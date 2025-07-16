This evening John Waters, Gerry O’Neill and Thomas Sheridan discuss the implications of the recent decision of the US Justice Department and FBI to shutdown any further investigation into the death of Jeffrey Epstein, or the examine the wide network of high profiles individuals connected to him or his possible links to intelligence services around the world.

Support Thomas on:

Support John on:

This decision along with recent missile attacks on Iran have put US President Trump on a collision course with his most fervent supporters - The MAGA base.

Disclosures in the last couple of weeks have revealed that Steve Bannon, one of Trump’s key strategists, and the most significant media leader in the Make America Great Again movement has fifteen hours of unreleased interviews with Jeffrey Epstein from 2019 in his possession. A fact which raises quite a number of questions which we will be talking about as well.

We will also be looking at what all of this means in an Irish context with US tariffs on Europe of 30% due to come into effect at the beginning of August.

Please my work here on The West’s Awake and on The Scholar Gypsies Youtube below. Link to LIVESTREAM at the end of this post.

Readers can make once off contributions to my work - by clicking the link —> Buy the author a coffee. ☕️

Donations also via Revolut to 085 1214347

Regular readers please now consider upgrading to paid subscription below. New readers can sign up for free to receive my articles by email.

Share