The West's Awake

The West's Awake

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John Brophy's avatar
John Brophy
1d

DEFUND the EU and its war machine. They want your savings and are asking nicely, as a prelude to the great bail-in. Hint: we will give you pennies on the euro, IF you sign up for our shiny new CBDC.

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James Gough's avatar
James Gough
1d

I didn't see the RTE report that says there will be no capital gains tax on income. I hardly ever watch any main stream media. Capital gains tax never applies to income but by god income tax most certainly does. Be very careful if you are thinking of signing up to one of these scams. And if you do then get out at the first opportunity you have with a profit. Don't wait around thinking the government will look after you. They won't. They are never your friend. Remember the telecom Eireann scam

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