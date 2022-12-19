Share this postThe West's Awake1,200 Irish radio & TV programs to promote "Climate Action" in next 12 months. 5 million government investmentCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore1,200 Irish radio & TV programs to promote "Climate Action" in next 12 months. 5 million government investmentThe West's AwakeDec 19, 2022∙ Paid18Share this postThe West's Awake1,200 Irish radio & TV programs to promote "Climate Action" in next 12 months. 5 million government investmentCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore17ShareShareThis post is for paid subscribersSubscribeAlready a paid subscriber? Sign inPreviousNext