The West's Awake

The West's Awake

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey's avatar
Dr Anne McCloskey
10h

I don't even pretend to understand what this all means, or for that matter, anything much about money. I know that my wee brother lost his business and home following on the last bank bailout in 2008. It feels like deja vu all over again!

Our beloved homeland is run my incompetents and charlatans, when we need real leaders.

I'm comforted by my mammy's aphorism-"money is the root of all evil, but it's very handy when you're going to the shops". Makes sense. We'll all be shopping less often, it seems.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies
Ronan Mcgregor's avatar
Ronan Mcgregor
11h

Get the crash helmets on I'd say.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Gerry O'Neill
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture