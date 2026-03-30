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The savings of the nation amounts to 170 billion euros resting on deposit in various banks, credit unions and financial institutions. The European Union through an EU Commission body named The Savings and Investments Union are very eager to unlock all of this cash and prise it away from Irish peoples savings and personal accounts.

The sales pitch: To create personal investment accounts for every Irish citizen in the land, then, these savers will be able to increase their household wealth by investing in a range of promoted stocks, bonds and other financial instruments.

Irish mainstream media and the Irish political class have been hyping this initiative over recent weeks and months and an Irish savings and investment scheme is set to be unveiled at the launch of the next budget for 2027.

In 2007, at the height of the Celtic Tiger boom, Irish households held €102 billion in bank deposits and an additional €12 billion in credit union savings— bringing the grand total to roughly €115 billion and some change at the time. Considering that Irish Gross Domestic product has risen three or four-fold in the two decades since 2007, the advertised current value of Irish savings at €165-170 billion isn’t quite as impressive or large sounding as it might first seem to the collective eyes and ears. The private savings of the nation are probably not ready to meet massive adverse financial winds just as they were not in 2007 before the 2008 global financial meltdown. Currently only about 2% of this savings money is tied up in financial investments and other market related instruments. The EU and Irish government want to release it, but for purposes little to do with improving the financial well-being of the average Irish householder, I would suggest.

“Next Tuesday, Mr Harris will convene a Savings and Investment Forum - bringing together relevant industry and policy stakeholders to inform the process of establishing a new investment account.

A spokesman for the Tánaiste said Minister Harris “believes we need to strengthen Ireland’s investment culture, giving people real opportunities to make more of their hard-earned money”.

The minister aims to introduce the scheme as part of Budget 2027 so accounts will be operational next year. “ RTE NEWS, March 29th 2026.

As stated above, the Minister with responsibility, and championing the investment scheme in Ireland, is Finance minister Simon Harris, or perhaps, a better description of his brief might be to wonder if he’s now also the Minister for gambling and weaponised autism. At the very moment western stock markets are beginning to resemble a global Ponzi scheme again, Harris is encouraging savers to bet big. Cheerleading a scheme like this—at this precise global moment—is a bit like when the local bank manager encouraged the purchase of Bank of Ireland shares at 18 euro a share in early 2007. But the timing and imminent global pandemonium isn’t at all the worst part of this money grab.

So, what is actually happening?

Global finance, Fintech and the EU are drooling over our 165 billion yoyos like a skulk of foxes looks over at a new born lamb is nothing new in one sense.

But, why this proposal, though?

The simple answer is they’re broke. And to pursue their goals they need lots and lots of fresh private cash and a taxation scheme won’t work. Lest anyone be in any doubt about what the current agenda of the European Commission is let’s spell it out here—Irish capital will be used for the pursuit of War, Deep AI and climate ideologies. To prove this I merely need to point you in the direction of the words that spells this out and merely taken from their official statements on this subject.

As referenced earlier the Irish scheme is heavily influenced by the broader European Union plan named the European Savings and Investment Union.

What exactly is the European Savings and Investments Union I hear you ask?

“ The savings and investments union is a horizontal enabler that will create a financing ecosystem to benefit investments in the EU’s strategic objectives. Europe’s capacity to address current challenges – such as climate change, rapid technological shifts and new geopolitical dynamics – demands significant investments…” - European commission, Finance, March 2, 2026.

Now, just on the off chance that the Minister for weaponised autism is reading this - new geopolitical dynamics is bog-man’s language for war and its industries. So, to be clear this isn’t an investment vehicle for householders to track any old stocks and bonds that they choose. No, it is one that pursues the overall agendas of the European Commission and whatever corrupt stakeholders are leeching off that dying carcass. In short Irish money will be invested in new and emerging war industries, deeper AI infrastructure and climate. All of which are corroding and damaging the day-to-day life experiences of the average Irish householder from sky-rocketing petrol and diesel prices to technology addiction to destabilised electricity grids.

Harris and the Irish government have zero input into the wider EU plan but function as the local marketing team who provide the sales pitch which in this instance is a legislative loop-hole and carrot that will ensure no capital gains tax is applied to any profits earned by Irish savers partaking in one of the investment vehicles. RTE help them along by highlighting this aspect in paragraph one of their news reporting on the subject while ignoring anything potentially nefarious.

“There will be no capital gains tax applied to income earned under the new investment scheme being developed by the Tánaiste and Minister for Finance Simon Harris.

The Cabinet was briefed about the new savings and investment account earlier this week, but details are just emerging.

Ministers were told that the preferred model being examined is a Swedish system called Investeringssparkonto (ISK)” RTE NEWS, March 29th 2026.

So, on one side of this financial equation Irish tax-payers via the Irish taxation system already contribute heavily to these promoted EU industries, while now, on the other, private citizens disposal income and savings will also be directed into these arenas as well.

Bígí curamach.

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