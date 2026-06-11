The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Alan Jurek's avatar
Alan Jurek
4h

Thanks Gerry.

In bog and mule , the slow hours keep their vow, and patients wait on hospital trolleys, learning the now.

Reply
Share
Humbug's avatar
Humbug
3h

Lovely writing about the bog, Gerry. God help the poor woman in A&E with her outstretched hand.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Gerry O'Neill · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture