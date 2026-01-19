Revolut Donations to: 085 1214347

Enoch Burke is back in the High Court this morning—his short-lived exile from Mountjoy once more in jeopardy. But, but, but…..this time might be his most noteworthy appearance to date. Because this time he returns with no little wind in his sails. A mere forty-eight hours after Burke’s court sanctioned escape from prison Breakingnews.ie informed us of the following little tit-bit last Friday afternoon:

A judge has ordered that teacher Enoch Burke be arrested and brought before the High Court on Monday to say why he should not be sent back to prison after he again breached an order not to trespass on Wilson's Hospital School in Westmeath.

So, let’s indulge in a little recent, less than one-week-old history. Last Wednesday, for some inexplicable reason the Irish justice system in its infinite wisdom decided to drop-kick Enoch Burke out onto the streets from Mountjoy correctional facility—home to dastardly felons and history teachers. Well, I say inexplicable but a rationale was provided to the public. Enoch Burke was set free to allow him time to prepare for his court case. Awwww…. now wasn’t that just completely lovely of the band of misfit, demonic toys running Irish justice altogether. Except for an inconvenient fact. The stated grounds for release were a complete and utter fabrication and a holiday pass they don’t afford too many other incarcerated prisoners awaiting trial, I believe.

Anywiz….

This logic is one that a five-year-old Enoch Burke would have seen through and recognised immediately. Never mind the thirty-five year old battle hardened school-teacher the judiciary are currently dealing with unsuccessfully. When the judicial system released Enoch Burke last Wednesday they were laying a trap for him and not a very clever one. Obviously, the Irish state absolutely wanted Burke to show up at his place of work, Wilson’s Hospital school in Westmeath on the day following his getaway from Mountjoy. Burke duly obliged but not before setting a trap of his own.

Last week, the Irish public were treated to a different Enoch Burke. A man measured, several ounces calmer, and effortlessly self assured as he executed his next move in this elongated, pressure cooker of a chess match. Now, though, Burke was fully on point and striding purposefully out of prison with his head held high as he brazenly chastised the courts about the wrongness of his new found freedom.

“ I will say simply today, this is a trap by Judge Cregan, it’s a stitch up letting me out. Judge Cregan knows well where I will be tomorrow “

The theatre of his address to mainstream news and media outside Mountjoy was a masterclass. Confident, certain, and enunciating words alive with controlled fury. The tell was the reaction of the same pack of media hounds lapping up his speech. Hushed respect. Bloody but unbowed he’s ripped it from the centre of their chests over the last three years with now only the clickety-click of cameras to be heard in response. The media may still type poison in his direction but unfortunately truth is a great silencer in the physical domain still.

Enoch Burke in case you missed it is now on offence. Completely.

In his address Burke further described his release as a ‘travesty’ and a key difference on this appearance in front of the mainstream lens—to previous ones—is that he rightly noted that other prisoners were not afforded the same concessions to prepare for their cases as the courts were inexplicably now affording to him. Odd, indeed. Considering a straw-poll of Irish Judges and the law library would probably still vote to crucify Jesus Christ and free Barabbas.

Finally, Burke contrasted the decision to suddenly set him free with the extremely harsh words of the same Judge, Judge Cregan, a little over a month ago as reported by RTE on December 12th.

Judge Cregan said Mr Burke was in blatant contempt of orders of the court and no amount of wishing it away would wash that away. The judge said he was not now going to review the matter on 18 December as originally planned.

He told Mr Burke the court was not going to release him at Christmas, Easter or during the summer holidays and he said he would not be released until he purges his contempt by agreeing to stay away from the school.

Hmmm.

Details like these above, though small, are very significant and are now resonating with the general public when pointed out succinctly as Burke did last Wednesday outside Mountjoy. In addition, he exposed the trap in advance, and so now this morning a curious thing will occur. Public eyes will be trained on a High Court Judge more than they will be on Burke.

All-in-all, our law as presented in this case is an ass and the Irish legal system is a drove, herd or pace of asses. Pick the collective term most suited to your palate. As outlined earlier Enoch Burke duly rocked up to Wilson’s Hospital school on Thursday morning and by Friday evening he was scheduled for arrest again and moronically pencilled down for appearance in the High Court this morning to explain himself. Lest we be in any doubt, he’s appearing in court today to explain why he did exactly what the state and judge encouraged him to do.

So, the courts are scrambling, the government are nowhere to be seen and I suspect significant pressure is being applied now from the United States on Burke’s behalf. A flurry of mainstream polls on this subject at the weekend suggest public opinion is turning in his favour. Enoch Burke has spent 560 days and some loose change locked up in jail over the past three years on a civil contempt charge. One he refuses to purge and one the courts and public know he will never purge. Given this, the public are asking a new question.

Why did they let him out?

Why indeed. Burke’s answer sounds closer to the truth than his opponents.

How this matter has been allowed to drag on for three and half years without resolution is a stunning indictment of the Irish legal system. The system is now looking a complete mess with global eyes focused on it. I want to repeat that on this occasion Burke seems a very different man. He’s grown stronger. For much of the past three years as this saga has unfolded and state pressure ratcheted up, the Burkes and Enoch himself have been a family on defence on multiple fronts. Mocked, ridiculed and the butt of every joke. Nobody was laughing outside Mountjoy last Wednesday. The tide is turning, I feel.

Rules have been bent, broken and ignored altogether to entice this family to shut up and end their defiance. Unfortunately, though, for Mickey Martin and the Space Cadets singing hoarsely out of tune—the bespectacled garsún that first entered Mountjoy has emerged from his latest prison stint a righteous gladiator. And that’s what’s facing them later today.

If they lose, they lose.

If they win, they lose bigger.

Checkmate bitches.

Revolut Donations to: 085 1214347

Share