois, Prevost is also a naturalized Peruvian citizen and has spent a significant amount of his ecclesiastical career in Peru, serving as Bishop of Chiclayo from 2015 to 2023.

Prior to his elevation to Pope, Prevost held the influential Vatican position of Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops, responsible for selecting and managing bishops across the globe ( or flat earth if you’re eh so inclined), which probably helped raise his profile as a papal candidate although he wasn’t a name I’d heard mentioned over the last week. He was made cardinal by Pope Francis on September 30, 2023 and earlier this year was promoted further to cardinal-bishop.

Prevost is a member of the Order of Saint Augustine (O.S.A.), having served as prior general from 2001 to 2013. He is multilingual and supporters point to an ability to transcend national borders in his church service. His papal name, Leo XIV, continues a tradition of popes named Leo, and he appeared on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica to greet the faithful after his election, emphasizing peace and unity. I thought it was a nice touch to lead the crowd in prayer with a simple reciting of the Hail Mary. He’ll need a few in the days and months ahead, I’d say.

Controversies:

Pope Leo XIV, has faced controversies primarily related to his handling of clergy sexual abuse cases during his previous roles, though he has been robustly defended by supporters and Church authorities.

The key controversies include:

Handling of Abuse Allegations in Chiclayo, Peru:

During his tenure as Bishop of Chiclayo, two priests were accused of molesting three young girls, with allegations surfacing in April 2022. Some accusers claimed Prevost failed to properly investigate and covered up for the accused priests. However, the diocese and his supporters strongly deny these claims, stating that Prevost personally attended to the victims, initiated a canonical investigation, and encouraged civil authorities' involvement.

The investigation results were forwarded to the Vatican's Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith for review. The controversy is referenced on the College of Cardinals report website, a site set-up and run by an international and independent team of Catholic journos and researchers who came together to assist members of the College of Cardinals by equipping them with in-depth profiles of the cardinals who might be in the running to be pope.

Allegations of a Cover-up and Silence Payments:

In May 2025, reporting emerged alleging that the diocese paid $150,000 to the victims to silence them, with the girls publicly criticizing Prevost and accusing him of a cover-up. These allegations were highlighted in a national television report in Peru and described as a significant problem for Prevost's reputation.

Earlier Controversy in Chicago Augustinian Province:

Prevost ran into criticism for a specific case during his time as provincial of the Augustinian Province of Chicago (1999-2001), where a priest convicted of sexual abuse was housed at an Augustinian priory near a school. Prevost’s defenders argue he never authorized this arrangement, the priest in question was not an Augustinian, and no abuse occurred during that time.

A little broader context…..and Conservative Stances:

Prevost’s supporters emphasize his commitment to Church law and procedures regarding abuse cases and note his leadership roles in safeguarding commissions in Peru. They also argue that some accusations are part of a campaign by a dismissed former Augustinian to defame him.

Beyond abuse controversies, Prevost holds conservative views on certain doctrinal matters, such as opposing the ordination of women as deacons, which positions him as a middle of the road centrist with conservative leanings within the Church.

These controversies, especially regarding abuse allegations, cast a shadow over his profile but have not prevented his election as pope obviously. His defenders highlight his administrative abilities and trust from Pope Francis, who appointed him to a number of key Vatican positions.

Early Life, Academic and Spiritual Paths

As mentioned above the new pope was born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago to a French father and Italian mother, Robert Prevost’s multicultural heritage foreshadowed or signalled an ecclesiastical path destined for global ministry. His secondary education at an Augustinian seminary cemented his affinity for the order’s emphasis on communal living and Augustinian spirituality.

At Villanova University, he earned a Bachelor of Science in mathematics in 1977, an aptitude, observers note, that later informed his structured approach to canon law. His decision to join the Order of Saint Augustine (O.S.A.) in 1977 aligned with his desire for a religious life grounded in intellectual rigor and pastoral service.

Prevost’s theological training unfolded at the Catholic Theological Union in Chicago, where he obtained a Master of Divinity in 1982. His subsequent doctoral studies at the Pontifical University of St. Thomas Aquinas (Angelicum) in Rome specialized in canon law, culminating in a Licentiate (1984) and Doctorate (1987). This expertise positioned him as a future leader in Church governance, particularly in resolving complex juridical and administrative challenges.

Linguistic and Cultural Fluency

Prevost’s fluency in six living languages - English, Spanish, Italian, French, Portuguese, and German along with Latin has facilitated his transnational ministry, to label him merely as a US Pope is a little misleading in this regard. This multilingualism proved especially useful during his decades in Peru, where he immersed himself in pastoral work, education, and diocesan administration. Supporters point to his ability to navigate diverse cultural contexts and this feature is a hallmark of his leadership style, enabling him to bridge Vatican protocols with local ecclesial realities.

Ecclesiastical Career: From Missionary to Bishop

Ordained a priest in 1982, Prevost began his ministry in Peru’s Territorial Prelature of Chulucanas, serving as chancellor and later leading the Augustinian seminary in Trujillo. His return to the U.S. in 1999 as Provincial of the Augustinian Province of Chicago marked his first significant administrative role. However, this period also introduced controversies that would later resurface.

In 2000, Prevost permitted Father James Ray, a priest accused of sexual abuse, to reside at St. John Stone Friary near a Catholic school. While defenders note that Ray was monitored and relocated after the 2002 Dallas Charter reforms, critics argue Prevost failed to proactively safeguard minors. This incident, though predating modern accountability standards, underscored tensions between canonical procedures and pastoral responsibility-a theme that persisted in his career.

Episcopal Tenure in Chiclayo, Peru

Appointed Bishop of Chiclayo in 2015, Prevost confronted systemic challenges in a diocese grappling with poverty and clerical misconduct. His tenure faced scrutiny in 2022 when two priests were accused of sexually abusing three girls. Victims alleged that Prevost delayed investigations and authorized $150,000 in silence payments, claims vehemently denied by the diocese. Supporters highlight his adherence to canonical protocols, including referring cases to the Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith and advocating for victim support programs.

Prevost’s dual citizenship (U.S. and Peruvian) symbolizes his commitment to inter-culture ministry, yet it also entangled him in Peru’s fraught ecclesial landscape. His collaboration with the Episcopal Conference of Peru on abuse prevention guidelines reflected a proactive stance, albeit one overshadowed by allegations of mismanagement.

Ascension to the Roman Curia, Papal Election

Pope Francis’s 2023 appointment of Prevost - now Pope Leo XIV - as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops elevated him to a kind of kingmaker role, overseeing bishop appointments worldwide. This position demanded diplomatic finesse, as Prevost balanced his support for Francis’s reformist vision with the Curia’s entrenched hierarchies. His emphasis on “broadening the tent” of the Church resonated with current synodal ideals, yet his conservative leanings-such as opposing female deacon hood signals an ideological alignment with the traditionalist factions.

Controversies and Conclave Dynamics

Prevost’s papal candidacy emerged amidst these unresolved abuse scandals. US advocacy groups criticized his handling of cases involving Richard McGrath and the Chiclayo priests, framing him as emblematic of systemic accountability failures. Conversely, allies emphasized his administrative competence and humility, epitomized by his reluctance to seek prominence during Vatican social events.

The 2025 conclave’s selection of Prevost as Pope Leo XIV underscored a pragmatic consensus: a centrist capable of navigating post-Francis polarization. His choice of the name “Leo” invoked predecessors known for doctrinal fortitude, signalling continuity with tradition amid calls for reform.

Prevost’s theological outlook, shaped by Augustinianism and canon law, prioritizes ecclesial unity over progressive innovation. His opposition to women’s ordination and cautious approach to LGBTQ inclusion reflect an alignment with moderate conservatives.

Conclusion: A Pontificate and church at the crossroads.

In his single address, Leo XIV has emphasized peacebuilding and clerical accountability, pledging to “heal wounds through truth and mercy” - his multilingualism and multicultural experience position him to mediate North-South globe tensions, though his US identity risks perceptions of ideological bias. Many believed this might be the moment for an African pontificate, the single continent where the Catholic Church is thriving and growing at a rapid pace with vigor but it was not to be this time round.

Pope Leo XIV’s papacy inherits a Church fractured by abuse crises, ideological divisions, corruption, creeping progressivism and declining levels of trust. He doesn’t strike me as the pope to make much of an impact on these matters but I guess stranger things have happened.

Good luck and God bless him.

Postscript and interesting reader observation:

“ One thing that stands out for me is is his choice of the name Leo. Leo gave us the prayer to St Michael the Archangel after fainting from a horrific vision of the devil doing horrific evil in the 19th and early 20th century. Guess what happened on May 8th, today, 492. It is celebrated in Italy. An apparition of St Michael the Archangel.

I see the hand of Providence in this.

My last few words on Pope Leo XIV, for now. The litmus test will be if he brings back in Bishop Strickland “

